March Madness Las Vegas 2020

March Madness is the pinnacle for any basketball fan and while you can attend tournament games throughout the country or take the action in at home, but nothing creates an atmosphere quite like Las Vegas. March Madness tips off this year on March 17th and 18th with the play-in games and it fully kicks off on March 19th. March Madness and Las Vegas is as much about the experience, going far beyond just showing up to watch the games.

Splash Magazines Worldwide is going to help you make the most of your Las Vegas experience so that you can enjoy all of the nonstop basketball action, last second buzzer beaters and wagers galore all while finding the best places to enjoy cocktails, world-class food and the biggest televisions in the world.

The Beer Park, the popular rooftop hotspot, will show the games on dozens of HDTVs and offer game-day food and beverage packages for up to eight guests. BEER PARK is also one of just a few places in Las Vegas outside of casino sports books to offer live betting. For more information, visit: Beer Park