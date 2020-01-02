Snacking and the holidays go hand in hand, and those snacks are not always the best thing for you. If you are looking to do a little better in 2020, Harvest Snaps is the better-tasting AND better-for-you snack that should be a permanent party guest this year.

Harvest Snaps are baked (never fried) and a veggie-first snack that is loaded with 4-5g of plant-based protein per serving. Harvest Snaps also has a flavor for everyone, as they have nine flavors to choose from including: Tomato Basil, Mango Chile Lime, and White Cheddar. Harvest Snaps are made from farm-picked green peas, black beans or red lentils as the first ingredient. Harvest Snaps are made with high-quality ingredients and completely free of artificial flavors, colors, cholesterol, and the common allergens soy, nuts, wheat and eggs. With 30-60% less fat than regular potato chips and only 130 calories per 22 crisps.

To find our more information, visit: Harvest Snaps

To help introduce you to these tasty snacks, Splash Magazines Worldwide has teamed up with Harvest Snaps to give one lucky readera chance to try out a few flavors. To enter, follow @SplashMagWW and @HarvestSnaps on twitter and retweet the following: RT & follow @SplashMagWW and @HarvestSnaps for a chance to win some #HarvestSnapsLove https://splashmags.com/index.php/2020/01/02/harvest-snaps-giveaway

Winner will be chosen from all valid entries on January 18, 2020