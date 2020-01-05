TheFitExpo™ Los Angeles 2020

Get your New Year off to a healthy start as the West Coast largest fitness event, Reign’s TheFitExpo Los Angeles presented by Subway Restaurants and Muscle Monster, returns for its 17th year to the Los Angeles Convention Center, Saturday and Sunday, January 25-26.





L.A.’s premier health and fitness event offers attendees over 25 free competitions, events, workshops and appearances by the top fitness celebrities and influencers in the industry, plus over 700 exhibits featuring the latest in fitness, diet, nutrition, strength and wellness products and services with show discounts and tons of free samples. This family-friendly event unites thousands of fitness enthusiasts ranging from bodybuilders, strongmen, and powerlifters to jiu-jitsu, Spartan Dash, Ninja Obstacle Course, personal trainers, group exercise instructors and more.

“We are committed to bringing our community another top fitness event with many of the eminent fitness leaders in the country along with exciting programming tracks and exhibits,” said Erin Ferries, Executive Director of National Fitness Productions. “We want to invite people of all ages and from all fitness levels to come out and experience everything TheFitExpo has to offer. Our hope is to inspire them to live a healthier lifestyle.”

During both days, leading fitness professionals will provide hot training tips, informational seminars, exciting demonstrations, and pose for photos with their fans. Special celebrity fitness guests include: Ronnie Coleman (8X Mr. Olympia Champion), Jay Cutler (4X Mr. Olympia Champion), Billy Blanks (fitness icon and creator of the Tae Bo exercise program), Dana Linn Bailey and Rob Bailey (pro women’s physique and men’s bodybuilder), CT Fletcher (6X World Champion Powerlifter), Corey Calliet (Celebrity trainer, body transformation specialist and TV personality) Jessie Graff (stuntwoman and top competitor on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior), Jim Stoppani, Ph.D. (Owner/founder of JYM Supplement Science), Tera “Supernova” Zarra (competitive strongwoman with a comedy strength one woman show) and many more.

Exciting events featured this year will including:

The Strength Project – It’s all about getting stronger by the day, showcasing the world’s best athletes on their journey to superhuman capabilities. Check out the demos and their Cyr wheel fitness workshops.

U.S. Air Force’s Ultimate Ninja Obstacle Course Competition – Anyone can enter! The Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association offers an opportunity for area athletes and weekend warriors to showcase their skills and test their abilities in strength, stamina, endurance, power and speed on one of our two courses for cash prizes. (enter online)

– Anyone can enter! The Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association offers an opportunity for area athletes and weekend warriors to showcase their skills and test their abilities in strength, stamina, endurance, power and speed on one of our two courses for cash prizes. (enter online) Box ‘N Burn – Get your boxing gloves on as Olympic bronze medalist and former undefeated professional Boxer Tony Jefferies with co-owner Kevan Watson and their team of world class trainers offer fundamental boxing tips, special conditioning workshops and fun competitions throughout the weekend.

Also, crowd-pleasing events returning for 2020 include the Muscle Monster’s Battle of the Bars (Calisthenics), Dodgeball Competitions, WOW the Crowd, Loopkicks Tricking, Ultimate Athlete’s The Gauntlet Challenge, and Spartan Dash.

Bring your appetite for nutritional knowledge to our Optimum Nutrition’s Healthy Living Pavilion, where some of the most innovative natural products and services are available under one roof. Want to learn more about plant based or vegan dietary lifestyle? Appearing on the Healthy Living Stage will be Vegan Strong’s Robert Cheeke; VeganProtein.com’s Giacomo Marchese and Dani Taylor; former WNBA player and author of Plant Based Muscle Vanessa Espinoza; the world’s largest vegan bodybuilder Ryan Nelson; online vegan coach Lillian Aguilar; Alpha CEO Fraser Bayley; and a inspiring weight loss specialist and Bodbybuilding.com Ambassador Jordan Grahm.

Come dressed to work out at The Group Training Zone, whichfeatures free mini-workouts and prizes for fitness challenges. For fitness pros, there will be two Zumba® instructor training workshops, Zumba® Basic and Strong by Zumba® (separate fee). There is even a Fitness Career Center for those wanting to start or expand their career in fitness.

Plus, Internet sensations not to miss include: Kai Greene (one of the top bodybuilding athletes who’s labeled “the people’s champ);Jen Selter (Internet celebrity and fitness model with over 35 million followers across her platforms and co-owner of BlendJet); Sommer Ray (American fitness model with 23.5 million followers on Instagram); Simeon Panda (UK fitness and bodybuilding icon that Forbes calls one of the worlds top ten fitness Influencers); Cassandra Martin (social media/fitness sensation and founder of WRKETHIC Supplements); Julian Smith (known as “the Quad Guy” and a online bodybuilding icon and brand ambassador); Paige Hathaway (fitness instructor and YouTuber with over 4 million Instagram followers and 5 million on Facebook likes); and more.

Expo attendees will once again cheer on competitors participating in returning contests including: NPC Muscle Contest Challenge (national qualifier); Reign’s Odd Haugen All-American Strength Challenge, Reign’s All-American MAS Wrestling Championships, and Reign’s Visegrip Viking All-American Armlifting; Muscle Monster’s USPA American Cup Powerlifting;U.S. Air Force’s Dream Jiu-Jitsu Championship; the UAL California State Armwrestling Championship; and Point Muay Thai Tournament.

Attendees will get the chance to win cash, prizes and bragging rights again this year as BSN presents TheFitExpo’s Best and MAXREPS competitions.

The Just for Kids Area offers fun games and activities for the youngest members in your group

Adult admission tickets are $30 per day or $45 for the full weekend. Children 12 years and under are $10 per day and children under 6 are free. Show hours are Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Los Angeles Convention Center is located at 1201 South Figueroa Street, South Halls G, H, J and K. For full information on TheFitExpo call (818) 545-0290 or visit www.thefitexpo.com.

For a chance to win 1 of 6 pairs of one day passes, follow @thefitexpo and @splashmagww on twitter and retweet the following:

RT & follow @SplashMagWW & @TheFitExpo 2 enter #giveaway 2 #Win 1 of 6 pairs of weekend passes to #FitExpo https://splashmags.com/index.php/2020/01/05/thefitexpo-los-angeles-2020

Winners will be chosen from all valid entries on January 22nd, 2020. Winners will be contacted by social media and must respond by January 23, 2020 to claim tickets.

Event is produced by National Fitness Productions. Title sponsor is Reign Total Body Fuel. Presenting sponsor for TheFitExpo Los Angeles are Muscle Monster and Subway Restaurants. Supporting sponsors include: Ralphs, Optimum Nutrition, Muscle BSN, AFAA, NASM, BlendJet, U.S. Air Force, and 24 Hour Fitness.