Law and Order, the Musical – A Mystery Set to Music

With book and lyrics by Ilyse Mimoun and music by Jeremy Adelman, LAW AND ORDER, THE MUSICAL is sure to bring back memories of that old but not forgotten television program which remained an audience favorite for 20 years. A production of Blooming Damsels, the musical makes its world premiere at the Broadwater Second Stage Theater in Hollywood. Fans of “Law and Order” will quickly recognize Detectives Criscoe (Steve Fite) and Geene (Ebenezer Alasi) as they investigate – what else? A murder, of course. In the heart of – where else? New York City, naturally.

The NYPD are called in when the body of Angelica, the lovely victim, is found. But who is Angelica anyway? A saintly housewife or a part-time prostitute? Does the murder have something to do with the dearly departed’s father, a well-known Mafioso? Or perhaps a hyperalert existential doorman (Kerr Lordygan)? Or a closeted gay foodie (Kerr Lordygan)? Enter everybody’s favorite “loo,” Fanita (Tara Cox), juggling her full house of detectives, as well as D.A. Le Croix (Ilyse Mimoun), psychiatrist Dolivet (Annie Bond), and other assorted folks who will seem very familiar to fans. Twists and turns mark the tale, which offers clever and often complex lyrics and the intermittent chuckle.

The creator of the show’s book and lyrics also serves as director for the lampoon, a spoof on all police procedurals which ever graced the family television set during prime time – with a special focus on the longest-running granddaddy of them all. To compound the enigmatic confusion, most of the cast wear multiple hats (and wigs, if you’re paying attention). The show features 11 original songs depicting “Law” and “Order.” The enthusiastic cast works overtime singing, dancing, emoting, developing their alter egos, and, in general, hamming it up – all to the tune of the famous duo of “Law and Order” chords.

LAW AND ORDER, THE MUSICAL is a clever concept paying tribute to an audience favorite of many years. Despite the obvious hard work and creative juice going into the production, however, the show seems to miss the boat. Often, the laughs feel forced; and it is sometimes difficult to follow the involved lyrics and quick scene changes. At the same time, some of the songs are rousing and fun, thanks to musical direction by composer Jeremy Adelman and choreography by Lou Becker.

LAW AND ORDER: THE MUSICAL runs through March 15, 2020, with performances at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 7 p.m. on Sundays. The Broadwater Second Stage Theater is located at 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038. Tickets are $20. For information and reservations, call 800-838-3006 or go online.