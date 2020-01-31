Look for the Gold Onion Dome Tower to Feel Good on the Mag Mile

Welcome to the King Luxury Suite!

Picture a bottle of fancy Prosecco on ice, with an elegant white tablecloth draped over, patiently awaiting your arrival to the 28th floor corner King Luxury Suite at Chicago’s Intercontinental Hotel. Cookies and milk preferred? Done. Who needs one entrance when you can have two? Opening the first door leads to the en suite complete with a large living space, filled with natural light. As the sun streams from wide, tall windows and just as wide ledges are the perfect fit to sit while letting your gaze wander admiring the interior views, the minimal decor of the room, to the marvelous people watching of Michigan Avenue scene occurring below the window glass. When the excitement of your new humble abode for the weekend settles, snuggle close to your loved ones in gratitude. Cuddling reduces stress and lowers cortisol levels, ensuring receipt of serotonin, also known as the feel good hormone.



Hotel Lobby and Michael Jordan restaurant

Whether getting away for a mini staycation, or traveling to Chicago, the Intercontinental Magnificent Mile supplies everything you could need or want, all under one ridiculously cool looking gold onion dome. Offering their signature “Snuggle is Real” package, lovers and families alike can indulge in wellness with a welcome amenity, plush cuddly Lincoln the lion and “Snuggle is Real” blanket, unlimited movies, and late check-out. Family friendly choice features a cookie turn down service while the adult version offers sparkling wine and a $50 spa credit. Deciding how to use the spa credit is the hardest part of this deal. Highly recommend the massage combo of Swedish, and deep tissue to dissipate any tension leaving you limber and refreshed. Mouth-watering food calls from the Michael Jordan restaurant on the second level with bar seating at the main entry. As an added bonus until February 9th, MJ’s restaurant is participating in Restaurant Week. Work off the calories at the three-level fitness center complete with ellipticals, treadmills, yes yes a Peloton, weight room with plenty of benches, TRX bands, stability balls, kettlebells oh and glistening aquamarine waters in a circa 1929 junior olympic size pool.

Bosu balls, lat press machine, medicine balls, mats, boxing bag check check

Pretty pool please!

Or you could opt for a private soak in any of the two bathtubs back in the suite, one of which is privy to views of neighboring downtown buildings. Speaking of views, this corner room does not disappoint with the ability to see the NBC and Tribune towers, the Chicago River, and the Wrigley building from the comfort of your king size luxurious bed. Checking out late is a definite win after staying up late watching a marathon of Oscar nominated movies, the fact that such films are unlimited alone are worth the cost of this crazy cool steal. Opting for a night out on the town? The Mag Mile has you covered. From shopping to visiting insta-worthy popups like the ‘Friends’ Central Perk Cafe, to the waiting line wrapped around the block to get into the “World’s Largest” four-story Starbucks, to stuffing your face full of Nutella creations at the Nutella Cafe, or just plain being tourists and walking the mile, make sure to take it all in and admire the beauty that is Chicago. The Intercontinental Magnificent Mile is the hotel to book for any occasion with its central location, spacious rooms with views for days, perfect packages like the Snuggle is Real, and the best ways to unwind either at their gym, pool, sauna or spa. When needing to increase the feel good hormone, the Intercontinental Magnificent Mile hits the spot.



Come cuddle says Lincoln the lion atop keepsake blanket with background Chicago views

Photos Courtesy of Yvonne Pulido