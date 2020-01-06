Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus and More Set to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley

Known as “the first taste of Summer,” BottleRock Napa Valley, has released it’s most diverse lineup to date. Headliners such as: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, lead the annual Memorial Day Weekend music festival in Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California on May 22 – 24.

BottleRock attendee with Jam Cellars balloon and wine. (Courtesy of BottleRock/Sonoma Magazine)

BottleRock Napa Valley 2020, presented by JaM Cellars, announced its eighth annual festival lineup today! The stacked lineup includes over 75 musical acts and is easily donned as one of the most innovative and enjoyable festivals in the U.S. The entire weekend is an unparalleled combination of the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts, in addition to a heightened culinary movement.

Photo Credit: Nisha Gulati (Latitude 38 Team)

In addition to Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Khalid and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, the BottleRock Napa Valley lineup includes, to date, Zedd, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, Maren Morris, Empire of the Sun, Foals, Tegan and Sara, Jimmy Eat World, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Local Natives, Finneas, Iration, Milky Chance, Jon Bellion, Matt Nathanson, Amos Lee, Trampled By Turtles, CAAMP, The Band CAMINO, Turkuaz w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Mandolin Orange, Grace VanderWaal, Village People, Eric B. & Rakim, MUNA, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Hamilton Leithauser, Ra Ra Riot, The Frights, MAX, Jack Harlow, Digable Planets, Big Freedia, Absofacto, Ripe, DJ Z-Trip, Meg Myers, TWIN XL, Atlas Genius, and more.

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley

“Our lineup once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers, up and coming bands, and some of the most talked about artists in the world. Our goal each year is to book the best acts available that fit our audience profile, and we’re very happy that it resulted in such a deep lineup,” said Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock Napa Valley. “As always, we continue to improve the guest experience for all our attendees, including raising the bar on the extraordinary food, wine, craft brews, spirits and hospitality folks expect from BottleRock.

Confetti cannons fire as Imagine Dragons performs on the JaM Cellars Stage during opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its legendary Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2020 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 7th, at 10AM! Grab your tickets HERE!