TREVI Italian Restaurant in Las Vegas has 3 New Pizzas for National Pizza Day

Trevi Italian Restaurant, located in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, celebrates National Pizza Day with the introduction of three new pizza creations, available exclusively on Sunday, February. 9, 2020.

Margherita Pizza Photo courtesy of Wicked Creative

Executive Chef Tylor Urias has created three new brick oven-fired pizzas to celebrate the holiday. Pizza Bianco, a white pizza made with a black truffle olive oil base, shaved prosciutto di San Danielle, arugula and balsamico glaze, is priced at $18. Pizza di Mare, a Sicilian-style pizza with tomato Fra’davio sauce, shrimp, calamari and crab, mozzarella cheese and roasted red peppers and tarragon is available for $20. Pizza Fra’nduja, a fennel and spiced pork sausage pizza with buffalo mozzarella cheese, Calabrian chiles, shaved fennel and Genovese basil, is priced at $18.

Herb Roasted Chicken Pizza Photo Courtesy Wicked Creative

Not to be missed are the pies that TREVI celebrates daily, such as the Herb Roasted Chicken Pizza showcasing roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, sweet caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes and goat cheese, priced at $18; and the Margherita Pizza that features juicy Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil, available for $18.

Although I haven’t had a chance to check out the special new Pizza Day pizzas, I did have some of the regular ones and truly enjoyed them.

TREVI is located at the heart of The Forum Shops at Caesars next to the ‘Fountain of the Gods.’ TREVI was awarded “Best of Las Vegas” for Italian cuisine and Strip restaurant by the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2019 and was awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in 2015.

The restaurant offers classic and contemporary Italian fare, a gelato bar featuring fresh gelato made daily and a dynamic atmosphere. Executive Chef Tylor Urias has designed the menu to have a homemade feel. The laid-back Landry’s, Inc. restaurant and bar is open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. More information and reservations are available at Trevi Italian Restaurant or by calling 702.735.4663.