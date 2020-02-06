Valentine’s Day Southern California 2020

Valentine’s Day is here and if you are looking for that unique dining experience or getaway weekend, Southern California is the place for that perfect date. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the best spots and events in Southern California for you to visit this Valentine’s Day.

Stella and Bumble, two brands that know a thing or two about bringing people together, are teaming up to deliver an IRL Valentine’s experience to L.A. with a twist – encouraging people to find the joy in sparking new relationships, not just celebrating existing ones.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, those seeking to meet a new BFF or potential future partner will get a chance to dodge the stress of expensive pre-fix menus and crowded restaurants and enjoy conversations and connections over a beer at the Stella Heartois Bumble Experience in Los Angeles.

THE DETAILS:

· On February 13th, the one-night only pop-up will open its doors to 300 in-app users who have made a reservation on the app via Bumble Date or Bumble BFF, kicking off an immersive social dining experience hosted by celebrity influencer, Olivia Culpo.

· Beyond just a dinner, the interactive evening will feature a tapas style menu with creations inspired by the rich flavor of Stella Artois, a DIY flower market, Instagram-worthy moments, and a one-of-a-kind, customizable bar station where guests and their dates can personalize their very own Stella chalices.

· Olivia Culpo will also be sharing tips and tricks on how to build strong connections, healthy, happy relationships and value quality time with that “someone new” in their life.

· Beginning January 31, Bumble users can RSVP through the app by swiping right in Bumble Date or Bumble BFF. Those interested in attending can choose between two sessions: 7:45p.m. and 9:15p.m. at Vista Studios in Culver City.

· Venue: Playa Studios – Culver City

· Date: February 13, 2020

· Time: First Session: 7:45p.m. Second Session: 9:15p.m.