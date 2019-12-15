A Christmas Carole King Review – Scrooge Meets Carole King

Hang on to your seats. You’re about to take a thrilling ride with songstress Carole King as she wangles a spot in Ebenezer Scrooge’s life. Directed, adapted, and choreographed by Matt Walker with musical direction by Derrick Finely, A CHRISTMAS CAROLE KING hits the high spots in King’s musical career as Scrooge wakes up “One Fine Day” to break his “Chains” and discover that he has a “Corazon” before “It’s Too Late, Baby.” The Troubadorchestra takes the audience “So Far Away” to celebrate Dickens’ holiday tale about the power of love and redemption. Don’t get me wrong. Scrooge is still the miserly, money-grubbing reprobate that he has always been – but the Troubies have found a way to add chuckles and rockin’ music to the ghostly story.

There probably won’t be one person in the holiday audience who doesn’t know about Scrooge’s downfall – and rise from the ashes. Even if you think you’ve seen it all, the Troubadours have discovered a new twist to an old tale. The Troubies have cleverly woven King’s melodies into Ebenezer’s perilous trip on Christmas Eve. As Scrooge (Mike Sujprizio) wanders through his life, the ghosts of Christmas past (Beth Kennedy), present (Cloie Wyatt Taylor), and future (the darkest of shadows with a glowing skeleton’s countenance) keep him on track. Meanwhile, old favorites Bob Cratchet (Dave C. Wright) and Tiny Tim (Matt Walker) pop up at just the right moments.

A CHRISTMAS CAROLE KING keeps up the Troubadour’s sterling reputation as the most iconoclastic troupe around as they poke fun at almost everything in the universe. The cast is simply perfect she they switch between characters and scenes. Scenic designer Christopher Scott Murillo has fun creating a world for these strange beings, while Jeremy Pivnick’s lighting and Daniel S. Tator’s sound keep pace with every lyric. Special kudos to Halei Parker’s great costumes, a hallmark of the Troubadour brand. And let’s not forget choreographers Matt Walker, Luis “LT” Martinez, and Suzanne Jolie Narbonne, who keep the gang hopping.

If you’re ready to get into the Christmas groove flying high atop a cake with abundant icing, then you’re certainly ready to enjoy the creative goings-on of the Troubadours as they celebrate the holidays as only they can. With tongue in cheek and raucous comedic melody – lyrics occasionally twisted to match their crazy reflections – the Troubadours have again hit the ball out of the park.

A CHRISTMAS CAROLE KING runs through December 22, 2019, with performances at 8 p.m. on Fridays, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and at 4 p.m. on Sundays (with an added performance at 8 p.m. on Thursday, 12/19). The Troubadour Theater Company is performing at the El Portal Theatre, located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601. Tickets range from $50 to $75. For information and reservations, call 818-508-4200 or 866-811-4111 or go online.