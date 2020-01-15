The Adventures of Peter Rabbit Review – Fun for the Family

The Storybook Theatre presents a charming version of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale, THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT geared for youngsters ages 3 to 9 and their family members. The only children’s theater in Los Angeles produced under a union contract (Actors Equity), the Storybook theatre is in its thirty-fifth consecutive season and going strong. With a keen eye towards what the little ones really enjoy and can relate to, Storybook invites audience participation with singing and dancing galore. Care is taken to involve children with child-friendly stories about their favorite characters.

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT is their latest production and a sure family pleaser. Under the enthusiastic direction of Anthony Gruppuso, who also contributed the book and lyrics, THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT tells the story of mischievous Peter (Alex N. Mashakian), who is always getting in trouble despite the best efforts of his mom Nana Bunny (Kathy Garrick/Saratoga Ballantine) and his sister Cottontail (Ashley Fox). It’s only a matter of time before Peter discovers the farm belonging to Mr. McGregor (David P. Johnson/Will Collyer) and raids it for all the sumptuous veggies he can eat. The kids will be on the edge of their seats wondering what will happen next.

With music and musical direction by Matt Dahan and choreography by Mark Marchillo, THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT is brimming with sparkling song and dance. Ashley Taylor’s set design is simple but effective, and the entire production team does a yoeman’s job of making theater accessible to the young and young-at-heart. There is even an intermission replete with cookies and apple juice.

Kudos to the Storybook Theatre team for offering a production for our youngest theater-goers. Let’s make the theater something that is part of their young lives and will stay with them as they grow up to become avid adult audiences. If there are any young ones in the household, make sure that they have a chance to dip their tiny toes into life on the stage.

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT runs through March 21, 2020, with performances on Saturdays at 1 p.m. (special accommodations for birthday parties and school field trips also available). The Storybook Theatre performs at Theatre West, located at 333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, Los Angeles, CA 90068. Tickets are $15. For information and reservations, call 818-761-2203 or go online.