Share the good times at Reunion Resort and Golf Club

Planning a family reunion? Looking for a place to celebrate a family event? Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Florida has the perfect accommodations to host your whole group. Select from more than 350 resort accommodations including luxury condominiums, private villas and vacation homes. All are surrounded by 2,300 acres of lush landscape as well as a nature preserve with golf courses designed by golf greats Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson.

I had an opportunity to stay in a 3-bedroom, 3 bath, fully-furnished condominium with exquisite views of the golf course. I never wanted to leave. I toured the resort and discovered six lighted tennis courts, a fitness center, both formal and casual dining, a full-service boutique spa, multiple pools, a 5-acre water park that’s a favorite for the kids, slides and a 1,000-foot lazy river. This is just one of the many reasons resort guests return year after year.

I suggest heading to the resort’s main pool at Seven Eagles, boasting two relaxing Jacuzzis with plenty of poolside seating for the Cove Bar and Grill. Relax and chill with sandwiches, salads, snacks, and smoothies as well as a full bar. We enjoyed Eleven, the resort’s rooftop steakhouse that served barbecue duck tacos, wild mushroom risotto and cowboy steak. We topped it off by watching views of the nightly fireworks from nearby Walt Disney World, only six miles away.

Peaceful and yet secluded, Reunion Resort is close enough to all of Kissimmee’s world-class attractions, but far enough away from the hustle and bustle to serve as your own private retreat. Also close by are major shopping malls and outlets, plus many great dining options. Check into their shuttle service for transportation to Walt Disney World and Disney Springs.

Tee up for Three

If golf is your game, Reunion is the only resort where you can play on three championship, signature-designed legendary courses. Challenge yourself at Legacy by Arnold Palmer, Independence by Tom Watson and Tradition by Jack Nicklaus. Tee up and let one of their pros help you improve your game as you take a swing in this golfer’s paradise.

Kids love it!

Kids ages 4-10 can join in the fun at Reunion Resort Kids’ Crew Camp, Tuesday through Saturday. Crew Camp provides kids with new adventures through games, treasure hunts, craft projects, group story sessions as well as organized hikes and swimming sessions. Reunion also has two playgrounds, and an Arcade/Game room. For a little family time, wander around the resort’s scenic activity trails together or rent bicycles. That’s of course in addition to the Water Park, where they’re guaranteed to have a blast!



Reunion Resort is the perfect place for families to enjoy a little rest and relaxation under the warm Florida sun. For information, call 833) 258-0472 or visit reunionresort.com.