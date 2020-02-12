Valentines Day Gift Guide 2020 – Enchant Your Loved Ones!

Food and Drinks

Smart Sips

Looking for the perfect box of chocolates this Valentine’s Day? Smart Sips “Box of Chocolates” Valentine’s Day Perk Box is the sweet treat your Valentine will love. It’s filled with gourmet flavored chocolate coffees including white chocolate hazelnut truffle, chocolate cherry cordial, chocolate raspberry and more. Smart Sips gourmet flavored coffees are sugar-free, carb-free and only two calories per cup! Now you can drink your dessert and not feel guilty about it.

Kabaki Purple Tea!

This Valentine’s Day, step away from the pink and focus on Purple! Kabaki Kenyan Purple Tea is an exciting new better-for-you varietal that packs more antioxidants than even green and black tea.

Kabaki & Purple Tea is packed with more potent antioxidants than green or black tea. It boosts the immune system, supports cell health and brain function, and provides natural energy. Low in caffeine, with no chemical preservatives. Non-GMO Certified, and crafted from ingredients grown using organic and sustainable practices. Fair trade; supports healthcare facilities in Naivasha, Kenya, and certified Minority Owned.

Available in 5 flavors: Unsweetened, Lightly Sweetened, Peach, Raspberry, and Lemon

ChocZero

Give your Valentine the gift of delicious sugar-free chocolate from ChocZero. ChocZero uses a zero-calorie, low carb natural plant called monk fruit to create delectable chocolate that’s low carb and sugar-free. Indulge in some more chocolate minus the sugar crash and extra calories. Whether you’re on the keto diet or simply hoping to reduce your sugar intake, ChocZero has delicious options to fit a healthier lifestyle.

Folios Cheese Wraps

Folios Cheese Wraps are 100% cheese, available in Jarlsberg®, Parmesan, and Cheddar. With no wheat, starch, fillers or added sugar and only 1g of carbs, these wraps are extremely popular with keto, allergy-friendly and low-carb diets and for anyone looking for alternative culinary wraps or an interesting twist to an everyday recipe.

They are available in a 10 count pack at Costco for $8.99 and all other stores in a 4 count pack with prices ranging from $3.99 to $5.99. Consumers nationwide can buy online or in stores.

Fashion

Travel Backpacks and Wallets by Casery

Fashionable gear that makes traveling more organized and less chaotic for busy women is here! Whether she’s going on a day trip or a week-long vacation, Casery’s brand new Travel Backpacks and Wallets are perfect for ladies on-the-go. The Paris Travel Backpack is made of vegan leather with beautiful rose gold hardware. It has several interior and exterior zippered pockets and compartments to store your essentials and tech devices (fits a laptop). Includes a sleeve to slip over a suitcase’s roller bag handles to make that airport sprint a breeze. Comes in black, nude or gray.

The Elephant Organics

Add a little luxury to your life with the Effortless Robe from The Elephant Organics. Made from bamboo fibers for a silky and buttery, ultra-soft hand feel, this robe is the perfect treat to end your day, begin your morning, or just hang around. The Elephant Organics creates high quality organic clothing for women and children with matching patterns for the ultimate in twinning with your kiddos.

Dr. Segal’s Compression Socks

Although we all lead busy lives, most of us sit or stand for extended periods of time during our day. Studies have shown that blood flow in the lower legs can decrease up to 50% after just 60 minutes of immobility. This results in increased pressure in the veins of the lower leg as blood fights against the force of gravity when returning to the heart. We see this increase in pressure on the surface of the skin as varicose and spider veins, and feel the pressure as our legs begin to swell and that dull aching pain sets in.

MoonCloth

Create a spa experience for you and your bridal party! MoonCloth Designs, a world-class provider of luxury, sustainable hemp-influenced products and private label design offerings for hospitality brands such as Soho House, Design Hotels, and Sensei Resorts, is now offering an eco luxury bath + body consumer collection. Rooted in the daily practice of self-care and a love of natural beauty, MoonCloth allows consumers to take home the spa experience and it aims to show the world that sustainability and high-end luxury are not mutually exclusive.

