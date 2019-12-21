Holiday Roundup – What to see and do

Eat, Drink and Enjoy Merry Mule This Holiday Season

at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

‘Tis the season to entertain and Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille (5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523; 630-571-1808) is the perfect place to spread holiday cheer. With this seasonal cocktail, the restaurant is helping Chicagoans get into the holiday spirit.



Throughout December in Perry’s Bar 79, enjoy our festive Perry Merry Mule cocktail featuring freshly cut strawberries muddled with lime and cranberry juices shaken with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and served with a splash of ginger in a traditional copper mug for the merry price of $12. Cheers!

Make Your Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve Reservations Today

and Celebrate with a Spectacular Dinner at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Christmas Eve

Perry’s will be open on Christmas Eve. Both the restaurant and Bar 79 will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 24. Perry’s will be offering its full dinner menu. Perry’s will be closed on Christmas Day.



Don’t forget Perry’s Pork Chop Friday and Pork Chop Sunday Supper

– Perfect for Holiday Celebrations

For those celebrating holidays throughout the month of December, your guests will enjoy Perry’s Pork Chop Friday lunch* ($16) from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, and don’t forget to celebrate with Perry’s delicious 3-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper Special, $39, every Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

*Perry’s serves lunch on Fridays only.

Cellar Room



New Year’s Eve

Kick off your New Year’s Eve celebration with a dining experience that is Rare and Well Done®. Celebrate with a spectacular dinner. Perry’s is preparing a delicious special 3-course dinner followed by a midnight Champagne toast in Bar 79. The price is for early dinner (reservations before 5:30 p.m. is $59.95 per person plus tax and gratuity. For reservations at 5:45 p.m. or later the price is $79.95 per person plus tax and gratuity. New Year’s Eve reservations are required. The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight; Bar 79 remains open until 1 a.m.







Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Gift Cards, A Perfect Holiday Gift



Don’t know what to get your boss, colleagues, teachers and friends for the holidays? Perry’s gift cards make a delicious and much appreciated gift for everyone on the hard-to-shop-for list.



Now through December 31, receive a complimentary $25 Perry’s reward card for every $125 in Perry’s gift cards purchased. Reward cards are valid January 2 through June 30, 2020. They are not valid on holidays including Valentine’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, and private dining events. The offer is good for up to $500 in reward cards. Perry’s Gift Cards are redeemable at all Perry’s locations, have no fees and never expire.

NYE/NYD: Where to Celebrate the Night Before and the Morning After!

There are some great options for ringing in the New Year in Chicago and the surrounding ‘burbs. So…get on your party best, prepare for a day of rest – or anything in between!

Cooper’s Hawk Esquire is the Place to Be for NYE

Celebrate in style at the newly opened Cooper’s Hawk at 58 East Oak Street. The 23,000-square-foot space is a beautiful and ambitious tribute to the world of wine. Guests can enjoy a Bubbles Flight in the beautiful grand tasting room for $14.99 or choose to sample some very special wines and Champagnes from the restaurant’s vast wine list. Cooper’s Hawk’s Master Sommelier and VP, Emily Wines, is particularly fond of the Perrier Jouët “Belle Epoque” 2007. The list also features smaller producers such as Vilmart “Grand Cellier” and more well-known Champagnes like Laurent Perrier Brut Rosé. In addition, guests can choose from a selection of wines made in the style of Champagne at more modest price points.

Dinner features an elevated selection of menu items including a Pistachio-Crusted Australian Rack of Lamb, 25 oz Prime Bone-In Ribeye and Miso Glazed Chilean Seabass each paired with a trio of wine. Diners can also enjoy the monthly chef’s recommendation, Filet Medallions & Parmesan-Crusted lobster Tail paired with their December wine of the month, which is named to honor the restaurant’s opening: Esquire Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles.

Cooper’s Hawk Esquire Chicago | 58 E Oak St | Reservations:312-736-9999 or at Open Table

Nancy’s Pizza in the West Loop Gets the Party Started on NYE and Keeps it Going on NYD!

