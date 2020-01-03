Get Out on the Water at Hawks Cay in Duck Key!

Sitting on my back porch at Hawks Cay Resort, and sipping a Mudslide, I can hear the waves making a splash as the sun gently goes down, clinking our glasses to celebrate and think…this is living! Indeed. This is the award-winning, 4-star Hawks Cay Resort on Ducks Key in the Florida Keys; a destination resort you’ll never want to leave.

Bring your sense of adventure because there’s water all around for relaxation, fishing or cruising. The water is what calls guests to Hawks Cay…those seeking a refuge or others in search of grouper, marlin and snapper.

But Hawks Cay offers so much more. Swim in the five pools, play tennis, golf or pickleball. Go reef snorkeling, kayaking or do a little stand-up paddle boarding. Charter a fishing boat or cruise around the Duck Key canals, enjoying the serenity of being out on the water.

One of the “key” elements of Hawks Cay is the choice of accommodations, everything from hotel rooms and suites to condos and 3/4 bedroom townhouse villas. Whether you’re hosting a family reunion or group celebration, Hawks Cay has the perfect setting.

Dining Divine with a View of the Water

Dine in one of their seven exquisite restaurants with everything from their scrumptious breakfast buffet with made-to-order omelets and fresh muffins, fresh fruit and lots more. If you’re in a hurry, get their grab and go selections.

For lunch, the Tiki Grill offers plentiful salads. My favorite was the Poolside Salad with strawberries, nuts, feta and lettuce with a honey mustard dressing. Add a little chicken and you’ve got a wholesome lunch. Or, don’t miss the Superfood Salad guaranteed to make healthy living enthusiasts happy and satisfied.

Dinner offers up Angler & Ale, a casual seafood restaurant with Florida Key specialties. Start with the smoked fish dip, then enjoy the fish tacos and end with the perfect key lime pie. If you book a fishing charter, they’ll “hook and cook” your filets to your specifications.

Prime Sixty One, their premier steak house is helmed by Bill Ryan, recently named Chef of the Year by the Florida restaurant and Lodging Association. Ryan’s special menu for us lived up its reputation for imaginative dishes and exquisite wines. The New York Strip was succulent, perfectly grilled and topped with fresh mushrooms and served with a delectable creamed spinach and mushroom risotto that was out of this world. His cauliflower steak tasted rich and flavorful.

Spaaaah

Their award-winning Calm Waters Spa offers a range of Keys-inspired treatments and therapies. I opted for the hot stone massage and felt the stress melt away as the heat penetrated. Choose from a variety of indulgent skin care and salon services to help you feel pampered and relaxed.

Kiss a Dolphin

Photo courtesy of Hawk’s Cay

Hawks Cay is known for its one-of-a-kind Dolphin Connection, the only resort in the U.S. that has a resident bottlenose dolphin program in their on-site tropical lagoon. The resort has 10 trainers in residence who care for the eight lively dolphins, ranging in age from 15 years to 45 years old. Every day at noon, they put on a show for resort guests.

Four different programs are offered where you can swim with the dolphins or even be a trainer for the day. I opted for the dockside program and was delighted when the dolphins followed my instructions to clap their fins together and turn around and spin on their tails. I happily fed them a fish or two.

Smooth Sailing on a Sunset Cruise

In late afternoon, the resort offers a sunset cruise which takes you out on the Atlantic Ocean, complete with beer and wine. Celebrate the sunset with a champagne toast. During the day, go snorkeling or hang out in the sandbar.

For the Little Ones

If you’re bringing the kids, sign them up for Camp Hawks at Coral Cay, a designated area with planned activities and adventures, plus their own swashbuckling Pirate Ship Pool. Programs include animal encounters and ecological adventures. Step up to the Coral Grill for snacks or ice cream.

Grander than Ever

Since Hurricane Irma in 2017, Hawks Cay has undergone a major renovation, making the resort better than ever with the latest amenities. Find your place on the water at Hawks Cay!