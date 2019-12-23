Berkshire House – A Mid-City Eatery Joins Restaurant Row in Los Angeles

Located on La Brea’s thriving restaurant row, Berkshire House – from the owners of Valley staples The Woodman and Jalapeño Pete’s – is officially open. The establishment specializes in bringing East Coast flair to the west coast!

A versatile and expansive bi-level space, Berkshire House is the ultimate neighborhood haunt with 30 near wrap around flat screen TVs perfect for watching the big games and pop-culture events, weekend brunch, daily happy hour specials, throwback boardgames and more. Garage-style front doors raise to accommodate indoor-outdoor seating, a rarity for the neighborhood, the dining area’s communal tables and sleek bar softened by the lounge’s plush high-backed chairs and tufted couches in muted jewel tones.

The second story lounge features a similar color palate for large couches throughout, a window lined wall opposite the private bar and fits up to 60 people standing. Berkshire House’s menu ranges from pub staples like authentic New York-style pizza, Philly Cheesesteak, and wings to more foodie-driven specials like Fried Avocado Tacos, Italian Street Corn Lollipops and Roasted Veggie Sopes. The bar is dominated by a list of over 70 international whiskeys and a rotation of craft and specialty beers, alongside specialty cocktails.

“We are the most friendly neighborhood bar you’re going to find,” states Christian Witte, manager of Berkshire House. We have some of the best hand tossed pizza in all of LA as well as some appetizers.”

If these walls could talk, they’d tell you about all of the famous jazz artists, comedians, and Hollywood royalty that have spent endless evenings within. From the artist formerly known as Prince to Nat King Cole, the venue itself holds a lot of historical value. Adding a neighborhood gem such as Berkshire House, a place that thrives from the locals that frequent, is only fitting.

Many visitors come for the pizza but stay for the vibe as the restaurant caters to all ages.

Berkshire House

143 N. La Brea Ave

Open daily, 5pm – 2am weekdays

12pm – 2am Saturdays

9am – 2am Sundays