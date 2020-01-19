MLK Day- What Better Time to Volunteer?

That January 20, 2020 marks the 25th anniversary or the day of service marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy seems remarkable and almost impossible that so many years have gone by. Did you know that MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities? As we observe this holiday each year on the third Monday in January, it is important to remember this day is “a day on, not a day off,”

Suzy Brooks, unsplash.com

The volunteer aspect of this holiday cannot be emphasized too strongly. Note this government site. In addition this site also offers volunteer suggestions Just Serve It is also a not for profit site that is a great resource.

Splash Magazines Worldwide journalist Renee Sudderth has written unique stories about Martin Luther King’s Mother and MLK”s brother

Alberta King, The Mother of Dr. Martin L. King Remembered After 45 years of her murder – Two Tragic Deaths

July 4, 2019 Renee Sudderth Life’s Journey 35

Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

On June 30, 1974 (45 years ago) and also six years after Mrs. Alberta Christine “Mama King” Williams King lost her son Martin L. King Jr., to an assassin’s bullet, she was also killed by bullets as she played the organ at the historic, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia one Sunday morning along with Deacon Edward Boykin being killed and church member Jimmie Mitchell being wounded from this tragic moment.

But, Mama King’s one and only daughter, Christine King Farris who is 91 years old and still looking good, still attending Ebenezer was there that fateful day and saw her mother murdered – a day she will never ever forget. She said it felt like she was watching a scene from a movie that day.

What a tragic day that was when a young 23 year-old black boy, Marcus Chenault stood up in church and started firing his guns. Mrs. King’s other son, Rev. Alfred Daniel “A.D.” King did not witness his mother’s death because he had already met his tragic death by {drowning accidentally} in a swimming pool in 1969; 15 months after his brother, Dr. King’s assassination.

Rev. A. D. King 50th Memorial Service – A King Family Civil Rights Tradition

September 17, 2019 Renee Sudderth Life’s Journey 24

A.D. King Poster, Photo: Renee Sudderth

On July 21, 1969, the United States of America was celebrating the historical steps of Man walking on the moon the previous day. Back in Atlanta, the King family was still feeling the devastating pain of the loss of Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., to an assassin’s bullet on April 4, 1968, at age 39. Tragedy struck again when his brother, Rev. Alfred Daniel “A. D.” Williams King was discovered dead in his swimming pool which they ruled an accidental drowning at age 38, nine days short of his 39th birthday. Although the rules of medical examination states that when a person drowns, they have water in their lungs but Rev. A. D. King did not. Even now, the timing of his death, 15 months after his brother’s death still remains a deep dark mystery.

We Shall Never Forget Rev. A. D. King – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Knowing about other members of the King family should triples the “need” to volunteer in any way that might make the world a better place.