Over 400 guests attended the Richard David Kann (RDK) Melanoma Foundation’s 21st Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show “Eclipse 2020” on January 20, 2020 at The Breakers, Palm Beach. Mary Bryant McCourt and Nancy Hart served as Luncheon Chairwomen of this highly successful event. Honorary Chairs included Marianne Gold, Arlette Gordon, Merrill Fisher Gottesman, Hermé de Wyman Miro, Ari Rifkin and Joan G. Rubin. Ileene Fisher served as Décor Chair and Auction Chair was Rena Petrunova.

Nancy Hart-Arlette Gordon-Mary-Bryant-McCourt.- Photo Credit: Capehart

One of the most popular fashion events and luncheons on the Island, RDK Melanoma Foundation’s Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show event began at 10:30 am, featuring a world-class silent auction, followed by a gourmet luncheon and stunning runway fashion show featuring designer J. Mendel.

Pre-Luncheon Auction – A sold-out silent auction for RDK Charity

During the luncheon, RDK Melanoma Foundation honored longtime supporter, Arlette Gordon, with the Rainbow Award for her dedication and generosity to the Foundation. Jane and Dr. Larry Katzen received the RDK Eyes and Vision of Melanoma Awareness Award 20/20. This award was presented for their strength of commitment, unwavering support and decades of action to build what the Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation is and will continue to evolve to be.

Mike and Donna Schmidt – Photo Credit: Ellen Eichelbaum, Splash Magazines Worldwide

“Much like a band of superheroes who mission is to think and act creatively, we are deeply grateful for the dedication and support of our community members whose generosity fuels our lifesaving programs,” said Stacy Ostrau, Executive Director of RDK Melanoma Foundation. “The Foundation also wants to thank our amazing chairwomen, honorary chairwomen and committee for their leadership and spirit to make the 21st Annual Eclipse Luncheon the best one to date!”

Designer J. Mendel incredible fashion show = Photo Credit: Ellen Eichelbaum, Splash Magazines Worldwide

The 21st Annual Luncheon & Fashion Show “Eclipse 2020” host committee included:

Laura Andrassy, Michelle Borenstein, Tricia Brams, Marilyn Corradini, Nicole DiCocco, Edith Gelfand, Cindy Gorsica, Debora Hartman, Rae Kann, Jane Katzen, Johanna Klausen, Julie LaBruna, Joanne Leibovit, Maria Marino, Donna Peters, Joanne Pinciss, Mona Reis, Louise Sacco, Susan Sachs, Robin Roshkind Saltzman, Donna Schmidt, Barbara Sidel, Jan Speed, Estelle Sugarman, Katie Thomas and Dianne West.

Ari Rifkin and Merrill Fisher-Gottesman – Photo Credit: Capehart

Sponsors of “Eclipse 2020” included: Antonacci Family Foundation, Cynthia and Theodore Berenson, Anna Ewing and John Capotosto, Sandy and Fred Fine, Fisher Potter Hodas, PLLC, Mark Foley, The Samuel J. and Connie M. Frankino Foundation, Ivee and Sam Fromkin, Edith Gelfand, Marianne and Harvey Gold, Merrill and Charles Gottesman, Brian D. Guralnick Injury Lawyers, Nancy and Joel Hart, JM Family Enterprises, Inc., Jane and Dr. Lawrence Katzen, Jan and Dr. John Kinney, Roberta and Paul Kozloff, The Leder Foundation, Mary Bryant McCourt, Erin and Sean McGould, Hermé de Wyman Miro, Barbara and Jack Nicklaus, Stephanie and John Pew, PNC Wealth Management, Lois Pope,Monika and John Preston, Professional Bank, Marni and Morris Propp, Sheryl and John Purcell, Ari Rifkin, Joan G. Rubin, Robin and Irvin Saltzman, Rita Scheller, Donna and Mike Schmidt, Deborah and Steve Schwarzberg, Drs. Tayla and Abe Schwarzberg, Estelle Sugarman, Sun Capital Advisors, Judith Tidikis, and Nancy Yanofsky

Fashion Show – J Mendel – Photo Credit: Ellen Eichelbaum, Splash Magazines Worldwide

All proceeds benefitted the Foundation’s mission to save lives through education about the prevention and early detection of skin cancer, especially melanoma, its deadliest form.

Students Against Melanoma – SAM – Photo Credit: Ellen Eichelbaum, Splash Magazines Worldwide

About Richard David Kann Melanoma (RDK) Foundation:

The Foundation has been working locally and nationally for over 25 years to save lives by changing behaviors through education to increase awareness on sun safety prevention and early detection of melanoma. Their newest initiative involves the distribution of sunscreen dispensers in parks, beaches, schools, and outdoor areas, where sun exposure is excessive. The unique Students Against Melanoma (SAM) Clubs in middle and high school, and the SunSmart America™ curricula, programs, and resources, have educated hundreds of thousands of students, families and communities on sun safety behaviors and practices for prevention and early detection of skin cancer. Today RDK and Hall of Fame baseball player, Mike Schmidt have launched The Mike Schmidt Sun Smart USA program. This grassroots program, launched in Philadelphia in 2017, strives to make a positive impact by protecting the public at beaches, parks and stadiums nationwide with the placement of sunscreen dispensers to inspire people to implement life-long habits for prevention of skin cancer.

Deborah Kann Schwarzberg is Founder and President of the RDK Melanoma Foundation. To learn more visit melanomafoundation.com or call 561-655-9655.