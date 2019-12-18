Thailand – Shopping Tech and more in Bangkok!

Most of us are familiar with that place online to shop that starts with an “A” but if you get the great chance to visit Bangkok, you find some tech bargains and then some! There are three major complexes to check out.

MBK CENTER

MBK Shopping Complex

MBK (Ma Boon Khrong Center) is 8 floors with 2,000 shops in the heart of Bangkok, right off the BTS Skytrain at National Stadium.

MBK 8 Floors of Shopping

This is a tourists paradise with everything from Thai silk products, clothing stores, beauty shops, spa treatments and an abundance IT gadget shops.

On the ground floor of MBK, you’ll find lines of stalls selling fashion, shoes and handbags, fast food outlets and a Tops Supermarket, with an open space dedicated to sales offering prices discounted by 30% to 50%. As you move up the levels, you’ll find copious amounts of products randomly placed.

Part of the fun of MBK is exploring the long, straight aisles looking for fun things.

Fashion shops are mostly on the lower floors, a mass of electronics is found on the 3rd and 4th floors, with home furnishings and souvenirs on the 5th and 6th.

THE FOOD COURT

Like every shopping complex in Bangkok, there are plenty of options when you get hungry. There are 2 food courts – a local one on the 6th floor and an international one on the 5th – with plenty of choices. The top floor also has an entertainment complex with a multi-screen movie theater, karaoke, a computer games arcade and many other restaurants. MBK also has a 3D Trick Art Museum, which is a fun family activity.

MBK Center is relatively easy to reach thanks to a direct walkway linking to National Stadium BTS Skytrain Station. Every taxi driver in town knows MBK as its among the most famous shopping malls in Bangkok.

PANTIP PLAZA

Pantip Plaza

It’s often considered the mother of all IT shops in Thailand and has gained legendary status as the place to find new and used computers and accessories at rock-bottom prices.

Along with the smaller trading stalls, there are also 2 anchor stores: Hardware House on the mezzanine level and IT City covering the whole of the top floor. These stores sell at slightly higher prices than other shops, but they still offer decent discounts together with the added security of a manufacturer’s warranty and reliable after-sales service.

Tech Shop

Another great feature of Pantip Plaza is the bargain bins that can be found outside many stores, selling anything from cute and funky phone accessories to USB flash drives and mouse pads. Some of these bargain bins sell items for as little as 20 baht an item.

FORTUNE TOWN

Fortune Town

Of the three, this is my favorite. Not as crowded or noisy and for product technical repairs this is The Best! Many locals go here for technical specialists and that’s always a good sign.

Fortune Town IT Mall is a 4-storey electronics mall in Bangkok’s downtown Ratchada area. It’s well-known for offering the latest in technology items, as well as parts and repairs at some of the best value prices in Bangkok.

Also referred to as Fortune Tower, this compact mall is conveniently located outside of Rama 9 Station and connected to Hotel Grand Mercure Bangkok Fortune. It’s easy to find, right on the corner of Rama IX Road and Ratchada. It’s also directly opposite Central Plaza Grand Rama 9 Shopping Mall.

Inside Fortune Town

There is a Tesco Lotus supermarket, a host of restaurants on the ground floor, as well as Fortune Town IT Mall which makes up part of the tower. At the IT Mall, you can shop for items such as mobile phones, cameras, and computers, and there are also a range of software shops in the mall as well as places to print documents and photographs.

Some of the shops in the tower sell second-hand items like computers or computer parts, so if you are looking for a bargain, then this is the place to find it. You should be prepared to bargain to get the best price, and it’s worth doing a bit of online research before you go. This mall is particularly popular with gamers, with plenty of choices and knowledgeable stall owners.

So, there you have it! Enjoy the amazing country of Thailand from Chiang Mai in the North to the beautiful tropical Islands in the South.

Chiang Mai

Krabi

Article by Daniel Herron – Dec. 2019