Wine & Dine with Half-priced Bottles and Appetizers on New Year’s Eve; Order Online and Get Two-for-One Pizza to Cure What Ails You on New Year’s Day

On New Year’s Eve, guests can pre-party in swanky surroundings that evoke the brand’s 1971 roots (the year in which their founders invented Chicago’s famous stuffed pizza) while

enjoying a bottle (or more) of wine from France, Italy, California and Washington State for half price (6:00 p.m. to Close). Guests who are celebrating earlier can dine on half-priced classic appetizers from Chef Kayla’s scratch kitchen (11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.).

On New Year’s Day, Nancy’s makes it easy to chill out – watch the parade or football – or binge-watch some of your faves! And, if necessary, nurse your hangover with 2-for-1 pizza when you order online!



For those who might tend to over-indulge, consider the hangover-healing benefits of pizza:

Carbs, like those in Nancy’s amazing house-made crusts, can help to counteract nausea and low blood sugar caused by long bouts of drinking with little food

Order spinach on your pie – it’s packed with folic acid, vitamin C and sulfur – all of which help to combat hangover symptoms

Add a dash of red pepper flakes – chili peppers are natural pain relievers that can speed up the body’s detoxification process

You’re Welcome.

Nancy’s Pizza | 1000 W Washington Blvd | 312-733-9920 | nancyspizza.com

The Hyde Speakeasy Celebrates the dawn of the ‘20s, Prohibition-style: Burlesque, Cabaret, Jazz and a Little Somethin’ Somethin’

Start the evening in style with a white-tablecloth three-course dinner and wine pairing from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Then, roar into an evening of Cabaret and burlesque performances amidst live jazz music. Dress in your best gangster and moll attire (or go Gatsby-style) and stick around for their midnight champagne toast.

The three-course prix-fixe dinner and wine pairing is from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.; dinner is $99.00 per person and includes access to the Cabaret and Burlesque after-party with CBD-infused cocktails and an open bar. Early Bird tickets to the After-party are $40.00 (until December 26th); and $65.00 after 12/26 and at the door.

The Hyde | 5121 S Harper Ave., Hyde Park | Reservations Required: 815-320-7500 | thehyderoom.com | After-Party Tickets at Eventbrite

Come as You Are to Porkchop for a New Year’s Day Infused Brunch – Pajamas and All. You’ll be Rewarded with a 20% Discount.

Porkchop serves decadent brunch dishes in a casual environment – the perfect antidote to NYE revelry. The restaurant will reward all pajama-wearing patrons with 20% off their brunch tab – which makes indulging in their selections of Southern Favorites, Steak, Seafood and Liquid Brunch even more appealing. Selections include: Shrimp Hash, Shrimp & Grits, Lobster Benedict, Country Breakfast Sandwich, Southern Benedict (buttermilk biscuits topped with country ham or bacon, poached eggs, Andouille gravy) and the Fat Elvis (peanut butter, smoked bacon, bananas, waffles, whipped cream, syrup).

Where: Porkchop Hyde Park, 5121 S Harper Ave

When: 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Cost: $20 per person with bottomless mimosas

Porkchop Hyde Park, 5121 S Harper Ave | https://porkchopbbq.com | (773) 493-9333

The Chocolate Sanctuary in Lake County Welcomes the New Year with a Special Menu and Artisanal Treats

Celebrate the arrival of 2020 at The Chocolate Sanctuary! The menu features chef-prepared options using fresh seasonal ingredients. The evening’s special menu features an amuse bouche (stuffed dates with candied bacon and goat cheese) along with chef-prepared options using fresh seasonal ingredients. Dinner selections include their famous Cocoa Spiced Butternut Squash Soup, Lobster Bisque, Roasted Beet Salad, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Lamb Lollipops and Arancini for appetizers, and Ribeye Oscar, Signature Sanctuary Salmon, Stuffed Cornish Hen and Stuffed Roasted Butternut Squash. See the full menu on their Facebook page.

Guests will delight in selections from Pastry Chef Hailey Turso’s exquisite dessert menu, which features the restaurant’s signature Tableside Chocolate Fountain, and much more. In addition, all diners will receive complimentary salted caramel and dark chocolate popcorn with gourmet Maldon sea salt.

