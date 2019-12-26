The Legend of Georgia McBride Review – A Sparkling Musical

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE premiered at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in 2014. Since that time, the show became an off-Broadway hit in 2015. By 2016, this riotous musical had been nominated for a score of theatrical awards, including the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics. Clearly, playwright Matthew Lopez did something right. It’s 2019, and THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE has arrived in North Hollywood. Directed and choreographed by talented Michael J. Marchak, the show brings razzle-dazzle to the stage in this “chuckle-a-minute” production.

Casey (Neil Unger) figures that he’s found a career as an Elvis impersonator in a small, off-the-beaten-path Florida bar. But – just when his wife Jo (Shelley Francisco) tells him that he’s going to be a new father – Casey is fired because he isn’t bringing in the drinking public. But all is darkest before the dawn, as Casey soon finds out. Tavern owner Eddie (John Schroeder) has engaged a new act starring Miss Tracy Mills (Michael Mullen), a female impersonator deluxe – and also a relative who needs a job. When Tracy’s partner-in-drag Rexy (Donzell Lewis) collapses dead drunk during a show, something must be done – and quickly. Casey soon finds a new impersonation that might be more fun that Elvis ever was. Just one catch: his pregnant wife may not understand.

In this small but cozy theater, the cast and creative team have worked up a real treat for audiences. Sequins and stars glitter and glow as the extravagantly fun costumes adorn the principles – courtesy of Michael Mullen playing a dual role in the production. Zad Potter’s lighting is appropriately “klieg-ish,” with Joe Shea’s sound capturing the essence of the tale. The cast gives it their all, with enthusiasm that proves to be catching as the songs roll along.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE is a fun experience that poses some intriguing questions for its characters – amid lots of laughs for the audience members. Profundity isn’t its strong suit – but pure unadulterated entertainment certainly is.

SPLASH SELECTION

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE runs through December 29, 2019, with performances at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. The Crown City Theatre Company performs at the Secret Rose Theatre, 11246 W. Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601. Tickets are $25. For information and reservations, call 818-605-5685 or go online.