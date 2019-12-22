Join Skokie Theatre for the Best Holiday Entertainment Ever

Ring in the holidays and the New Year 2020 with a whole host of stellar shows at Skokie Theatre. Avoid the downtown traffic and enjoy fabulous entertainment right in your own backyard. Here’s the full line up:

The Music of Hanukah

Last night, Skokie Theatre turned into a cabaret featuring traditional melodies and contemporary sounds for Hanukkah. written for specific artists, movies, and Broadway shows. With music direction by Aaron Kaplan, acclaimed pianist Gregory Shifrin, and vocalists Charlene Brooks, Carla Gordon, Sarah Sapperstein, and others, this delightful evening ushered in Hanukkah with style and even included candle lighting!

Smarty Pants in the Big Balloon Holiday Show

December 22, 1 pm and 3 pm

All tickets $10

Called “simply amazing” by WGN-TV, the Big Balloon Holiday Show is a theatrical style show featuring magic and Smarty’s award-winning, incredibly oversized giant balloon props. You won’t believe the imagination and balloon creations. Great fun for all ages!

‘Retha – A Tribute to the Queen of Soul

Sunday, December 29, 3:30 pm All tickets, $25 and proceeds go to benefitThe Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease at the Northwesten UniversityFeinberg School of Medicine. The show features the music of City Sounds, Doug Horan, Gabriel Sanchez, Dave Cohen, Matt Madson, Marvin Davis and Ivette Camarano.

Pure Imagination starring Jordan von Haslow and Jacob Khalil

Friday, December 26, 8 p.m. Tickets $25

This promises to be another amazing evening as von Haslow triumphantly returns to share his musical genius. Audiences will thrill to a performance of popular hits, original music and contemporary songs in the American Songbook.

Comedy magician Trent James

Saturday, December 28, 2 p.m., $20

Saturday, December 28, 8 pm., $25

Trent’s high-energy brings a fresh feel to the classic magic show with mind-boggling magic and gut busting humor, earning rave reviews in over 20 states. Last year’s performances sold out. Get your tickets now.

Charlene Brooks – Let’s Raise the Roof

New Year’s Eve, December 31, 8 p.m., Tickets $40

Ring in the New Year with a celebration of great music, Broadway, Pop and Rock with one of Chicago’s most celebrated singers.

That’s Alright! A Tribute to the Early Career of ELVIS PRESLEY presented by Jonathan Lyons

January 4, 8:00 p.m. Tickets $25

Celebrate the King’s birthday with one of the most exciting tribute bands in the Midwest. Lyons and his band, Pryde, recreate the magic of the most popular entertainer in the world when he was just starting out.

Order tickets Online or call 847-677-7761