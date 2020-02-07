The Strat Remodel – Las Vegas Icon Has A New Look

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 22: President and General Manager of The STRAT Stephen Thayer, Councilman Cedric Crear, restaurateur/tv personality Guy Fieri, chief council Golden Ent. Charles Portell, musician/actor Rick Springfield, COO Golden Ent. Steve Arcana, musician/entrepreneur Sammy Hagar, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Congresswoman Dina Titus and councilwoman Olivia Diaz attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reinvention of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod with Santo Blanco Tequila and Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum on January 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

It was a well-deserved celebration on January 22nd when Golden Entertainment formally announced the completion of a $100 million renovation of The Strat Hotel Casino & Sky Pod. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and a host of other dignitaries and celebrities were on hand for the ribbon cutting and party.

I remember when the hotel known as Vegas World opened in 1979. Bob Stupak, owner of the property, began construction of the Stratosphere Tower in 1991 and it was fully completed in 1996. The tower, the signature attraction of The Strat, is 1,149 feet tall and is the tallest tower west of the Mississippi.

Golden Entertainment acquired the property in 2017 and immediately began renovations. These renovations include the full remodel of the entire 80,000-square-foot casino which encompasses 750 slot machines and 44 tables, including a Baccarat pit. Designed to improve sight lines and the flow of traffic to enhance the overall guest experience, the casino has been completely transformed. From the carpet to décor, the colors were inspired by the sky, sun, stars and moon with shades of blue and amber. Other new features include directional signage, a full redesign of the hotel registration area, and a video wall behind the box office.

Additional room renovations are also completed, with 574 of the total 2,427 rooms now part of The STRAT’s new Elevate series, showcasing contemporary design. The rooms are outfitted for modern technological needs, including a 55-inch television with accessible HDMI ports, a custom entertainment console and complimentary Wi-Fi; as well as with new beds and other furnishings, including areas for lounging and workspaces. In total, The STRAT has remodeled nearly 1,000 rooms with the recent introduction of the Elite room series and remodeled Grand and mini suites.

Highlights of the Remodeled Property

The Observation Deck : The indoor level of the two-story Observation Deck was completely remodeled with the additions of 108 Drinks, a scenic spot for craft cocktails; 108 Eats, serving handcrafted sandwiches and gourmet ice cream; interactive video maps; a stylish retail shop; and a new partnership for The STRAT’s controlled decent attraction, now known as SkyJump Powered by MTN DEW. I have seen folks taking the ride and a before-ride cocktail is recommended—it is scary, but what a great attraction.

: The remodel of The STRAT’s iconic, award-winning restaurant, , includes new carpet, striking new Kinon® tables, new furniture and top-of-the-line place settings, including Messermeister steak knives. The menu itself has been transformed to introduce a new take on steaks and seafood complemented by fresh, seasonal ingredients. BLVD & MAIN Taphouse: Located on the main casino floor near the main entrance next to the View Lounge, BLVD & MAIN Taphouse serves craft beer and elevated pub cuisine in a lively scene. An LED wall is customizable for multiple or single sporting events, or for special events. This is a great place to watch sporting events.

William Hill Sports Book : Developed in partnership with William Hill, the leading sports book operator in America, the William Hill Sports Book features the latest betting technology, a spacious setting with VIP booths and seating for 88, and a 110-foot wraparound high-resolution LED screen along with 12 additional HDTVs. William Hill books are all over town, but this is the best William Hill book in terms of comfort and watching screens I have been in.

The Grand Opening

The grand opening of the updated casino complex was handled in style. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak led the ribbon cutting ceremony. Since we are in Vegas – there had to be celebrities.

Rick Springfield, Sammy Hagar, Carrot Top, DJ Ashba and special guest Guy Fieri hosted a one hour open bar – a real mob scene as the celebs poured drinks and the crowd cheered and offered their birthday wishes to Fieri as he gifted them with shots. The evening was capped off by a culinary feast featuring the Strat’s restaurant specialities and open bar in the Blvd and Main Taphouse.

The Strat is located on the edge of the North Strip. It is away from the hustle and bustle of the Center Strip and is worth visiting. While you are there, break away from the gambling and visit the Observation Deck at the top for a spectacular view of Las Vegas.