The Chocolate Sanctuary | 5101 Washington St, Gurnee IL | Reservations required: thechocolatesanctuary.com or 224-944-0808

THE MUSIC OF CHANUKAH Carla Gordon, Sarah Sapperstein, Chris Johnson, with special guest Charlene Brooks Sat Dec 21 at 8:00 pm Tickets: $25 Music director Aaron Kaplan brings you a celebration of traditional and humerous music for the holiday. Featuring songs by Carla Gordon, Sarah Saperstein, Chris Johnson and a special appearance by Charlene Brooks. Songs include Hanukkah in Santa Monica, S’vivon, Yiddishe Mama, Carol King’s Chanukah Blessing, On the Willows from “Godspell”, Jason Robert Brown’s Surabaya Santa, and many more Accompanied by Gregory Shifrin on piano and Aaron Kaplan on cello. For more information visit: skokietheatre.org/the-music-of-chanukah

THE BIG HOLIDAY BALLOON SHOW Smarty Pants Sun, Dec 22 at 1:00 pm Second Show Added Dec 22 at 3:00 pm Tickets: $10 ﻿ Called “simply amazing” by WGN-TV, the Big Balloon Holiday Show is a theatrical style balloon stage show featuring magic, all ages comedy and Smarty’s award-winning, incredibly oversized giant balloon props. The Big Balloon Show is much more than just “kids” entertainment – Smarty Pants’ eye-popping, larger than life balloon creations will have the entire family exclaiming, “I never believed it was possible to do such things with balloons!” For more information, visit: skokietheatre.org/smarty-pants

TRENT JAMES: Comedy Magician Sat, Dec 28 at 2:00 pm Tickets: $20 Sat, Dec 28 at 8:00 pm Tickets: $25 Comedy magician, Trent James is bringing a fresh feel to the classic magic show. Trent’s high-energy performance combines mind-boggling magic with gut busting humor, earning rave reviews in over twenty states. Trent is quickly becoming one of the top magicians in the country, having received over a dozen high honor awards, as well as being the youngest recipient of The Milbourne Christopher Award (Past winners include David Copperfield and Penn & Teller). Trent’s unique sleight of hand magic has made him a huge hit around the globe. Trent has been traveling the world with this show and is happy to return home for these special performances. Last year the performances completely sold out. You don’t want to miss this show! For more information, visit: skokietheatre.org/trent-james

‘RETHA A Tribute to the Queen of Soul Sun, Dec 29 at 3:30 pm Tickets: $25 Featuring the music of City Sounds Doug Horan, Gabriel Sanchez, Dave Cohen, Matt Madson, Marvin Davis and Ivette Camarano. Proceeds to benefit The Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicicine. For more information,visit: skokietheatre.org/retha

A group of friends toasting with glasses of champagne, Photo: Kurman Communications

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Family and Friends at Prairie Grass Cafe

Whether you’re enjoying New Year’s Eve with family or friends, a trip to Prairie Grass Café (601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook; 847-205-4433) is a perfect way to celebrate the end of 2019. An early celebration dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. is planned. In addition to the regular menu, enjoy our New Year’s Eve specials. Reservations are recommended. Prairie Grass Cafe will be closed New Year’s Day.



New Year’s Eve Specials



Perfect New Year’s Eve Starter:

You and your friends will love a delicious bottle of Bugey-Cerdon for $52 per bottle or $15 per glass or enjoy a Mistletoe Kiss cocktail with Prosecco, cranberry, cinnamon syrup and cinnamon stick, and fresh mint leaf. $12.



Lobsters & Shrimp cocktail with Cognac sauce $39

(1 lb. lobster out of the shell) and 2 jumbo shrimp (US waters)



Enjoy a choice of special entrees:



Grilled Ora King Salmon, with Wild Mushroom & Oat “Porridge” Broccolini with Garlic & Chili Flakes $36



Slow Braised Short Ribs, Mashed Potatoes & Root Vegetables $28



Finish your evening:

Dessert: Banana Cream Pie $8.50



For after dinner, enjoy Chateau Orignac $20 for a 2 oz. pour.



Don’t forget that you can also order off the regular menu!

About Prairie Grass CafePrairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433), co-owned by chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris, supports Chicago’s Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. To make a reservation, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SarahStegner, on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/prairiegrasscafe, on Facebook Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe.

