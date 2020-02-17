5th Annual Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week – Experience all the Flavors of Long Beach

There are countless reasons to visit Long Beach and for seven days food and drink will top that list. The 5th Annual Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week will take place February 23rd through the 29th, giving you an opportunity to experience some of the best of Long Beach with some incredible offers from various restaurants throughout the city.

Fresh Shrimp Ceviche from Belmont Brewing Co.

Diners can enjoy two-selection brunches and lunches starting at $10 along with three-selection dinners starting at $20. Beer, wine and cocktail pairings with small plates will also be offered at various restaurants and wine bars. There are no tickets to purchase or passes required as guests experience the restaurants–and their settings–first-hand. Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week is a seven-day celebration of dining founded by Elizabeth Borsting, president of Elizabeth Borsting Public Relations Inc., which represents several dining and hospitality concepts.

Chicken and funnel cake from Long Beach Tap House

The list of restaurants covers every type of food, beer and cocktail that your heart desires. You could start with what could be considered not just the finest steakhouse in Long Beach, but all of Los Angeles, Chianina Steakhouse. You could then venture over to a staple of Long Beach, the Belmont Brewing Co., not only home to great food and fantastic beer, but it is located at the foot of the Belmont Pier, providing you with the perfect beach view dining experience. It is not just the long-time Long Beach restaurants that are shining, the recently opened Long Beach Tap House has quickly become one of the brunch hot spots near the beach. They offer up a very creative menu and a long list of local breweries on tap, with the lineup constantly changing so you never know what you mind find. When it comes to beer, Scholb Brewery is creating some of the best beer in all of Southern California and while it has the look of a tasting room, don’t be fooled, they have a menu to match the beer. From crispy pork belly to nutella ice cream, this is a great spot for the entire family.

Beer flight from Scholb Brewery

Participating restaurants to date include:

Chianina Steakhouse

Aji Peruvian

Open Sesame

Carmen’s Coffee

L’Opera

Q Smokehouse

Rasselbock German Kitchen + Beer Garden

ROE Seafood

VUE Bar + Restaurant

District Wine

Michael’s On Naples

123 Pho

Café Sevilla

The Crooked Duck

Michael’s Downtown

The Pan

E.J.’s Pub Bixby Knolls

Naples Rib Co.

Michael’s Pizzeria

Kihon Sushi + Japanese Tapas

Buono’s Pizzeria

Claire’s at the Museum

The Ordinarie

Salud Juice

Long Beach Tap House

Navy Proof at The Westin

908 Restaurant at LBX

Plancha Latin Kitchen

The Stave

James Republic

The Plunge

Scholb Brewery

Hi-Lo Liquor

London Boat Rental

King’s Fish House

Fuego at The Maya

Remix at LBX

Bo-Beau Kitchen + Roof Tap

Arize Bistro

Flamin’ Curry

Utopia

Queen Mary

Sir Winston’s

Promenade Café

Hi-Lo Liquor

Chelsea Chowder House

Ammatoli

Belmont Brewing Co.

Modica’s Deli

Fuego at Hotel Maya

Hungry Angelina

Milana’s New York Pizzeria

Tantalum

“We’re very excited by the number of restaurants who have already registered,” said Elizabeth Borsting, founder of Dine Out Long Beach. “We have many returning eateries, including The Crooked Duck, Open Sesame, EJ’s Pub and Michael’s Restaurant Group’s collection of eateries. There’s also The Pan, Bo-Beaux and 123 Pho who are participating for the first time.”

Pork Belly from Scholb Brewery

Borsting added that while several restaurants from previous years shuttered their doors in 2019, she’s excited about the new crop of restaurants that opened recently and who are participating in Dine Out Long Beach, including 908 Restaurant and Remix, both located at LBX, along with Hi-Lo Liquor, a new upscale wine and beer bar located on the ground floor of The Current in downtown, and Navy Proof at The Westin.

Dine Out Long Beach is the one time of year when the entire dining community comes together to showcase the best of Long Beach’s culinary offerings, from chef-made sushi at Kihon Sushi + Japanese Tapas on Naples Island to “Dine and Duffy” with London Boat Rentals, which offers self-navigated Duffy boat excursions through the canals of Naples.

The view from a London Boat rentals boat

Dine Out Long Beach will kick off Restaurant & Cocktail Week with a free Chefs’ Cooking + Tasting event at Friedmans Home Experience, a sponsor of the event, on February 22. The first two nights during Dine Out Long Beach participating restaurants have the option to be partnered with a local non-profit organization during Pass the Plate night with 10% of the evening’s sales donated to their charity’s cause.

The Grunion Gazette will host a contest during Dine Out Long Beach where one lucky winner will be awarded a trip for two to Catalina Island with roundtrip transportation on Catalina Express and two nights at the newly renovated Hotel Atwater plus a Bison Expedition Biofuel Hummer Tour for two. No purchase necessary to enter.

This year’s sponsors include presenting sponsor Grunion Gazette, featured sponsor Friedmans Home Experience along with the California Restaurant Association, Old Elk Distillery, Catalina Express, KFI-Am 640 “The Fork Report,” KJAZZ 88.1, Greer’s OC, Yelp, Safeway Printing, Stella Artois and Dreambox Creations, the leading digital agency for the restaurant industry. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Restaurants who would like to register for Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week, or those interested in sponsorship opportunities should call 562.856.9292 or email hello@dineoutlongbeach.com.