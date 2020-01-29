Las Vegas Restaurant News

Wynn Las Vegas will welcome a dynamic new restaurant concept, Elio, in partnership with Enrique Olvera, Daniela Soto-Innes and Santiago Perez of ATM Group. The international hospitality company behind acclaimed restaurants Cosme and Atla in New York City and Pujol in Mexico City, will debut a social dining concept on March 19, 2020 that merges exquisite service and exceptional food in an energetic environment. The new concept will augment the resort’s existing portfolio of distinguished restaurants.

“The addition of Elio will be a defining moment as we embark on expanding the collection of restaurants at Wynn,” said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “ATM Group is an award-winning creative culinary force. Elio will not only be a place to have dinner but a destination for your entire evening.”

The restaurant will occupy the space adjacent to Encore Beach Club and will showcase a thoughtful menu of recipes grounded in Mexico’s rich culinary traditions, infusing the finest regional and seasonal ingredients. Small plates and appetizers featuring a heavy emphasis on seafood and produce will be paired with signature shareable entrees. The bar and lounge will add to the celebration by showcasing Mexico’s best hand-selected agave-based spirits.

“We are very pleased to team up with Wynn to bring our iconic hospitality to Las Vegas, a vibrant and exciting city that knows how to have fun,” said Enrique Olvera. “Inspired by the 40s and 50s, a golden age for the Mexican cinema, we seek to offer guests exceptional service as well as genuine and personal cuisine that is focused on authentic Mexican flavors. Expect a festive atmosphere where design and interior details lead you to feel the elegance and simplicity of the Nevada landscape.”

Guests of Elio will be immersed in a sleek and seductive environment. Day turns to night as guests move from the energy of the bar and lounge to the warmth of the dining room. The modern and minimal architectural lines are paired with rich textures and beautiful art that creates a backdrop for lively gatherings and exceptional food.





Elio’s lounge will be open daily and serve weekend brunch. The dining room will be open nightly. For more information and updates please visit: www.eliolv.com. For reservations, call 702-770-DINE (3463).