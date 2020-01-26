Broadway Comes to Broward with Kinky Boots – A Rousing Review

Just because you may have had the chance to see Kinky Boots on Broadway with Billy Porter, you MUST take this opportunity to see it again, or, better yet, for the first time at the Lauderhill Center for Performing Arts. The show only runs until February 9th, so put your best shoes on and experience this event,

Welcome to Lauderhill Performance of the Arts

With the book by the amazing Harvey Fierstein and music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, you will be immersed from the first opening scene to the very last rousing finale. Kudos to the entire team of actors who managed not only to look fabulous as men and/or women, but replicated the scenery and routines from the large Broadway venue to the beautifully-designed LPAC.

David LaMarr (Lola), is a name you may not be familiar with, but he’s my next Billy Porter. As Lola, the drag queen showgirl(man), she(he) has a body, voice and style to kill for. His acting is so on-the-spot, it brings your heart to the stage with the story of his father wanting him to grow up to be a boxer, and never had a drag queen in mind. Lola goes her own way and brings her amazing talent to the stage with the young Charlie Price, (Luke Yellen), the- son- of- the- son- of -the -son- of the founder of Price & Sons Shoe Company. He plays the perfect Mr. Price fighting for the legacy of the family shoe manufacturing company. But, alas, the final cancelled order comes in and there are no more orders on the horizon. What does one do?

Does the young Mr. Price (who truly didn’t want to run Price & Sons), walk away from the 4-generation business? Can he fire his lifelong friends who have been running the business since they were kids?

Of course not! When he runs into Lola and her Angels (the remarkable group of gorgeous drag queens who can do more acrobatic moves in one show then I’ve done in a lifetime) – with bodies to die for, they team up with the most original and hilarious concept that not only works but takes the stage and audience by storm. The creation of the ‘sturdy stiletto’ the ultimate outrageous boot that only becomes a reality. This show works all around and is one of the best local shows I’ve seen in a long time.

Kinky Boots is Inspired by a 1999 BBC documentary and also is a 2005 British-American comedy-drama film directed by Julian Jarrold and written by Geoff Deane and Time Firth. The move is based on a true story; yes, it really happened. Hitting Broadway by storm, Kinky Boots won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical, and the 25th longest-running show on Broadway.

Now, snowbirds, snowshoes, full-timers and visitors can experience an incredible 2 ½ hour blockbuster of a show in your neighborhood.

Kudos to the 25 actors, dancers, comedians, showgirls and showmen, who make this a spectacular hit.

(By the way, Lola is also quite the boxer). Dad would be proud. In fact, the elder, recently deceased Mr. Price would be proud of this ultimate best friend relationship between Lola and Charlie that started from two different worlds that collide in an unimaginative way that works all around.

The costumes, are Cher-like and the difficulty of dancing not only in high heel boots but on moving treadmills, can only be done by professionals. I would have fallen on my face in flats. Yet, these astounding actors/dancers make it look simple and flawless.

Your true self might still be somewhere inside of you. Bring it out, whoever you may be, and celebrate life – your life – because a dream-come-true is a blessed miracle.

All Photo Credits above: Broadway Palm

Kinky Boots

January 23 – February 9

Tickets: 954-777-2055 / https://lpacfl.com/Performances: Thursday, Friday, & Saturday at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday at 2 pm

Tickets: $35 – $55

All performances at:

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC)

3800 NW 11th Place

Lauderhill, FL 33311

https://lpacfl.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LPACFL/