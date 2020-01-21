The Rembrandt Chamber Musicians Celebrate 30 and 250 in 2020

The year 2020 ushers in two special celebrations, the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven, one of musical history’s greatest creative geniuses and the 30th anniversary season of the Rembrandt Chamber Musicians. A special concert is honoring the works of the revered composer on Sun., Feb. 16, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston, and on Tues., Feb. 18, 2020, at 7:30 pm at The Cliff Dwellers Club in Chicago.

Cliff Dwellers interior

This program encompasses three Beethoven masterworks beloved by chamber music patrons. One is “Duet with Two Obligato Eyeglasses” ( “Eyeglasses Duo”) for viola and bass, the musical equivalent of an inventive conversation between two friends. Rembrandt also will present the String Trio No. 4 in D Major, op. 9, no. 2, known for its virtuosic violin pyrotechnics.

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

The program concludes with one of the pinnacle achievements in chamber music—the thrilling Piano Trio #7 in B-flat Major, op. 97 (“Archduke Trio”). Still regarded as the greatest of all works for piano, violin and cello, the Archduke is considered by many to be the most beautiful of all Beethoven’s piano trios.

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians is Chicago’s premiere ensemble focusing on timeless classical chamber music and adventurous new works. In the Beethoven 250 program, Rembrandt devotees will be treated to the impeccable musicianship of Rembrandt ensemble members Sandra and Robert Morgan, this year marking their 30th since founding the ensemble, and longtime ensemble members John Macfarlane, violin, Carol Cook, viola, and Calum Cook, cello.

Calum Cook Portraits, Photo: Todd Rosenberg Photography

Carol Cook

For Beethoven 250, Rembrandt’s core group of musicians will be joined by renowned pianist and Northwestern professor James Giles, and Ian Hallas, Assistant Principal Bassist of the Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra.

James Giles

General admission tickets for Beethoven 250 are $38. Student tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, visit www.rembrandtchambermusicians.org or call (872) 395-1754 or contact info@rembrandtchambermusicians.org.

All concert attendees are invited to join the musicians for a complimentary Encore! reception after the performance.

The 30th Anniversary year continues with:

§ The Winds of Spring (March 18 in Chicago/March 22 in Evanston) — Rembrandt performs masterworks of the woodwind repertoire by Mozart, Beethoven, and Carl Nielsen.

§ Rembrandt’s grand 30th Anniversary Celebration (May 31 in Evanston) – Featuring a world premiere for flute, oboe, violin, viola, cello, and piano by celebrated Evanston-based composer Stacy Garrop, followed by Gustav Mahler’s luminous Symphony No. 4, arranged for chamber ensemble.

John Macfarlane

30th Anniversary Celebration

Sun., May 31, 2020 • 3:00 pm

Nichols Concert Hall,

Music Institute of Chicago

1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston

Rembrandt celebrates its 30th anniversary with the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by renowned Evanston-based composer Stacy Garrop, celebrating the individual strengths of Rembrandt’s members. The season concludes with Mahler’s luminous Symphony No. 4, arranged for chamber ensemble by Erwin Stein. From familiar melodies to a newly composed classic, this evening will be the perfect bow on a celebratory season. Guest artist: Jennifer Macfarlane Haworth, soprano, and Jeannie Yu, piano.

Rembrandt Ensemble

Gustav MAHLER: Symphony No. 4 in G Major (arranged for chamber ensemble by Erwin Stein)

Stacy GARROP: Commission in honor of Rembrandt’s 30th Anniversary for piano, flute, oboe, violin, viola and cello

Photos for this article are courtesy of the Rembrandt Chamber Musicians unless otherwise noted.

Watch for information about the upcoming contest-

Rembrandt 25th High School Chamber Music Competition

Tickets for all concerts

$38 – General Admission

$10 – Student

To buy:

Online: www.rembrandtchambermusicians.org

Email: info@rembrandtchambermusicians.org

Phone: 872-395-1754

Rembrandt is very excited to have Joel Smirnoff as the guest judge for this competition. Check them out.

