Pet Gift Guide 2020 – Show Your Pet Some Love This Year

Cats and Dogs

Roverlund – The Out-of-Office Dog Carrier

No need to leave your pet behind when you have the Roverlund. It is airline friendly, with a flexible rear frame that conforms to under-seat requirements. If you forget your favorite leash the shoulder strap on this bag can double as a strong leash to let your pet stretch its legs. Keep your pet goodies nearby in the convenient storage pocket. With a removable fleece lined pet bed, what more could you need in this to go bag!

Two sizes available: Standard: 19” x 11.75” x 11.5” – suitable for most dogs up to 25 pounds.Toy: 15” x 10” x 8.5” – suitable for most dogs up to 10 pounds

Cat Care Heated Bed

Keep your cats warm this year with this heated bed. Using infrared heating tech it will transfer the heat from the bed to your cat through the skin, keeping our furry little friends evenly warmed. It has a heat of 82-89 degrees which may not feel warm to human touch, but the cats will love it. The cave like features of this enclosed bed, will not only help circulate the heat but keep your little one feeling safe as it sleeps. It is portable, scratch-resistant, washable and environmentally friendly!

My Perfect Pet

My Perfect Pet offers an innovative fresh whole food alternative for busy pet parents who want the best nutrition and safety for their dogs and cats but don’t have the time or know-how to make homemade pet food themselves. MPP is made from safe, whole, restaurant grade ingredients and packaged in convenient individually wrapped portion-controlled, frozen bars. Since 2007, My Perfect Pet has been providing the satisfying nutrition that will have even the pickiest eaters thinking human food went directly from your plate to theirs.

Heelr Tinctures

Bacon Flavor Tincture (1 fl. oz)

Who can resist bacon? Not even your dogs and cats! This bacon flavored CBD pet tincture helps promote relaxation and healthy well-being!

Chicken Flavor Tincture (1 fl. oz)

Easy peasy with bath time & mailtrucks! This chicken flavored CBD tincture helps promote relaxation, manage stress and maintain well-being.

Help promote relaxation, maintain join mobility and manage normal stress

Natural and easy-to administer tinctures

Comfort Zone® Calming Vest for Dogs

Comfort Zone Calming Vest, a 2019 Product of the Year award winner, helps your pet feel calmer using the Complete Comfort Compression technology. Each vest has a full chest fit for maximum torso coverage for constant, swaddling-like pressure to help your dog feel calmer. The vest is made of soft, flexible and breathable fabric for your dog’s comfort and lined with reflective piping to ensure your dog’s safety especially at night. Use the vest during thunderstorms, fireworks, travel, or for separation anxiety.

Heelr Chews

Calming & Relaxation Chews (30 chews)

Stay cool with thunder & fireworks! Our CBD chews may help to keep your dogs and cats calm. Made with hemp oil and natural ingredients, our chews help your pets’ emotional balance.

Hip & Joint Health Chews (30 chews)

Help your four-legged friend stay active and playful with our CBD chews! Our natural hemp CBD chews help promote healthy joints and connective tissue for your dogs and cats!

Nutra Bites: Canine Nutritional Treats

Nutra Bites are low in calories compared to many other dog treats, so they can help your dog maintain a healthy weight. They can also spare your dog of potentially-harmful additives and fillers. Bison liver is also rich in vitamin A, vitamin B, iron, copper, phosphorus, zinc, and essential fatty acids to support your dog’s digestion and overall health. Dogs of all shapes, sizes, and ages can benefit from this low-calorie, nutrient-dense treat. These treats can also support healthy digestion — so if your dog has ever had digestive issues, these treats could be especially beneficial for them. Bison liver has generally higher nutrient content than beef liver. It’s also leaner and much lower in calories. Therefore, it can be effective for helping your pet stay slim and trim.

