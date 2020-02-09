Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Chicago

DINING OPTIONS

Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Dinner at Hubbard Inn

Friday, February 14

$50 per person; $25 beverage pairing

Diners can enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at the newly renovated Hubbard Inn with a three-course prix fixe menu for $50 per person created by Executive Chef Eric Babula. A beer and wine pairing menu will be available for an additional $25 per person.

Highlights include a dozen East and West Coast Oysters, Heart-Shaped Ravioli (Semolina dough, braised beef short rib, house ricotta, poached beef jus, parmesan reggiano), Sweet Potato Gnudi (handmade pillows of sweet potato and ricotta, brown butter, crisp sage, balsamic reduction), Chocolate Porter Brownie (valrhona chocolate, vanilla porter reduction, applewood smoke, bourbon caramel, fruit powder, vanilla bean ice cream, pickled raspberry, basil), Rosé Panna Cotta (vanilla bean curd, rosé granita, rosehip syrup, sparkling rosé) and more. The complete menu is available upon request. For reservations, visit https://www.hubbardinn.com/reservations/.

Hubbard Inn_Oysters, Photos (credit: Matthew Reeves)

Hubbard Inn_First Floor

Location: 110 W. Hubbard St. Chicago, IL 60654 | 312-222-1331 | www.hubbardinn.com

Hours: Monday & Tuesday: 4 p.m. – midnight | Wednesday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: Closed

Valentine’s Day Dessert Special at Mastro’s Steakhouse

Available Saturday, February 1 through Saturday, February 29

$18 specialty dessert

Guests can enjoy dinner with their sweetie and indulge in a month-long Valentine’s Day dessert special at Mastro’s. The $18 decadent dessert features a chocolate devils food butter cake baked with a cocoa and cream cheese topping served with chocolate ice cream, and drizzled with raspberry sauce and white chocolate ganache.

Guests can also treat themselves to Mastro’s cutting edge menu of prime steaks and fresh seafood including New Zealand King Salmon Filet, Big Eye Tuna sashimi-style, Alaskan King Crab Legs, Japanese A5 Wagyu, Broadleaf Wagyu Tomahawk Chop and more.

Chocolate Butter Cake, Photos (credit: Courtesy of Mastro’s Steakhouse):



Location: 520 North Dearborn Chicago, IL 60654 | 312-521-5100 | www.mastrosrestaurants.com

Hours: Lounge: Sunday – Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Wednesday & Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Friday & Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight & Dinner: Sunday – Tuesday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Wednesday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Steak and Lobster Feature at Morton’s

Thursday, February 13 through Sunday, February 16

$59 steak & lobster specials

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Morton’s in Chicago, Naperville, Northbrook, Rosemont and Schaumburg will feature an indulgent Steak and Lobster Special for $59. The entree includes an 8-ounce filet mignon paired with a 1¼ pound lobster topped with lobster butter sauce and finished with grated parmesan cheese and a savory puffed pastry.

Steak and Lobster at Mortons, Photos (credit: Courtesy of Morton’s)

Locations:

Chicago (The Original): 1050 N. State St., 312-266-4820 www.mortons.com/statestreet/

Chicago (Wacker Place): 65 East Wacker Place, 312-201-0410

www.mortons.com/wacker/

Naperville: 1751 Freedom Drive, 630-577-1372 www.mortons.com/naperville/

Northbrook: 699 Skokie Blvd., 847-205-5111 www.mortons.com/northbrook/

Rosemont: 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, 847-678-5155 www.mortons.com/rosemont/

Schaumburg: 1470 McConnor Parkway, 847-413-8771 www.mortons.com/schaumburg/

Valentine’s Day Chef Specials at Onward

Friday, February 14

$2.50 to $42 specials

Diners can enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at Onward in Rogers Park with chef specials created by Executive Chef Patrick Russ. Features will include Alaskan King Crab Bisque (mirepoix, gochujang, creme fraiche; $14), 16-ounce Bone-In Braised Short Rib (white bean purée, sassafras, roasted baby carrots; $42), Island Creek Oysters (champagne granita, blood orange caviar; $2.50 each), and Berkshire Pork Loin (ricotta gnocchi, parsnip puree, char siu, rapini; $32). All guests will receive a complimentary pour of champagne to toast. For dinner reservations, call 872.888.8776 or visit https://onwardchi.com/index.html#reservation.

Onward, (credit: Courtesy of Onward)

Oysters,(credit: Madison Olszewski)Oysters,

Location: 6580 N Sheridan Rd. Chicago, IL 60626 | 872.888.8776 | www.onwardchi.com

Hours: Monday: Closed | Sunday & Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Wednesday & Thursday: 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. | Bar: | Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Valentine’s Day Dinner at Tuscany

Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15

$8 to $42 menu specials

Tuscany on Taylor Street will offer a la carte specials in celebration of Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15. Created by Executive Chef Victorio Padilla, highlights include Grigliata Mista (shrimp, calamari, cannellini beans, garlic herb sauce; $15), Agnolotti (shrimp filled, citrus cream sauce, crab meat; $20), and Aragosta e Filetto (butter baked 6-ounce lobster, grilled 5-ounce filet, sauteed spinach; $42). The complete menu is available upon request. Reservations are recommended.