Health and Beauty

Novashine

For the brightest smile on your special day, try Novashine! Novashine creates natural personal care products that work like a dream. Take its premium teeth whitening kit that’s been found to work 8 times faster than other leading teeth whitening products, cause little to no sensitivity and cut treatment times from 1 hour to as little as 10 minutes! These products do what they promise and then some.

Bombay Hair

A celebrity and influencer fave, Bombay Hair tools make it possible to master salon style from the comfort of your own home. Made from various precious metals and equipped for long-lasting performance, the brand offers a variety of curling wands, curling irons, flat irons and styling kits. In addition to hair tools, Bombay has a huge selection of clip-in hair extensions. The hair is thick from root-to-tip and there is no silicone used on the hair, so the extensions can be used with hot styling tools.

LAPCOS

LAPCOS creates luxury quality skin care harnessing the finest, on trend and efficacious ingredients and advanced technologies to formulate its wide breadth of offerings for every skin type. Every sheet is specifically made with materials to help enhance the benefits offered by each mask – from 100% environmentally friendly material to natural, biodegradable material, derived from Eucalyptus, and hydrating and brightening effects of natural Zion Charcoal – all masks are cruelty free, sulfate free, and paraben free.

The 6-Minute Diary

Stay focused and de-stress with The 6-Minute Diary; Happiness is the only thing that multiplies when you share it. UrBestSelf is in the business of spreading smiles through your words. The 6-Minute Diary has grown in popularity since being released…more than 400,000 people are using this diary to reach goals, overcome tough times, improve relationships or simply go through life in a more self-determined way. The 6-Minute Diary contains a 70-page theory portion, a 220-page practical part and can be used for at least 22 weeks if used on a daily basis.

Complete Guide to Self-Care

The Complete Guide to Self-Care (Chartwell/May 26, 2020/ $16.99) By Kiki Ely features 100 accessible activities that help you reconnect with your body, mind, spirit, and surroundings, and leave you feeling refreshed and ready to face the world again. Caring for yourself is far from selfish and self-care is far from a new phenomenon, but it’s recently been in the popular vernacular. With screens, work emails on our phones, notifications, and poor boundaries between ourselves and the world around us, taking time and making space for ourselves has become more and more important. Therapy, caring for plants, making your favorite dish…these are all little ways to reclaim parts of yourself that you’ve lost track of in the daily hustle of life.

With encouraging reminders, inspiring thoughts, easy wins, and practical advice, The Complete Guide to Self-Care helps you identify your needs so you can relax, refuel, and find calm in your hectic life. This book tells you why mindset is key, how to nourish instead of punish yourself, how to exercise and sleep, and why it is important to go slow sometimes. You live your whole life being you, so why not be your own best friend? Coming out May 2020

For the whole family

Stadia

Stadia is one of the easiest ways to play games – no pricey console, no downloads, no wait in line!

Cozy up on your couch, push aside that novelty teddy bear or the box of heart candies, and play your favorite games (including Mortal Kombat 11, NBA 2K20 and Red Dead Redemption 2) at the push of a button. Play on your TV, laptop, tablet and select phones connected to Wi‑Fi.

Folk Art Cuddly Lavender Satin Unicorn

Hand-crafted satin unicorn, so soft and unique. Choose this little unicorn as a special gift for a friend or as a magical treat for yourself! Spot clean with a damp cloth. Do not machine wash/dry. Do not dry clean. Recommended for ages 4 and up! There is only one like this! See the Esty store DesignsByMariaD for more one of a kind plush friends!

