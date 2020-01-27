Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Review – Premier Accommodations and Much More in Milwaukee

The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has the distinction not only of being the only casino in Milwaukee’s city limits, but is transforming into a true destination, one that not only offers elegant and spacious rooms, but the chance to be pampered, play golf, visit top-notch restaurants, and see a show, all within the same convenient and well-appointed complex.



Photo Courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

My visit to Potawatomi included a stay in one of their standard guest rooms, which included the usual conveniences of an in-room coffeemaker, free wifi, and flatscreen tv, but it also had a luxuriously appointed bathroom with Kohler fixtures, remote-control blinds and sheers, and a terrific view overlooking Milwaukee’s developing landscape, as well as Potawatomi’s growing collection of sculpture positioned in a beautifully maintained green space. With their new addition, Potawotomi has not only increased its stylish accommodations but has become the largest hotel in the Milwaukee area. We were able to tour some of the new suite and meeting spaces, many of which will be put to good use when the Democratic National Convention arrives in Milwaukee in July 2020.

Potawatomi has added Ember Salon & Spa within the last year. The spa’s offerings are wide–massages, manis and pedis, and hair and makeup services–and the products feature increasingly popular CBD oil and plant-based products, as well as high-end products from Naturopathica and Babor. Appointments are suggested but not strictly necessary, and the spa is a wonderful way to slip away from the excitement of the casino floor for some pampering.

Photo Courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

My friend and I had dinner at Bella Italiana, one of nearly a dozen dining opportunities in the Potawatomi complex. It was the wonderful surprise of the evening: the restaurant offers a fixed-menu dinner special at a budget-friendly $18. I had a salad, spaghetti with an impressively sized and delicious meatball, and tiramisu. My friend and I were able to enjoy wine from their carefully cultivated list and walked away having had a three-course dinner for two with drinks for under $80 in total, something impossible to achieve in downtown Chicago.

Also added in the last year is a Topgolf Swing Suite, which offers golfing enthusiasts the opportunity to play from the comfort of an interactive bay with lounge seating with snacks and beverages without visiting the 18th hole.

Potawatomi’s location is convenient to the city center and other Milwaukee staples like Fiserv Forum, Pabst Theater, and, of course, the Bronz Fonz, but includes far more convenient parking and easy access to the freeways in and out of Milwaukee. I was an easy rideshare away from the Milwaukee Rep where I took in a performance, but for those more inclined to the full resort experience, Potawatomi boasts its own 500-seat venue that hosts a variety of national music and comedy acts year-round. We were provided a tour of the luxe intimate performance space, which boasts impressive acoustic design to optimize performances.

This new tower, which matches the 19-floor hotel which opened in 2014, is nearly two years in the making. Since breaking ground in December 2017, hundreds of people worked to make this project successful, including Gilbane Building Company, Greenfire Management Services, Cuningham Group and Zimmerman Architectural Studios. The expansion also created 50 new jobs.

To make reservations, visit https://www.paysbig.com/hotel.