Tuscany_Interior,Photo (credit: Courtesy of Tuscany Restaurants)

Location: 1014 W. Taylor St. Chicago, IL 60607 | 312.829.1990 | www.tuscanychicago.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Saturday, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Sunday, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Chef Specials and Wine Pairing Menu at Uvae

Thursday, February 13 through Saturday, February 15

$9 to $26 specials

Guests will indulge in decadent chef specials and wine pairings this Valentine’s Day weekend at Uvae in Andersonville. Created by Chef Charity Smith, specials range from $9 to $26 and will include a Pear & Prosciutto Carpaccio (paired with Paul Roger Champagne 3-ounce, $15; 6-ounce, $20; 9-ounce, $25), Warm Butter Poached Lobster Salad with tarragon citrus vinaigrette (paired with Domaine Jean -Paul Paquet Saint Veran White Burgundy 3-ounce, $14; 6-ounce, $18; 9-ounce, $22), Smoked Beet Dip (paired with Domaine Turner Pageot 48H Rosé 3-ounce, $12; 6-ounce, $15; 9-ounce, $18), Beef Tenderloin with a rosé vinaigrette, pink peppercorns, pickled watermelon radish (paired with Domaines Lupier el Terrio Garnacha 3-ounce, $18; 6-ounce, $22; 9-ounce, $26), and Lemon Herb Sole with baby roasted carrots (paired with Honig Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 3-ounce, $14; 6-ounce, $17; 9-ounce, $20).

For dessert, diners can indulge in a $9 Sparkling Sorbet Float. Chef Smith’s signature French Macarons will be provided as a special complimentary treat at the end of the meal. Reservations are recommended by booking with Resy.

Photos (credit: Courtesy of Uvae)

:

Location: 5553 N Clark St. Chicago, IL 60640 | 773.654.1432 | www.uvaechicago.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 5 p.m. – close | Saturday & Sunday: Brunch, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Happy Hour & Dinner, 3 p.m. to close

Valentine’s Day 8-Course Tasting Menu at Yugen

Thursday, February 13 through Saturday, February 15

$250 per person; $150 beverage pairing

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Michelin-starred Yūgen in the West Loop will offer an 8-course tasting menu available for $250 per person (additional $150 for beverage pairing) from Thursday, February 13 through Saturday, February 15.

Created by Executive Chef Mari Katsumura, the tasting menu features seasonal canapés like Japanese Souffle Pancake (shiso cured trout, creme fraiche, Osetra caviar), Beef Jerky (fermented shiitake, cippolini onion, garlic aioli) and Alaskan King Crab (Motoyaki, Kaluga caviar, crispy potato). Other highlights include King Trumpet Soup (cherry boshi, housemade tofu, breakfast radish dashi), Sashimi (Fuyu persimmon, fresh yuzu, Royale caviar) and more. Supplements for an additional price include A5 Miyazaki Wagyu (shishito, eggplant, mitsuba bearnaise; $45) and a White Truffle for the Lobster Rice, freshly sliced for $75. The complete menu is available upon request. For reservations, call 312.265.1008 or visit OpenTable.

King Trumpet Soup,credit: Anthony Tahlier

Miyazaki Wagyu, (credit: Erik Marthaler)

Location: 652 W. Randolph St. Chicago, IL 60661 | 312.265.1008 | www.yugenchicago.com

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Friday & Saturday: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

EVENTS

“alOveOne” Valentine’s Day Party

Friday, February 14

Free live music, $4 to $8 drink specials

aliveOne, the Lincoln Park neighborhood bar that combines the very best of music and spirits, will host an “alOveOne” themed evening on Valentine’s Day. Specials will include $3 Bell’s Two Hearted drafts and $8 “alOveOne” cocktails with Ketel One, LaCroix Pamplemousse, lime juice and demerara. aliveOne will be decked out in Valentine’s Day decor and offer candy hearts and cupcakes from Sweet Mandy B’s. Guests can start the night with a half-off everything happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by an emo dance party in the back room with music like Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday, Blink 182 and Dashboard Confessional. DJ sets from DJ Faithful Anchor start at 10 p.m.

aliveOne The Riley,Photos (credit: Ryan Gac)

Location: 2683 N Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60614 | 773.348.9800 | www.aliveone.com

Hours: Sunday – Friday: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 5 p.m. – 3 a.m.

