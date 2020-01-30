Seafood when you dock at Harbor

Open fireplace creates cozy vibes at Harbor

Dinner is a meal that one especially looks forward to amid the cold pinch of winter. A great way to warm and nourish yourself is by stepping into 1312 S. Wabash, the South Loop’s latest trendy and rustic Harbor which glows with delicious smells and sights from the wood burning oven. Chef Anthony Bernal crafted the food and beverage menu with locally sourced ingredients for a fresh twist on fine American dining. Exposed brick walls, lofted ceilings, hardwood and mosaic floors lined by a beautiful white marble counter bar with white subway tile back-splash creates a comforting stylish decor. Attentive service heightens the feeling of gratitude for the ambiance, fresh seafood, plenty of appetizers and main dishes, with a wide array of liquor including draft wine, beer, and cocktails inspired by the Great Lakes. Get out of your shell this January and into the fresh oyster’s shucked shells at Harbor, where you’re guaranteed quality in food, drink, and service.



Wine hallway

Step down to the booth and open concept kitchen area

Four long, deep, airy rooms flow into one another, the open concept kitchen facing the high top seating at the bar while wooden black beams make for an industrial vibe. French panel black shelves lined with liquor light up with hanging glasses of every type: flutes, goblets, martini and wine. More than 50 wines from around the world including 6 wines on draft, as well as an on draft oak- aged Manhattan made with a house blend vermouth and 10 draft beers promise plenty at the local watering hole. A designated charcuterie room displays a full raw bar with Chef selected oysters, mussels, shrimp, snow crab claw, clams, and lobster, as well as freshly cured meats in house. Fresh seafood served on large white ice trays invite you to dig in! If you’re more inclined for a wood-oven pizza, the staff encourages their favorite “Fried Chicken Pickle Pizza” as everyone agrees with fried chicken, havarti, dill, and pickled cucumber. Pizza lines swarmed for this option as it each slice was taken before the pizza even had time to cool down. For a tasty treat that’s vegan and gluten-free, try the “Lentil Falafel” with beluga lentil, fresno romesco, pickle salad, and toum.



Beautiful walnut slab table for private dining

If you’d like to host your own private event, there are two room options. One seats up to forty guests with it’s own private bar. Smaller parties up to sixteen guests fit comfortably around a gorgeous seventeen foot long walnut slab with a glass cased cooler adjacent featuring the meats and cheeses offerings. Sitting at this restaurant, the rustic look is solidified with wood creations by Crystal Lake Timberwolf Slabs, who designed and made all the tables, chairs, charcuterie boards and art pieces. Architects Barker/Nestor and Ingrassia Design contributed to the earthy look and feel of the space constructed by Level Construction.

Back dining area which can also be reserved for private dining



Come visit Chef Bernal who was previously at Mastro’s Steakhouse and is now moved to Harbor. This is another top restaurant on the list that can’t be missed. Open Sunday through Thursday from 4pm-10pm and Friday-Saturday from 4pm- 11pm, making reservations through Instagram @HarborChicago or online at www.harborchicago.com ensures you strike while the iron is hot at this new dining spot.

Photos courtesy @HarborChicago