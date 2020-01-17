Hearthstone – Brunch, Booze and (Foot)Balls

Brunch can mean so many different things to so many people. What it means to everyone is that it is the weekend and it is time to celebrate with friends and enjoy some football while it lasts. When it comes to the weekend, one spot gives you more reasons than any other to brunch and that is Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar inside the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.

Meatball Pizza

Football and brunch were made for each other, but with football season winding down, bottomless mimosas for $18 and the mouth-watering Hearthstone menu are enough reasons to visit after football season ends. From classic brunch dishes to the very unique, you can never go wrong spending a Sunday afternoon at Hearthstone.

Shrimp Cocktail

A great way to kickoff your brunch is with a pizza that allows everyone a taste of what Hearthstone is all about. Each pizza is hand-tossed and then cooked to perfection in the rustic wood-burning pizza ovens that would make any pizza restaurant jealous. Whatever version you go with, you can expect a nice and crispy thin crust that has the classic old-school pizza feel to it. From there it is up to you what you are in the mood for. The breakfast pizza is everything you would when it comes to brunch. The pizza is covered with bacon, sausage, cheese and finished off with a poached egg and maple syrup. The other must try is the meatball pizza, the homemade meatballs by themselves are a treat, but topping a pizza with them with chunks of ricotta and slices of mozzarella, this is just delicacy in the pizza world.

Prime Rib French Dip

If you have a sweet tooth, the French Toast Monte Cristo has you covered. It is stuffed with cream cheese, the bread is bathed in coconut flakes and then it is topped with mixed berries and finally a banana syrup that will make you forget about maple. Some other great options, chicken & waffles with a very juicy buttermilk fried chicken and the classic breakfast burrito that definitely can be shared. Don’t scan the menu too quickly, you might miss the Brussel Sprout Caesar Salad. You get all the wonderfulness you have come to love in a Caesar Salad, but the shredded Brussel Sprouts gives it a very unique flavor and texture that works well with the rich dressing.

When you walk into Hearthstone you can’t help but notice the beautiful and fresh selection of seafood. That freshness comes through whether it is the hand shucked oysters, shellfish platter or the shrimp cocktail. Hearthstone makes so many tasty sides and sauces in house, but the roughly 16 ingredient cocktail sauce is simply good enough to eat with a spoon. I would order the shrimp cocktail just so I could enjoy the sauce.

Hearthstone is going to be the place to be for Championship Game Sunday and they have great packages for the Super Bowl and you don’t want to miss March Madness at this beautiful venue. Nothing says sports like beer and another great reason to visit Hearthstone is the craft beer selection. You can find Dogfish and Breckenridge on tap and Elysian Space Dust and Arrogant Bastard in cans, just to get you started.

If you were looking for the definition of brunch,, you just need to walk through the glass doors of Hearthstone. Everything about Hearthstone will make you have a unique and special experience from the surroundings to the staff and especially the food. No matter what the day of the week is or you reason for going, Hearthstone will always leave you with a memorable experience.

For more information, visit: Hearthstone