Fresh Step Clean Paws

Fresh Step Clean Paws® Multi-Cat, a 2019 Product of the Year award winner, is Fresh Step’s first low-tracking litter designed to stay in the box. Created with your cat’s health and happiness in mind, Clean Paws® is a special blend of larger particles formulated to stick less to your cat’s fur and paws (and stay off your floors!). Clean Paws® also contains increased odor fighting protection with the power of Febreze™ that leaves behind a fresh clean scent, backed by a 10-day odor control guarantee.

PUMPKIN POUCHES

PUMPKIN POUCHES serve as support supplements for dogs and cats. Made with the highest quality ingredients, pumpkin promotes healthy benefits for pets. The pouches come in four varieties – inflammation, bladder, digestive and skin & coat – to ensure your pet’s overall wellbeing is covered, inside and out.

ORGANIC OVEN-BAKED DOG TREATS

ORGANIC OVEN-BAKED DOG TREATS are baked in a bakery by people who love their pets. Pet parents will love that their pets will enjoy the great taste of wholesome ingredients. This meatless, low protein treat is hearty and reasonably priced, so pet parents are certain to never run low on these cupboard favorites. The oven-baked treats are full of greatness – all human, human-grade, kosher, vegetarian and contain no preservatives – and come in a variety of flavors. Treats so good your pets (and you) can indulge guiltlessly.

Oxyfresh Pet Dental Water Additive

NO-BRUSH SOLUTION FOR PET BAD BREATH. Finally, pet home dental care made easy! Don’t just mask pet bad breath; safely eliminate it at the source. Our non-toxic solution for dogs and cats is a must-have when it comes to pet fresh breath and overall dental health.

It safely and effectively cleans pets’ teeth and gums, protecting them from periodontal disease, plaque, gingivitis bad breath. Our patented blend of Oxygene® and zinc safely eliminates bacteria that causes bad pet breath, while also removing plaque buildup and protecting gums.

Unlike other brands, our Pet Dental Water Additive is completely tasteless and odorless so even the pickiest dogs or cats can’t detect it. We love pets, so all of our formulas are completely safe for both cats and dogs and 100% non-toxic.Veterinarian-Recommended Water Additive To Freshen Pet Breath

OlviPet Denta Bars

OlviPet is the new brand for natural and welfare oriented nutritional supplement. All OlviPet products are made from 100 % purely natural ingredients and rich in natural Omega 3 and Omega 5 fatty acids. The immune-boosting formula supports the heart, blood circulation, the metabolism, the skin and the change of coat.

OlviPet uses only carefully examined high quality raw materials. Refined by hand and enriched with a finely balanced recipe of seeds and herbs OlviPet does offer a high-quality nutritional food supplement without flavor enhancers and without artificial dyestuffs and any other additives. OlviPet vital products are gluten-free and sugar-free, convenient through their taste and also suitable for feed-sensitive and allergic animals.

Other pets

Chicken Guard – Automatic Chicken Coop Door Opener

Chicken Guard is the world’s first, high-tech automatic chicken coop door opener. Whether the chicken is roaming the farm or staying indoors as a pet an automatic door opener helps protect the chicken from foul predators. Chicken Guard is available for purchase on their website or Amazon. From their site:

Opens & closes your chicken coop using a timer

Manually open and close your chicken coop with a push of a button

Fully featured LCD display for ease of use

Powered by 4 x AA batteries (included) or electric powered via USB (cables not included)

Support pets in need

Mission K9 Rescue

Working dogs are an integral part of the efforts American law enforcement, military, and supporting contractors undertake at home and abroad. Sadly, however, hundreds of these dogs end up left at kennels to suffer alone after their usefulness as high-performing working dogs has run its course.

Mission K9 Rescue is a dedicated animal welfare organization that is saving as many working dogs as possible in hopes of offering them comfortable, peaceful, and loving homes in which to spend the remainder of their lives.

#TurtleStrong Malibu Fire Relief

The turtle hospital and home at the American Tortoise Rescue in Malibu CA was burned down in the Nov 2019 fires. This fundraiser page helps them restore and improve their facilities so they can continue their work in rescuing and rehabilitating turtles. Every donation makes a difference. As of Feb 3, 2020 they are less than $3000 away from their goal.

