WOW! – A Favorite Oscars Gift Suite

It’s that time again: the annual celebration of the Oscars for the best in filmmaking over the past year. It’s also the time when all the Oscar nominees get together in the festive Oscars WOW! gift suite at the W Hotel in Hollywood. Here the talented elite of the film industry have the chance to get together to chat informally, enjoy the flash and glitter of the Oscar season, and take home beautiful mementos provided by vendors from across the country.

First off, Wow! welcomes Stella Singleton-Jones, an up-and-coming stone sculptress and one of the few African American women working in stone today. In fact, her 40-pound “Unity” sculpture has found a permanent home in the White House, courtesy of former U.S. President Barack Obama. Stella has come a long way since her successful fight against spinal meningitis several years ago. www.sculpturesgbystella.com stellaj1006@sbcglobal.net

A celebrity spiritual mentor, herbalist, and holistic health consultant, Sacred Wings’ Jenell Renee developed an Oscar Survival Kit to help participants handle a hectic awards season, including her personally formulated tea, a sage smudge stick, blue tiger’s eye crystal, and stress-away oil. Her own auto immune disorder inspired her to develop self-healing skills and products focused on healing the mind and body. www.sacredwing.com jenell@sacredwings.com

Based on Japan, Stem Cell Project just arrived in the U.S. this year with 100% human stem cells to smooth out lines and wrinkles and stimulate hair growth. Available in supplements and oil, SC-Japan Co., Ltd., has a message for everyone: “We contribute to the world through regenerative medicine.” www.stemcell-jp.net info@sc-japan.jp

From Woodland Hills, California, Alpha Hydration Services is the brainstorm of two retired emergency room nurses who founded the company in 2018. Intravenous vitamin infusions are designed to deal with energy loss, weight loss, chronic fatigue, jet lag, anti-aging, and a whole host of needs. The infusions can be administered in the Alpha Hydration office, the client’s home, an office or backyard, and even a hotel room. www.ahsiv.com www.erasingtime.com

Dedicated to the belief that powerful women don’t have to settle for but can find true love, love coach Nicole Moore created Love Works Method, a company devoted to coaching women on how to develop their inner life in order to facilitate finding true love. Founded in 2012, Love Works Method has seen multiple successes in female growth and development. www.loveworksmethod.com

In 2017, LaMonique developed an affordable line of luxury hypo-allergenic mineral-based cosmetics in response to her own delicate skin condition. MyLaMonique cosmetics contain an array of products, including highly pigmented loose eyeshadows so gentle that they can be applied to lips, moisturizing mineral lipsticks, and skin foundations with freeze-dried vitamins and no preservatives to soothe and delight. www.Lamoniquecosmetics.com 323-334-0844

For the past two years, South-Korea-based Vitabrid C 12 marketed their product line at Barney’s NY. When Barney’s recently shuttered their doors, Vitabrid C 12 is now approaching the consumer directly. The Wow! gift package contained a deep hydration and moisture retention dual mask, scalp shampoo, deep-cleansing shampoo shot, age-defying dual drop serum, and cleaning balm. Global marketing assistant Vincent Denommee-Gravel represented the company, now accessible to U.S. clients. www.vitabrid.com vincent@vitabrid.com

Karen Michelle Boutique & Gifts is located in Los Angeles and specializes in the Destiny Candle, a scented massage oil candle which can be poured on the skin after melting with a heavenly aroma for 20 minutes and extinguished. Karen invited everyone at the show to come to the LVB 2020 Fashion Event on 3/22/2020 at the Luxe Sunset Hotel (RSVP at [email protected] by 3/16/20). www.KarenMichelle.com 310-890-1969

Based in Miami, Florida, Donna Leah Designs is a day, evening, and active-wear line founded just six months ago. Donna enjoys playing with bold colors and designs which stand out from the crowd. The goal of DLD is to deliver refined wardrobing for the modern woman. www.donnaleahdesigns.com zoe@zbccreative.co

Suddenly all attention turns to The Circus Man, Jason D’Vaude, as he juggles flashing pins in the air. An entertainer at private events and State fairs all over the U.S. Jason combines juggling skill, charm, and humor with polished professionalism. From comedy to fire dancing, he does it all. www.thecircusman.com jason@dvaude.com

Need a ticket for almost any show – theaters, concerts, comics, solos, festivals, spectaculars? Based in Los Angeles and founded in 2019, Tix Lover offers ticket discounts on almost anything you seek. They boast handling over 20,000 events. www.TixLover.com Mark@tixlover.com 310-876-4857

Have you ever wanted to take a boat ride – but you didn’t have a boat? Now there is a solution to the problem – the perfect alternative to owning a boat. Join the Carefree Boat Club, in business since 2002, and you’ll have access to any boat you’ve dreamed of for as long as you want it. Available in multiple locations in Canada, the U.S., and the British Virgin Islands, Carefree Boat club is one of the fastest growing members-only boating clubs in the country. www.CarefreeBoats.com scotthess@carefreeboats.com karenhess@carefreeboats.com

By now, in the mood for some French wine? Chateau du Parc from St. Emilion, Bordeaux, France is a blend of 80% merlot and 20% cabernet Franc matured in 50% new oak. A treat not to be missed. www.ChateauduParc.com

Perhaps you prefer American wine? Then you might enjoy a bottle from Michael Sullberg Family Wines, located in Healdsburg, CA, and founded in 1989. They have a full assortment of wines from grapes grown in Napa. Do you like a smoky flavor in your wine? Then you might enjoy the 2017 Chardonnay, especially the later harvest – for a hint of the fires that covered California wine country that year. www.michaelsullbergwines.com michaelsullbergwines@gmail.com

