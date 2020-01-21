Super Bowl LIV Las Vegas

Super Bowl LIV practically has Las Vegas hidden in the name and with ticket prices hitting record highs, a weekend in Sin City might be more entertaining than a trip to Miami. With all of the amazing venues and offers for this gigantic football weekend, Las Vegas can provide you with a better experience than overpaying for nosebleed seats. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together some of the best spots to enjoy the big game in Las Vegas.

It doesn’t matter if you love the Kansas City Chiefs or are going to cheer for the San Francisco 49ers, Vegas is a great place for you to cheer for your team while also allowing you to place a wager or two.

Therapy, Downtown Las Vegas’ urban chic American gastropub and lounge, kicks-off the Big Game with a flat screen TV giveaway accompanied by specials on every football fanatic’s favorite duo – wings and beer!

On Sunday, February 2nd starting at 1:30 p.m., celebrate the Big Game at Therapy within its immersive multi-screen venue and catch every foul, fumble and touchdown. Throughout the game, guests can tackle 8, 16 or 24 Spicy Korean BBQ wings priced at $10, $20 and $25 or indulge in a 24-wing special paired with a 90-ounce pitcher of Therapy’s locally-brewed double IPA beer for $49.99. Other beer specials include $5 drafts, $10 Jameson with PBR, bucket deals and more. Regardless of the game’s outcome, each fan at Therapy has the chance to win big! For every $50 spent, football fans will receive a raffle ticket and be entered to win a 43-inch high-definition TV.

To ensure the ultimate party, game day guests can celebrate with the following deals: beer specials: $2 Depletion beer, $5 all draft beers, $10 Jameson shot + PBR. Beer bucket specials: 6 for $10 Depletion bucket, 6 for $20 Domestic bucket, 6 for $25 Import bucket

For more information or to make a game day reservation call 702.912.1622 or book online at https://www.therapylv.com/.

URef app Founder and Instagram sensation Mia Khalifa will host the annual Big Game Sunday celebratory bash at Sapphire Las Vegas, the world’s largest gentlemen’s club and adult entertainment complex.

On Sunday, February 2nd, Sapphire will kick-off the outdoor pre-game festivities with a tailgate at noon complete with Sapphire ‘cheerleaders’ on the parking lot turf sidelines to rally the fans! Inside, guests are transported into real-life fantasy football surrounded by hundreds of Vegas’ hottest entertainers, HD flat screens and state-of-the-art surround sound – allowing football fans to immerse themselves in pigskin fever from both the Main Floor and ‘The Showroom’ throughout the game. Recent headline-maker and sultry sports personality Mia Khalifa will be on-hand to rally the crowd and host the party throughout the duration of the big game.

Football fans can huddle up and take advantage of Bud Light, Heineken and Dos Equis bucket specials, along with celebratory cocktails and shot specials. In addition to Sapphire Grill serving up ultimate tailgate menu items like Carved Prime Rib, Seafood Ceviche, Mesquite Grilled Chicken, Game time Baked Nachos and Hot Wings, the VIP package options listed below include mouthwatering selections from restaurant partners like El Dorado Cantina and Zenshin Asian Restaurant.

For the ultimate party, guests can purchase the following “pre-event” value packages including:

Big Game Sunday GA – $75.00 (tax and gratuity not included)

Main Lounge Seating

Huge HD Screen Viewing & Digital Audio

Tailgate Buffet

Big Game Sunday VIP – $125.00 (tax and gratuity not included)

Reserved VIP Seating

Huge HD Screen Viewing & Digital Audio

Access to Lavish Upscale Showroom Tailgate Buffet

Big Game Open Bar – $199 per guest (tax and gratuity not included)

OPEN BAR from Kickoff to End of Game

Reserved seating in VIP Open Bar Private Room

Huge HD screen viewing & digital audio

Tailgate Buffet

Get off the bench and to the club early or reserve a table today! All packages include complimentary transportation to Sapphire, front of line admission, cover charge and $1 dances at halftime. For more package options, visit https://www.sapphirelasvegas.com/biggame

“Sapphire Super Sunday Party has been a winning tradition for locals and tourists alike,” says Marketing Director George Wilson. “Sapphire welcomed over 1,500 fans last year we look forward to continuing to expand the prizes and festivities for Super Bowl LIV,” adds Wilson.

