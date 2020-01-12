To Life 2 Review – Songs and Stories from The Great American Songbook

In a beautiful park in Boca Raton, is a beautifully-designed, intimate, inviting theatre – The Willow Theater at Sugar Sand Park. This 155-seat gem is currently presenting a wonderfully-entertaining musical extravaganza, To Life 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers to the Golden Age of Broadway. This is a follow-up to To Life 1, which was a sold- out show, with audiences demanding more.

This sold-out performance drew people from all areas, many who anxiously awaited this second part follow-up. No one was disappointed. Everyone walked out singing.

The Multi-talented cast of TO LIFE 2 – Photo Credit: Carol Kassie

Along with first rate entertainment in a theater with excellent acoustics, we were brought back in time with stories and music celebrating the contributions of Jewish Composers to the golden age of Broadway. From Peter Pan, Annie Get Your Gun, Cabaret, Guys and Dolls, Bye Bye Birdie, A Chorus Line, Hello Dolly, Le Cage, Chicago, Funny Girl and many, many more musical tributes, the multi-talented singers brought us back with hits from these shows and more! Along with the music and many sing-a-longs, we learned about the many infamous Jewish writers, producers, directors and creators of Broadway classics that will live on forever.

Michael McKenzie and Amy Tanner – Photo Credit: Carol Kassie

A sold-out run in January 2019, and consistent “when will you do this again?” questions have led to the creation of To Life 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers to the Golden Age of Broadway. This second iteration of last year’s audience favorite will pick up where the previous show left off, with more songs, anecdotes, and stories, and will highlight the works of Marvin Hamlisch, Kander & Ebb, Dorothy Fields, George & Ira Gershwin, Jerry Herman, and many more. To Life 2 will run in the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park from January 10th through February 2nd.

Cast- from left to right: Wayne LeGette, Amy Miller Brennan, Michael McKenzie, Jeffrey Bruce, Mallory Newbrough – Photo Credit: Carol Kassie

Hy Juter (Jupiter Theater Company, LLC) will produce the show: “This is the first Willow Theatre production I have taken on myself since my partner Jerry Seltzer suddenly passed away this summer,” Juter says. “We produced three wonderfully successful shows together (The Jazz Singer, Danny Kaye and Sylvia, and To Life) and we were working on To Life 2 literally until the day he died. Jerry was a friend, a mensch, and one of the most decent people I have ever worked with, and we are dedicating this production to him.”

To Life 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers to The Golden Age of Broadway is brilliantly performed by five of South Florida’s award-winning musical theatre artists: Jeffrey Bruce, Wayne LeGette, Michael McKenzie, Amy Miller Brennan, and Mallory Newbrough.

Shari Upbin once again is at the helm the production, and Paul Reekie is the talented music director and pianist.

Shari Upbin – Director & Choreographer

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to direct Part 2 of To Life,” Upbin says. “These Jewish composers and stars of Broadway have shaped the form of Musical Theatre from the outset. Our audiences will be thrilled to hear South Florida’s best performing some of Broadway’s most popular songs live on stage.

“Jewish contribution to the Broadway musical has been phenomenal,” Upbin continues. “In fact, Jewish composers and lyricists created the Broadway musical. Children of immigrants, called outsiders – people who struggled for acceptance in mainstream society – created the greatest American shows in history. Show Boat, West Side Story, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, Gypsy… and more!”

Mallory Newbrough – Photo Credit: Carol Kassie

To Life 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers to The Golden Age of Broadway was once again created and written by Scott Siegel. He is a well-known pop culture critic who covers film, theatre, and cabaret with his wife, Barbara, writing “The Siegel Column” for TheatreMania.com, and “The Two of Clubs” column for Talkin’Broadway.com. He has created more than 400 major concerts that have been performed worldwide, written/produced/directed concerts for Michael Feinstein, and has created scores of nightclub acts that have played at major clubs around the globe. He is well known for being the creator/writer/director/host of New York City’s Town Hall Theatre’s signature series, Broadway by the Year®and Broadway Unplugged.

Paul Reekie & Michael McKenzie – Photo Credit: Carol Kassie

To Life 2 will run from January 10 through February 2 at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. Tickets are $40; group rates (6 or more tickets purchased in one transaction) are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at Sugar Sand Park or by phone at 561-347-3948. The Willow Theatre is located at 300 South Military Trail, in Boca Raton’s Sugar Sand Park (33486).

Hy Juter (Jupiter Theater Company, LLC) presents

To Life 2: More Stories & Music Celebrating the

Contributions of Jewish Composers to The Golden Age of Broadway

January 10 – February 2, 2020

Created and Written by Scott Siegel – Directed by Shari Upbin

Tickets: $40 / $35 for groups of 6 or more

For tickets: 561-347-3948 or Sugar Sand Park



Showtimes:

Friday & Saturday at 8 pm

Wednesday, Saturday, & Sunday at 2 pm

All performances take place in:

The Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park

300 South Military Trail,

Boca Raton, FL 33486



About the Willow Theatre:

The Willow Theatre, opened in 1998, is a beautiful 155-seat proscenium theater, located inside Sugar Sand Park Community Center and allows for a unique experience for theatre patrons. Before or after a show, you may wander the nature trails, visit the Children’s Science Explorium, look at the art exhibit on display, or picnic at one of the pavilions in this park.