Doris Bergman’s Twelfth Annual Valentine Romance Oscar® Luxury Lounge & Party

Doris Bergman treated guests to her 12th Annual Annual Valentine Romance Oscar® Luxury Lounge & Party honoring the upcoming 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Over 100 of Hollywood’s finest turned out to celebrate at the one event that is worthy of celebrating the Academy Awards as well as Valentine’s Day in one single day.

Celebrity Stylist Shann Christen was sharing his knowledge of hair from his study in Trichology, (the scientific study of hair) and how he specializrd in hair and scalp disorders. Shann can provide a consultation about your specific hair care, along with products geared towards your needs as well as a number of services at the Shann Christen Studio Salon in Los Angeles. For more information, visit: Shann

Twisted Silver was created by Debra Mitchell to give people unique options when they go looking for jewelry by using earthy base metals, recycled and found objects to create her distinctive and edgy indie line. If you really want to bring life to your jewelry collection, you can join the Twisted Girls Club (often referred to as TGC), a monthly jewelry subscription box. Every month Debra creates a jewelry set specifically for our Twisted Girls. It is released to them first at a discounted price of $39 (the jewelry in the box is valued at $100 or more each month). For more information visit Twisted Silver

This highly anticipated invitation-only event, hosted by BeautyStat Cosmetics and presented by Buywine.com & Precious Vodka, featured an incredible lineup of world-class products as well as equally impressive lineup of stars including: Award-Winning Actors in Oscar-nominated films, Bruce Dern (“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”), Sean Carrigan (“Ford vs. Ferrari”) who joined Anthony Anderson, Christopher McDonald Bill Duke, Judd Nelson, Mark Rolston, Vincent Spano, Dee Walllace, John Brotherton, Diedre Hall, Donovan Carter, Khandi Alexander, Lou Ferrigno, Maria Conchita Alonso, Rebecca Metz, Shari Belafonte, Sofia Milos, Stacey Dash, Tichina Arnold, Mark Rolston, Titus Makin, Blanca Blanco,Tristan Rogers, Kheng Hua Tan, Patrika Darbo, Michael Campion, Petri Byrd, Norman Nixon, Renee Lawless, Kim Estes, Lotte Verbeek is just a partial list of guests that took part in this festive experience.

My Saint My Hero is a line of bracelets that give you a message and a little more. The bracelets are made in the small pilgrimage town of Medjugorje. Blessing bracelets can be gifted to men, women or children; anyone in your life you think could use a blessing. You can also find My Saint My Hero necklaces, earrings and more and while stylish, the message will hold as much meaning as the look. My Saint My Hero was gifting their “One Blessing For Him” bracelet that is meant to remind you that God has given you a mission to make the world a better place. For more information visit: My Saint My Hero

Title Sponsor BuyWine.com was serving up a wide variety of wines as well as gifting bottles from various wineries to take home and enjoy. BuyWine was created to assist wine lovers in learning more about wine, getting information about vineyards if you are planning on a trip and just to provide any and all information for those thirsting for knowledge about wine. For more information visit: BuyWine.com

Precious Vodka was sampling and gifting their award-winning vodka that has a wonderfully smooth taste and is nitrate free. Precious has quickly become known as one of the best vodka’s in the world, winning a gold medal in the 2016 ‘San Francisco World Spirit Competition’ along with several other medals over the years. For more information, visit: Precious Vodka

True Gold Honey helps the environment while creating award winning honey. Guests were treated to a box of honey that came in flavors including: Wild Buckwheat, Avocado, Orange Blossom, Coastal Mountain Sage and Summer Valley Flowers. For more information, visit: True Gold

Charise Noel had two gifts for guests, first her magic necklace and then her cute and thoughtful book “Itchy Feet, Happy Soul”. If you want to have one necklace, but a necklace that can change to fit your dress or mood, the interchangeable magnetic necklace allows you to change your look in a snap. For more information, visit: Charise Noel