Unstable Unicorns

Unstable Unicorns is a strategic card game that will destroy your relationships. . . but in a good way. Build a Unicorn Army. Betray Your Friends. Unicorns are Your Friends Now. The game was one of Kickstarter’s top 100 most backed projects of all time and has sold over a million copies worldwide. Unstable Unicorns won the 2019 People’s Choice Award for Toy of the Year. This highly giftable game takes 30–45 minutes to play and is for 2–8 players.

Buddha Board Mini

Give the gift of Zen! The Buddha Board mini is great to take on travels, to the office and more. All you need is water to create a mind soothing masterpiece and then watch as it fades like the retreating tide into the sea! Enjoy the here and now without a worry with Buddha Board!

Hom e Products

WORX 20V Sandeck Multi-Sander

Your valentine’s woodworking projects are sure to go smoothly with the WORX 20V Sandeck Multi-Sander. This versatile cordless tool does the work of a 5 in. random orbit sander, ¼ sheet finishing sander and detail sander, and also comes with detail-finger and detail-contour attachments.

The Multi-Sander features exclusive Mode Max Technology, which transfers power specific to the sanding task at hand. Each sanding pad has a unique interface designed to maximize efficiency and performance. When the random orbit pad is attached, the sanding action makes small ellipses where no two orbits are the same during rotation, leaving a smooth, swirl-free finish. The multi-sander’s orbital diameter is 3/32 in.

Five variable-speed settings are provided. The patented Hyperlock® clamping system exerts one ton of clamping pressure to prevent sanding pad slippage. Sawdust is funneled into a dust bag for a clean working environment. A vac adaptor also is included to connect to a shop vacuum.

The 5-in-1 Sandeck Multi-Sander includes one 20V, MAX Lithium, 2.0 Ah battery; 20V, 5-hr. charger; dust bag; and 5 in random orbit, ¼ sheet finishing and detail sander attachments. Also included are detail finger and detail contour attachments, 15 assorted sanding sheets and a storage bag.

Arlington Collection Rugs

To bring youthful energy to your shabby chic space, Rugs.com just launched the Arlington collection, which features bright colored rugs with distressed medallion patterns. Available in 20+ sizes, from 2’x 3’ to 10’x14’, the new line includes area rugs and runners, as well as unique shapes such as round, octagon, and oval rugs in a variety of colors. It doesn’t matter if you love bohemian décor or you are a new traditionalist, distressed rugs are a hot trend. Rugs.com is a one-stop rug shop that has more than 200,000 indoor and outdoor rugs in stock that range from tribal, mid-century, vintage, and one-of-a-kind to traditional, Moroccan, modern, natural, braided, and more. Rugs.com’s goal is to make shopping for a rug online easy, thanks to the lowest possible prices, free shipping every day, and 30-day free returns.

Celestial Silk Pillowcases

Celestial Silk’s luxurious silk pillowcases are the ultimate in sleep comfort. Made with 25 momme pure mulberry silk, the pillowcases have a zipper enclosure to fully protect the pillow or the more traditional envelope style with a hidden flap. There are many beauty and health benefits from sleeping on a silk pillowcase including preventing wrinkles, blemishes and frizz-free hair. Celestial Silk pillowcases regulate body temperature to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Naturally hypoallergenic, it repels common allergens so you don’t wake up sneezing. Comes in standard, queen and king sizes in lots of beautiful colors and marble prints. Packaged in tissue paper and a gift box ready for gift giving.

Mugadoo Mugs

All You Need Is Love Mug celebrates the unconditional love that our pets give. This mug makes a great gift for dog lovers or cat lovers alike. Mugadoo donates 10% of the price of every mug to animal welfare organizations such as our featured charity, Best Friends Animal Society.

Features unique design by Mugadoo, custom-printed to order

Made of durable ceramic so it’s great for hot and cold drinks

Microwavable so you can warm up your beverage with no hassles

Dishwasher-safe design means you can toss it in with your dishes to keep it clean easily

** Feature image: Photo by Ekaterina Shevchenko on Unsplash

** All other images courtesy of respected companies