DIY Valentine’s Day Cards and 80’s Party at Easy Bar

Monday, February 10 through Friday, February 14

$8 drink special

Chicagoans are invited to Easy Bar in Wicker Park to create Valentine’s Day cards for their sweetie all week leading up to the holiday. Easy Bar will provide the supplies (free of charge; supplies are limited), and while crafting, guests can sip on daily specials like $6 glasses of wine on Monday, $2 and $3 select beers on Tuesday, $6 signature cocktails on Wednesday and more. Easy Bar also offers a half-price everything happy hour Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Friday, February 14, Easy Bar will host an 80’s Valentine’s Night Bash at 10 p.m. featuring the best tunes from the 80’s. Specials available all evening will include $8 Barcelona Mules made with PAU Maui vodka, ginger beer and Meiomi wine float.

Photos:

Easy Bar Interior, (credit: Ryan Gac)

Location: 1944 W Division St. Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.227.4644 | www.easybarchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 5 p.m – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 3 p.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 3 p.m. – 2 a.m.

4th Annual “Wine About Your Love Life” at Estelle’s

Friday, February 14

$6 glasses of wine

On Valentine’s Day, Estelle’s invites Chicagoans to their 4th Annual “Wine About Your Love Life” night featuring half-price glasses of wine, available all evening for $6 each (normally $12). Wine selections include Beckstoffer ’75 Company Cabernet Sauvignon, Planet Oregon Pinot Noir, Angels & Cowboys Rose, Iconic Sidekick Chardonnay and Babich Sauvignon Blanc. Other specials will include a $5 “Be My Tindertine” shot. Candy hearts will be available for customers if they want to give a “sweet” special message to their Estelle’s crush.

Estelles Wine,Photos (credit: Ashlee Niec)

Estelle’s Valentine’s Day

Location: 2013 W North Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773.782.0450 | www.estelleschicago.com

Hours: Sunday – Friday: 5 p.m – 4 a.m. | Saturday: 5 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Valentine’s Day The Bachelor Themed Trivia at The Rambler

Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m.

No cover; $4 to $9 themed cocktails

Guests are invited to get their group dates together to play The Bachelor themed team trivia at The Rambler in North Center on Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. Prizes will include a 10 person The Bachelor season finale viewing party for first place and a five person viewing party for second place. The viewing parties will include appetizers and drinks.

Themed drink specials will include Cran I Steal Him for a Second with Koval Cranberry, Mionetto Prosecco, club soda and orange ($9), the Wild Windmill Spritz with Fragola Wild Strawberry Liqueur, Mionetto Prosecco, club soda and strawberry ($9), a Fantasy Suite Martini with Mozart White Chocolate Strawberry Cream, Wheatley Vodka, White Creme de Cacao, cream, strawberry ($11) and more. Additional specials will include $4 Truly with a custom flavor station, $5 Tequila Rose and $7 Bollicini Sparkling Cuvée. To reserve a table, email info@theramblerchicago.com.

The Rambler_Fantasy Suite Martini , Photos (credit: Sam Stone)

Location: 4128 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 799-8881 | https://theramblerchicago.com

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m. – 3 a.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Love-Themed Coloring Night and Heart-Shaped Pizzas at Remedy

Friday, February 14

$1 off glasses of wine

Chicagoans who visit Remedy on Valentine’s Day can show off their artistic talents or doodle while they drink and participate in a Valentine’s Day coloring night. Remedy will provide “love” themed coloring books and coloring supplies along with candy and heart-shaped pizza (while supplies last). Specials will include $1 off all wine by the glass (normally $10 to $12). Wine selections include Sidekick Chardonnay, Babich Sauvignon Blanc, Angels and Cowboys Rosé, Ruffino Prosecco, Planet Oregon Pinot Noir, and 75 Wine Co Cabernet.

Remedy_Wine , Photos (credit: Ryan Gac)

Remedy_Interior

Location: 1910 N Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773.698.7715 | www.remedybarchicago.com

Hours: Sunday- Friday: 4 p.m. – 4 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Glitter Beer at The Owl for Valentine’s Day

Friday, February 14

Located a few blocks from the heart of Logan Square, The Owl will host a casual Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14 with a half-price happy hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (excluding shots), and $6 glasses of BBLZ sparkling wine will be available all night. To celebrate the holiday, Illuminated Brew Works has added pink glitter to their Brony Double Dry Hopped Double IPA which will be available exclusively at The Owl. Candy and Valentine’s Day cards will also be available for guests to write special notes on and give to the sweetie they spot in the bar. For guests looking for a late-night Valentine’s Day party, DJ Fess Grandiose will be spinning from 10 p.m. to close.

Photos (credit: Ryan Gac):

The Owl_Interior , Photos (credit: Ryan Gac)

Location: 2521 N Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647 | 773.235.5300 | www.owlbarchicago.com

Hours: Sunday – Friday: 6 p.m. – 4 a.m. | Saturday: 6 p.m. – 5 a.m.