Impact the Palm Beaches Annual Awards Event -$150,000 Awarded to Three Local Non-Profits

I was honored to be covering The Impact the Palm Beaches hosted the 5th Annual Impact Awards Celebration on January 21, 2020, at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach. The women who are involved in this wonderful organization are there for one reason – to give back. And it is not only heartwarming to see the finalists, but each and every one of them are honored with a check to further their cause and help grow their personal dreams – to help others in need.

The 2019 Impact Awards Celebration was an exciting and inspiring evening where three finalists (nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach County) presented their request for funding to the Impact the Palm Beach members, a vote was taken, and the $159,000 in high impact grants were distributed.

The $100,000 Impact Grant Awardee was the Center for Trauma Counseling and its proposal for mobile mental health services. Thesemi-finalists- Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County and The Lord’s Place each received a Merit Grant in the amount of $29,500. Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County’s merit grant will go towards Habitat’s ambitious program to help seniors stay in their homes- and their aging-in-place house repairs are a model for communities nationwide. The Lord’s Place received funding for their project to teach computer skills to the homeless- and will help many people get back on their feet, which will have a ripple effect in the community.

“We had 57 terrific applications this year from worthy organizations, each outlining a special project to help those in need,” said Jennifer Eaton, 2019 Co-Chair of Impact the Palm Beaches. “All of these nonprofits deserve funding, but these three proposals were outstanding in their sustainability, innovation, and potential to transform the community. All of them will have a positive impact, and we are proud to support them.”

About Impact the Palm Beaches

Impact the Palm Beaches is a philanthropic organization where women collectively give to nonprofits in Central and Northern Palm Beach County to ignite transformational change through five core service areas: Arts & Culture; Education; Environment; Health & Wellness; and Family. Our progressive members possess a shared commitment to invest in innovative projects in our community. The collaborative structure of this efficient model empowers women to create waves of positive change.

Since 2015, Impact the Palm Beaches has awarded $670,000 in grants. Impact the Palm Beaches is a charitable fund of the Town of Palm Beach United Way. To learn more about Impact the Palm Beaches, please contact info@impactpalmbeaches.org or visit www.impactpalmbeaches.org.

