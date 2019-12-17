FasciaBlaster® – Blasting Your Body to New Heights

Fascia, a term not that is not all that well known, but Ashley Black is doing her best to change that. With the creation of her FasciaBlaster, Ashley is going about changing not only the appearance you bodies across the globe, but more importantly making changes that go beyond the physical.

Ashley Black

The FasciaBlaster was not created by accident, Ashley at a young age was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, causing her debilitating pain throughout her childhood. She spent her youth in and out of doctorʼs offices and was told she would need a wheelchair by age 25. In her twenties, Ashley went into the hospital for a routine procedure and contracted a deadly bone infection that 93% of people in this condition die from. Ashley then began studying multiple forms of alternative medicine and researching both the known and unexplored facets of human anatomy to find something that could help her. Ashley discovered that the structural limitations in her body that were causing her intense pain were due to constrictions in the “sheets” of connective tissue – fascia – that connect, penetrate, envelope, and surround every organ, joint, muscle, and system of the body. Her original insights contributed to the creation of a new realm of science: Fasciology™ and from there the FasciaBlaster®.

If you don’t know what the FasciaBlaster® is you might actually be ahead of the game and if you think you know about it, try to forget what you know as there is so much more. It really begins with what body parts you might think you can help with the FasciaBlaster®. Well the answer is every part of your body. The arm, elbow, chest, foot, ankle, even the face, well or to make it very simple you can use it everywhere. One other thing you might think as that this is geared towards women. Nothing could be further from the truth. Men can have ailments, want to improve their body or simply want to assist in making your body be the best that it can be.

While the FasciaBlaster® isn’t a magical overnight cure, it is pretty close. What peaked my personal interest was a constant pain in my neck and into the shoulder. Sometimes it would get better, but it would always return. Within a week of using the FasciaBlaster® I began to feel relaxed, the pain was going away as was the tension. There are plenty of tutorials and tips to get you through your first few times, but it is pretty simple. If you are new to this or starting on a new area, keep the pressure light and soft and for a short duration. See how your body responds and from there you can increase the time and pressure, which you will find is a good thing. You really have to fine that happy medium between applying enough pressure without causing pain.

There are an assortment of tools, so it really depends what you are looking for. The Mini 2 is a great all-purpose tool that is easy to use and you can take anywhere. Small enough to travel with or to take to the gym and use in the sauna after a workout. It fits perfectly in one hand and you can hit the spots on your neck, arms, legs or anywhere else. The original faciablaster and the BigDaddy version are bigger and have more claws to allow you to simply get in more spots and with deeper penetration. Regardless of what you are using, these products will help with blood flow, stiffness and overall will help your body feel better.

If you are looking for a product to help you get your body headed in the right direction to start off 2020, the FasciaBlaster is it. If you are into working out or you want to start working out, this will simply make your body feel better and you will begin to see the difference in short order.

If you are looking for some great images to show you the changes that will see and some great testimonials, check out facebook and Ashley Black Guru

For information on how to buy these products from Ashley Black, visit: FasciaBlaster