Sue Wong has already proven that she rules the world of fashion, now she has ventured into the fragrance world with equal success. As with all of her projects, Sue spent a long time putting together the specific scent she was looking for. It showcases grapefruit, soft peach, pink pepper and many other ingredients that work together to create this masterpiece. In addition Sue had her usual stunning lineup of Sue Wong Couture Gowns that would be make any camera snap on the red carpet. For more information visit: Sue Wong

The Apothecary Stores have a CBD product for everyone, including your dog, calming dog treats that is. In addition they offer a wide range of skin care products and pain relieving cbd products. For more information, visit: The Apothecary Stores

Pachamama CBD was gifting guests an assortment of their CBD line of products as well as massages from and Emma Falkinburg of Golden Soul Lab in Laguna Beach as well as sound healing from Hummingbird (949) 295-9633. For more information, visit: Pachamama CBD

In the spirit of giving back, guests and sponsors made monetary donations and/or donated unwrapped gifts for young adults (ages 13-18) for a Post-Holiday Gift Drive benefitting ‘Wednesday’s Child’ — a weekly segment airing on KTTV FOX 11 News, Los Angeles, with Anchor Christine Devine. ‘Wednesday’s Child’ highlights ‘harder to place’ children in the LA County foster care system who are in need of adoptive families. Doris always invites beloved foster children to join in on the festivities and experience what it feels like to be treated as a VIP. For more information, visit: Wednesday’s Child

IFGfit was started by an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon who wanted to help his mother battle late stage cancer. He found that by improving her posture and breathing, his mother was less fatigued by her treatments and was able to better cope in her fight against the disease. IFGfit has since expanded its mission to apply innovative biomechanics to everyday products for the general consumer in order to improve physical and cognitive performance and has made its way to professional athletes. Once you put the shirt on you will feel an instant change in your posture in what is a very comfortable shirt. For more information, visit: IFGfit

Appletinies are the sweet snack you have always dreamt of. Great ingredients, small but very satisfying and full of flavor. Made with small pieces of dried organic apple that are wrapped in delicately melted organic chocolate. For more information, visit: Appletinies

Nikki Bruno was gifting guests a complimentary session with her to experience her “Epic Comeback” program. Bringing her own personal experiences and wealth of knowledge, Nikki offers an entire program to assist anyone. For more information, visit: The Epic Comeback

Revealu Skincare Gold gel was a huge hit with guests as you could cover yourself from head to toe in this wonderful product as it has no harsh ingredients, fragrances or parabens. For more information, visit: Revealu

Hint Water kept everyone refreshed with their zero calorie flavored water. No sugar, but great flavors such as blackberry and blood orange provide a great alternative to soda. Hint was also showcasing their recently released sunscreen. For more information visit: Hint

Before people knew that a vegan candle was a thing, Milena’s Boutique was creating vegan hand-crafted candles that can literally be used as a moisturizer. Guests were gifted the beautifully scented plumeria candle. For more information, visit: Milena’s Boutique

BeautyStat was gifting their Vitamin C Skin Refiner that was Named best vitamin C serum by Allure. For more information, visit: BeautyStat

Pia Gladys Perey was showcasing their glamorous pieces that are perfect for a bridesmaid or as a stunning evening wear dress. For more information, visit: Pia Gladys Perey Designs

Debbi DiMaggio was sharing tips on listing real estate and anyone who is looking for high-end locations, their Highland Partners will work for you. For more information, visit: DiMaggio & Betta. For more information, visit: DiMaggio & Betta

Timmy Woods Beverly Hills was showcasing their unique and stunning bags including their Academy Award inspired designs. For more information, visit: Timmy Woods Bags

Guests were also treated to cigars from Club Afficianado Cigar Bar, beauty products from Heather Marianna’s Beauty Kitchen, popcorn from Popcornopolis and a webcam cover from Kamshield.