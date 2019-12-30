Santa Anita Park – The Picturesque Horse Racing Experience

Opening day at Santa Anita Park was pushed back two days due to weather issues and thanks to that move, horse racing fans were treated to a stunningly beautiful opening day.

Jockey Mike Smith became the winningest rider in Grade 1 stakes in North America when he won the Malibu Stakes on Omaha Beach. The opening 11-race card featured plenty of excitement, including Cowboy’s Daughter winning the third race after going off at 54-1 odds.

Beer & Cider Festival

In addition to the day of horse racing guests were treated to a number of great options to make the experience even better. For fans of beer, the Beer and Cider Festival allowed guests tastings of some of the best beer in Southern California along with incredible barbecue from Meathead BBQ. There was also the “Whiskey in Winter” party that featured a buffet and whiskey tasting. There were plenty of other dining options as well as the best view in all of horse racing and for families the family fun zone offered plenty for kids of all ages.

Meathead BBQ

If you are looking for an experience that says Southern California, a day at Santa Anita will give you just that. There are so many things to do while taking in some incredible races, any day is a good day to experience Santa Anita.

For more information, visit: Santa Anita

