Mickey’s Deli Creates A Sandwich That’s Helping The Fight To AXE ALS!

The South Bay is known for many things- the beautiful weather, beaches, big events such as volleyball tournaments and concerts, but one of the most important parts of this wonderful little “bubble” we all live in is how our community comes together as one, whenever need be. And right now is the time for doing just that. One of our very own has come face to face with the biggest battle of them all- the fight for his life. Eric Stevens, who is a South Bay local and is very near and dear to all of us at Mickey’s Deli, is fighting to keep his head above water after being diagnosed with the horrible and incredibly fatal auto-immune disease that is, ALS.

Eric, an ex NFL player turned firefighter, was delivered this crippling news only a month after he married his college sweetheart, Amanda. Ever since finding out, the fight has been on and his friends, family and the community have all come together to give Eric as much support and love as humanly possible. Along with this Eric and his wife knew that they weren’t going to just let the disease control them, that they were going to take control and by doing so they started Team Stevens Nation. Starting as an Instagram and a hashtag of #AxeALS, it caught on quickly and spread even quicker! They created this platform to help Eric raise money for his fight and to bring awareness to the disease. The Team stevens Nations isn’t just making a ripple, they are making a huge splash and not just for Eric but for every person that has ever suffered or is being diagnosed with ALS.

The Steven’s Nation’s Turkey Pesto Sandwich

The Team Stevens Nation movement has gained so much traction and attention that Eric and his wife have had multiple outlets reach out. They were featured on the Ellen show, Rams football game, and even made it to the White House to meet with multiple congressmen! As a community, over 3000 people came out to support Eric and his fight to “Axe ALS” for a corn hole tournament fundraiser with food provided by Mickey’s Deli and was held in Redondo Beach. There is an over-pouring amount of support and love from the community and Mickey’s Deli’s team members wanted to make sure they had a hand in playing a supportive role as well.

Mickey Mance decided that he wanted to team up The Stevens Nation to give his close friend Eric Stevens, the opportunity to design his very own sandwich masterpiece to the menu. Every time Eric came into Mickey’s Deli he created his own sandwich, even though it wasn’t even on the menu… but they always made the exception! They only deemed it fitting to add The Steven’s Nation’s Turkey Pesto Sandwich consisting of – A mixture of Olive oil, Garlic, Homemade Pesto spread, evenly paired with Turkey, Tomato and Fresh Mozzarella, all perfectly toasted on a roll and topped with Fresh Basil. Impressive, if we don’t say so ourselves – good taste Eric, very good taste! For every sandwich purchased at the price of Regular: $9.95 and a Large $11.95, every cent of the purchase will be donated to Eric Stevens and Amanda Stevens to help fight the battle and to ultimately AXE ALS! Being served the whole month of December, so come into Mickey’s Deli and get your Eric special, make your taste buds happy and make your heart happier knowing you are supporting a great cause and a great human being!



