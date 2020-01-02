“Remember The Titans” – Coach Herman Boone’s Remarkable Legacy And Others, Completed In 2019

In September 2020, the release of the epic movie, “Remember The Titans” will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with 18 Award Nominees and 8 Award Wins as of this date. However, the Legend and pioneer Coach Herman Boone portrayed by Academy Award Winner Denzel Washington will not be present for this honor.

Mine and billion others favorite movie of all times, “Remember The Titans” on Video Cassette Recording (VCR) Tape and Digital Video Disc (DVD) – Thank you Coach Herman Boone for your legacy and Thank you Denzel Washington bringing his character to life – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth



On December 18, 2019, Coach Boone left the football field forever at age 84 after battling lung cancer in Alexandria, Virginia. This city is where the movie depicted the way an integrated high school football team learned to respect, trust, and develop new friendships, to overcome racism on and off the field in 1971.

Coach Herman Boone with player – Courtesy of T.C. Williams High School Yearbook





The filming of “Remember The Titans” on 11-20-1999 and I was there for many scenes – What an Historic moment – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth



The Titans’ had an undefeated season (13-0) under the first Black Head Coach, whose strong, strict disciplinary leadership brought the community and team together. They became the Virginia State Champions and the National Championship Runner-Up. President Richard Nixon said, “This team is what the city needed at this time”.

The real life Titans who were thankful for this honor and reminisced about that historic day in 1971 when they won the Virginia Championship and were National Runner-Up Champions (Both coaches – Coach Herman Boone, Asst Coach Bill Yoast, Captain Juluis Campbell and etc are present) – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth



The real life Titans who reminisce about that historic day in 1971 when they won the State Championship and were National Runner-Up Champions – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Ironically, it was in 2019 that we were actually “Remembering the Titans” because in January, the Captain/Defensive End of the 1971 T.C. Williams High School Football team Julius Campbell (portrayed by Woody Harris) died of organ failure at age 65; Carol Boone, wife of Coach Boone (portrayed by Nicole Ari Parker) passed at age 83; Assistant Coach Bill Yoast (portrayed by Will Patton) passed in May at age 94; Petey Jones, Fullback, (portrayed by Donald Faison), died of prostate cancer and then before the year ended, we were saying goodbye to their Hall of Fame Head Coach, Herman Boone.

I was privileged to have met Coach Boone here in Atlanta on Saturday, November 19, 1999 when I was an “extra” on the movie set. On this special day, Walt Disney Pictures wanted to honor the real life Coaches and Players of this historic high school team who overcame so much, all because of Coach Boone’s extraordinary leadership and determination.

Friends Brenda Barnes, Jeanine Jackson, Renee Sudderth posing with actors in the movie, “Remember The Titans”, the day the real life Coach Herman Boone and the 1971 Titan players were honored – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Twenty years ago, I didn’t realize I would be a writer, as well as an interviewer. That day, on both sides of the football field, fans gathered in the stands. I found myself on the field in the midst of all the excitement. I saw Coach Boone and I started asking him questions, just in general conversation. Later, he asked politely, “Who are you a reporter for?” I smiled and said I’m not a reporter.

Actress “Extra” Renee Sudderth with Ms. Actress; Nicole Ari Parker as Carol Boone and her movie youngest daughter – the last night on the set December 2, 1999 after the church scene – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

As I review that thought, I guess Coach Boone, being the perfectionist he was, saw something in me that I wasn’t aware of at that time. So, I will always remember this special Titan asking me that question. I do remember him saying, “This is a great day and I can’t believe they are giving us this big honor like this and Mr. Washington is making me look real important”. We both laughed at that. Also, I had talked with several of the 1971 Titan teammates and it was just a great feeling seeing and hearing how they were absorbing all of this. Think for yourself, how it would feel being on a movie set where the movie is about you and what you had accomplished.

We, (Holly Kirkpatrick (pink hat) and Renee Sudderth (brown hat) just finished filming the Championship Game scene with little actresses Hayden Panettiere “Sheryl”; Herman Boone’s youngest movie daughter; and Krysten Leigh Jones “Nicky Boone” who sat in front of us in this scene cheering- Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth



I know I was in another world when I started talking to Mr. Denzel Washington who did a phenomenal acting job portraying Coach Boone. By this time, we were off the field but I was still smiling. He was enjoying this exciting day of filming and honoring the real life Titans. It was so wonderful to be talking to him.

I will always be proud of this special moment in time and being part of a movie that is used to teach football teams year after year about how you can achieve anything when you put your heart, soul, mind together as a team and learn from each other no matter what your background is. In life, we achieve more when we all work together and are not divided. Therefore, Coach Boone’s techniques are always applicable at any time.

Denzel Washington (Herman Boone) and Renee Sudderth (actress) on break between the filming of “Remember The Titans” on Nov 21, 1999 – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth



Actress Renee Sudderth cheering for the T.C. Williams Titans to win one of their 13 games that 1971 Season – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth



So, never forget the lessons taught to us by one of the greatest Titan, Coach Herman Boone and the other Titans who have passed on and for those who are still giving Speech Engagements. One of the teammates strongly said, “Once A Titan, Always a Titan”.

The day the T.C. Williams Titans Football team, wives and the Titans family being honored in Atlanta, Georgia while making the movie to be released the following year, 2000. Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Actress, Renee Sudderth dressed for the church scene holding Herman Boone’s movie daughter ; Actress. Monique; “Sheryl” portrayed by Hayden Panettiere and another actress – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth





Thank you Mr. Herman Boone, for caring enough and giving your all in making a difference in Alexandria, Virginia and allowing the entire world to know how you made your mark in history and making this movie my best movie of all times!!!. We will continue to watch your movie in 2020 and remember your remarkable legacy by respecting and trusting one another and being united once again, especially for our country. And yes, we will always “Remember The Titans”.

Renee Sudderth and the Legendary Coach Herman Boone of the Virginia State Championship (1971) on November 20, 1999 when he and his team were honored – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Scholarship Fund of Alexandria; 3330 King Street; Alexandria, Virginia — Attn: 71 Titans Scholars