Chef Wayne Elias and Crumble Catering – The Toast of Awards Season

It would be a pretty magical experience to go from attending Steven Tyler’s Annual GRAMMY® Awards Viewing Party to then two weeks later attending Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. How about catering both events? Not only quite the honor, but a lot of work and a lot of food. Chef Wayne Elias and Crumble Catering are once again taking on that task that puts him front and center at two of the most well thought of and charitable events of award season.

16 years ago the chef that catered the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party retired and Chef Wayne along with his partner Chris Diamond were recommended be event planner Virginia Fout to be given a shot to cater the event. With an incredible first menu and the fact that they offered to cater the event at such a price so that even more money could go back to the charity, the partnership flourished and continues to keep going after 16 years.

Steven Tyler’s Annual GRAMMY® Awards Viewing Party

“Even though I’ve been doing it for a long time, I still get nervous and excited, I just get myself in an awesome mindset where I am so jazzed and so excited and happy to be part of this event and be able to participate and provide for it,” Chef Wayne said. “I treat every year like it is my first.”

“We always want to offer something that is just not your average course,” Chef Wayne said. “Many of these guests come here year after year so we want it to be fresh, we want them to have no idea what they might be dining on tonight.”

Chef Wayne’s Adult Grilled Cheese

While the menu always changes, his beloved grilled cheese is always served as it has become a favorite over the years. They are prepared on raisin bread and served with mascarpone cheese, crumble blue cheese and Asian pears and as Chef Wayne said, “they are simply rich and delicious.” This is one dish that will be a big hit at your own Oscar party.

This is the third consecutive year that Crumble Catering is catering for Steven Tyler’s Annual GRAMMY® Awards Viewing Party benefiting Janie’s Fund. Steven Tyler had been attending the Elton John event for years and that led to the combination working on Steven’s charity event. Guests this year will be treated to a four-course meal consisting of delicacies like porcini dusted cod with asparagus, mushrooms, lemon garlic buerre blanc and micro celery to filet minion with heirloom carrot, kale soufflé, peas parsley puree and green garlic vinaigrette to milk chocolate mouse and several other mouth-watering dish options, all while big screens are broadcasting a live GRAMMY Awards telecast at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.

The events never seem to end for Chef Wayne and Crumble Catering as he has done a number of amazing events including the birthday celebration for Diana Ross and a number of events for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For more information, visit: http://crumblecatering.com and /http://rockwell-la.com