New Year’s Eve Is a Time for Fabulous Worldwide Events

Exceptional international entertainment makes for great New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world.



EAST, Miami in Brickell City Center will be hosting two New Year’s Eve events this year with an Asian spin. Loosely linking the newest EAST hotel to its two siblings in Beijing and Hong Kong, the Bali-inspired rooftop bar Sugar will host a “Geishas on the cloud”- themed New Year’s Eve bash on the 40th floor of the hotel. Guests will enjoy performing Geishas who will count down to the new year with live DJ music. The hotel’s second party at the secret “hidden” bar, The Tea Room, has a “Midnight in Kyoto” theme with an evening filled with surprises.



Sugar at EAST, Miami, credit: EAST, Miami

Geishas aren’t the only entertainers this New Year’s.



The Harbor Club in Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia presents an evening of style and sophistication (and a whole lot of fun). The hotel will be hosting seated dinners at their two restaurants, Julia’s and the newly opened 14 North. After dinner, guests are invited to stay for an outdoor New Year’s Eve party on the hotel’s stunning oceanside pool deck where the hotel’s four full-size swimming pools will serve as “habitats” for mermaids. A lineup of live entertainment led by emcee Ezra d’fun Machine, accompanied by a live band and DJ, will keep the party going. At midnight there will be a trio of celebrations with a Champagne toast, balloon drop and fireworks.

The Harbor Club, Saint Lucia, credit: The Harbor Club

The four Soneva resorts in Thailand and the Maldives are celebrating the new year with entertainment by magicians, acrobats and musicians with performances leading up to the evening’s midnight countdown. At each resort, New Year’s Eve Journeys include winding, torch-lit paths set up with live cooking stations where guests can sample international flavors from visiting chefs and sip on innovative cocktail creations.



The little ones aren’t forgotten on the kickoff to the new decade with balloon drops and other fun for all ages.



It will be a sweet new year for children aged 5-12 at the candy-themed celebration at the Boca Raton Resort and Club where a DJ, dancers, crafts, interactive games, arcade, bounce houses, balloon artists, airbrush tattoos, a movie lounge and photo booth will entertain all night. There’s also a special children’s dinner buffet and dessert display. Count down to midnight with hourly raffle prizes and a surprise finale.

Toast to the New Year at The Mad Hatter’s Ball, a family-friendly event for kids and adults. Hosted by The Westin and Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, guests can enjoy a night filled with family-friendly activities, a gourmet buffet, live DJ, balloon drop and unforgettable memories to be made while dancing the night away. Guests are encouraged to dress in Alice and Wonderland attire and prizes will be given for the Best Dressed Family and Best Dressed Couple.

The Westin and Sheratin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, credit: Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa

In Los Angeles and Las Vegas, celebrants enter into 2020 from a different perspective.

Towering 1000 feet above Downtown LA atop the US Bank Tower, OUE Skyspace LA is throwing their party of the year. Guests can take in the city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks with 360 degree views from the observatory’s floor-to-ceiling windows on two floors and from two outdoor terraces. The party rocks with an open bar, appetizers, a Champagne toast, three live DJs and unlimited rides on the Skyslide, a 45-foot-long, fully enclosed slide made entirely of glass that shoots guests down the exterior of the building from the 70th to 69th floors. If this isn’t enough to guarantee an evening to remember, you can get extra swanky with VIP booths with bottle service and a private server.



The All-Glass Skyslide at OUE Skyspace LA, credit OUE Skyspace LA

Also in the “sky,” you can party hearty in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip on the New York-New York Hotel & Casino’s Brooklyn Bridge during the annual Bridge Bash. Guests can enjoy entertainment in the form of a live DJ and open bar along with views of the fireworks that will paint the Las Vegas sky in a show of vibrant colors. Creating a spectacular backdrop for revelers, the Las Vegas pyrotechnic display is coordinated from seven locations along the Strip.

The significance of the year 2020 hasn’t been lost on party throwers this year. Gatsbyesque Roaring 20s parties will invite guests to dress up and party like it’s 1920.



The luxurious Carlton Hotel St. Moritz is holding a special Roaring Twenties Gala to ring in 2020. Hosted in the hotel’s opulent Empire Ballroom, the gala features a decadent six-course dinner and will have Champagne flowing throughout the night. For an even more exclusive experience, you can book the hotel’s Platinum or Golden lounges to start the decade with your own private party.



Carlton Hotel St. Moritz' Roaring Twenties Gala, credit: Carlton Hotel St. Moritz

Situated in New Orleans’ vibrant Central Business District, NOPSI Hotel kicks off 2020 with Jazz Age style at their Gatsby New Year Affair. Gatsby-themed costumes are the norm so bring out the flapper dresses, fringe and classy suits. The celebration will take place throughout the property’s dynamic venues featuring the Big Easy’s top music artists, an open bar and a dinner buffet inspired by New Orleans’ finest cuisine. At midnight, you’ll toast with Champagne as balloons drop to signal the start of the new decade.



The Rooftop at the NOPSI, credit: NOPSI

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa will ring in the new year with a special prix fixe dinner at Scarpetta Beach followed by a Roaring 20’s-themed New Year’s Eve party. Paying tribute to Gurney’s location on Long Island where a good part of the action in The Great Gatsby takes place, Roaring Twenties attire is encouraged to help you swing to the tunes of the 1920’s-inspired jazz band. There will also be a DJ set, an all-night premium open bar, raw bar, passed hors d’oeuvres and a Champagne toast at midnight. Prefer a bit of privacy? Book one of the hotel’s heated igloos for a view overlooking the ocean along with bottle service and more. If you decide to stay up all night, you can join in Gurney’s New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge. Just don’t forget to bring your bathing suit and a very warm towel.



Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, credit: Gurney’s

At Smith Tower in Seattle, the attire for The Roaring ’20s 2.0 party is diamonds, pearls and everything flapper. At the Observatory, you’ll step back in time to the 1920s to ring in the New Year, 35 floors above the city. There won’t be a dry glass anywhere in sight as Champagne will be flowing and music will be swinging at this speakeasy. The party includes a buffet dinner, live DJ music and lots of booze.

Smith Tower bartenders, credit: Smith Tower



In California, the 20s will be roaring in a major way at Union Station in Los Angeles. For the eighth year, Prohibition NYE returns to the iconic transportation center and revives the excitement and glamour of this fabulous decade. Back by popular demand are the theatrical burlesque performances, live jazz ensembles, premium open bar with Champagne and specialty cocktails, and a headlining DJ set. At midnight, there’s a 60-foot, ball drop celebration. Costumes are de rigueur.