By now, hunger attacked – and was met by Nirvana protein bars. Founded in 2017, Nirvana choices included chocolate coconut, cherry pistachio, and peanut butter and honey. In the tradition of Buddhism and aimed at promoting relief from inflammation associated with exercise, Nirvana bars help the body replenish itself. www.nirvanabars.com

The Perfect Bar also met the need for something nutritious. Certified organic, San Diego-based Perfect Bar offers a tasty organic/protein snack in several flavors, including peanut butter, almond butter, and chocolate-caramel. www.perfectsnacks.com

To quote financial strategist Krista Hilton, “…being over budget sucks.” To alleviate the stress of keeping your project on budget with a system designed to save hours, Krista helps you handle any planning problems. www.kristahilton.com krista@hiltonsociety.com

How about a teenaged entrepreneur? After cooking up the idea at the age of 9 and launching at the age of 12, 17-year-old founder and CEO of Treeting Cards James Cruickshank brought lots of flavored jelly beans and greeting cards to Wow! all of us. To quote James, who hails from Texas, “My cards are my passion…I imagine the candy to be everything it’s not, then tie a crazy story around it.” www.TreetingCards.com james@TreetingCards.com

The Concierge RN has come to Wow! Owner and founder Nakia Marunowski, RN, elevates the healthcare experience for all by providing a variety of membership services, as well as meeting the short-term needs of clients. Nutrition, lab work, shots, post-surgery recovery – all of these and more are covered by her concierge practice. www.theconciergern.com Care@TheConciergeRN.com

The Gemstone Facial Serum Collection by Primal Life Organics offered to harness the “Chi” within your skin by serums for the eyes and all over the face. With a rollerball made of genuine gemstone, the color tells what and where the serum comes from and how it will help each person. Dental and facial product is designed to heal the skin from the inside by strengthening cells and helping develop more collagen and elastin while remaining 100% preservative and toxin free. www.primallifeorganics.com

Nearby were Holistic Naturals by health coach Spring Rayne, herbal products dedicated to providing 100% organic, wild-crafted fair trade herbs containing no chemical fillers, preservatives, sugar, caffeine, soy, wheat, or gluten – all made in the US. Multiple choices were available in herbal teas or capsule blends. www.springrayne.com spring@springrayne.com

For the health conscious, Dale Audrey’s natural oral care products for optimum oral health were also at the gift center. Including a natural salt water rinse, a natural tooth whitener, and other dental products, dental hygienist Dale Audrey suggested that clients subscribe and save online. www.daleaudrey.com 1-877-866-8447

VitaNourish offered its pH and electrolyte-enhanced multivitamin beverage containing Vitamins C, B1, B3, B6, and B5 with no sugars, chemical flavors, or calories. Based in Nevada, VitaNourish water was described as “an all-around good pick-me-up…better than coffee, Pepsi, or cigarettes.” www.VitaNourish.com Admin@VitaNourish.com

Speaking of drinks, recently founded DuSol CBD sparkling water is derived from hemp (without THC, sugar, or other sweeteners). The sparkling water was described as “the World’s Best CBD drink.” Texas founder Phil Hogg was represented by local representative Andrew David. phil@mindbodydusol.com 310-595-8811

Speaking of CBD, CBC NutraTech was also represented, offering relief from pain, stress, and anxiety. The company converts CBD into a water soluble form to overcome the First Pass Effect to increase bioavailability, thus achieving a five-fold higher absorption rate than standard delivery systems. All CBD NutraTech products are broad spectrum, water soluble, and utilize the nanotechnology of micro-cellular encapsulation. www.CBCNutratech.com

Another CBD-based product was offered by Visalia (CA)-based Central CaliCaregivers. Optimal Rush medicated eye drops have reportedly been found effective in treating cataracts and glaucoma, and a study in Jamaica is currently underway studying the clinical effects of the eye drops. President Bryan Ray Ruiz indicated that his company specializes in rare and exotic extractions. cccaregrivers@att.net

Founded in San Diego by CEO Zac Smith, Traveling Hands Co. offers mobile infused massage therapy using an oil containing THC which reportedly reduces pain and inflammation. When you need a soothing massage, Smith proudly proclaimed that “we come to you.” www.travelinghandsmassage.com zac@travelinghandsmassage.com

For the latest in fashionable sportswear and apparel, Mperial Sportswear meets the bill. Founded in 2012 and based in Florida, Mperial Sportswear was initially inspired by basketball and soon found its way into other sports. An up-and-coming luxury sportswear group, Mperial Sportswear offers just the hint of deluxe for the sports-minded. www.MperialSportswear.com MperialSportswear@gmail.com

Finally, it was time to relax in the sunshine on the outdoor patio, where Damalife owner and CEO Phillip Delacruz offered tasty mixed drinks to the footsore group of wanderers. Founded in 2016, Dama tequila served as the base for his mouth-watering cucumber/jalapeno/mint mix. Dama is 100% organic blue agave, the world’s first luxury tequila created by women, for women – and the men who love them. www.Damatequila.com PhillipDelacruz@Damalife.com

Last – but by far not least – was the very special Cask Cartel for ultimate party premium spirits. America’s Number 1 premium spirits marketplace, Cask Cartel is the place to go for all your liquor needs – and especially for those hard-to-find, high-end, luxury liquors. Company representative Ally Rose offered samples and smiles to all the Wow! participants. www.caskcartel.com

All in all, the Wow! gift suite was an exciting opportunity – even if only for a few hours – to see what the Oscar celebrities see.