To purchase game day packages, complimentary Tesla pickup or to make table reservations, call 702.869.0003 or book online at www.SapphireLasVegas.com.

As the first-ever Official Casino Sponsor of the National Football League, Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts will go on an all-out blitz for Super Bowl LIV with an extensive array of parties and food and beverage packages available on Sunday, Feb. 2. Catch the gameday festivities at these spots:

Caesars Palace

Located in the heart of Caesars Palace, packages at Vista Cocktail Lounge feature flowing beverages and a gameday buffet starting at $170 per person.

feature flowing beverages and a gameday buffet starting at $170 per person. Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill is offering packages starting at $200 per person where guests can enjoy an endless selection of delicious dishes from an a la carte menu featuring some of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s favorites. The package can be upgraded to include draft beer and house wine, starting at an additional $75 per person.

The Cromwell

The sophisticated Bound Cocktail Lounge is offering Super Bowl packages starting at $180, which include the guest’s choice of a bucket of five beers or three drink tickets and a gameday-style buffet.

is offering Super Bowl packages starting at $180, which include the guest’s choice of a bucket of five beers or three drink tickets and a gameday-style buffet. Located in the middle of the casino, Interlude Bar is offering packages starting at $140 that include a $10 food voucher to Eatwell and the guest’s choice of a bucket of five beers or three drink tickets.

Flamingo Las Vegas

Overlooking the Flamingo lagoon and waterfalls, Garden Bar will help fans get their heads in the game with packages starting at $50 per person that include five drink tickets.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Guys Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar will become a gameday destination with packages starting at $150 per person featuring a buffet of Guy Fieri favorites. The restaurant will also play themed games and offer guest’s swag and other prizes.

will become a gameday destination with packages starting at $150 per person featuring a buffet of Guy Fieri favorites. The restaurant will also play themed games and offer guest’s swag and other prizes. For a high-energy gameday experience, head to O’Sheas with drink packages starting at $100 per person. The Irish-themed pub will also offer swag and other giveaways.

The LINQ Promenade

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery will host a Tilted Tailgate party with packages starting at $175 per person that include a premium buffet and a flowing selection of cocktails and draft brews.

will host a Tilted Tailgate party with packages starting at $175 per person that include a premium buffet and a flowing selection of cocktails and draft brews. For a backyard barbecue buffet, football fans can check out Virgil’s Real Barbecue with packages starting at $175 per person. The event will feature a live carving station, flowing beverage selection, dessert buffet and more.

with packages starting at $175 per person. The event will feature a live carving station, flowing beverage selection, dessert buffet and more. Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar will join the Super Bowl action with a specialty menu featuring shared plates, an all-you-care-to-eat buffet and taco cart access. Packages start at $75.

Paris Las Vegas

Join the tailgate events at Burger Brasserie and Napoleon’s Lounge where football fans can enjoy all-you-care-to-eat buffets and gameday drink specials, prizes and giveaways. Contact PLVMOD@caesars.com for more information.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Grab a fellow fan and head to Extra Lounge or Blue Moon Bar to catch the big game. Both bars will offer all-day specials on exclusive brews, cocktails and shots.

to catch the big game. Both bars will offer all-day specials on exclusive brews, cocktails and shots. Gordon Ramsay Burger will host Super Bowl packages starting at $220 per person where guests receive a $50 food credit towards Ramsay’s unique burger menu and can enjoy a flowing selection of more than 40 draught and bottled beers, specialty cocktails and house wines.

Bally’s Las Vegas

Indigo Lounge is offering an elevated tailgate experience starting at $75 per person with an all-you-care-to-eat buffet and specials throughout the day on featured beer, shots and cocktails.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Carnaval Court, an outdoor bar experience featuring flair bartenders and Blackjack tables, is offering packages starting at $86 per person that include a bucket of five beers.

an outdoor bar experience featuring flair bartenders and Blackjack tables, is offering packages starting at $86 per person that include a bucket of five beers. Don’t miss a moment of the Super Bowl action at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill. Packages start at $99 per person featuring a specialty buffet of barbeque favorites such as pulled pork sliders, Texas chili and potato salad.

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

Located in the middle of the action, iBar will host a gameday party featuring giveaways, beer bucket specials and drink samplings. A flowing drink package will also be available to purchase at the event starting at $100 per person.

