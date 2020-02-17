Kick off the new year in Las Vegas with the timeless aquatic production of “O” by Cirque du Soleil, now performing nightly at Bellagio. Visit cirquedusoleil.com/O to save up to 20% on tickets today!

Prizing:

Ten (10) ‘O’ prize packs, each including the following prizes:

– Drawstring Bags

– Water Resistant Silicone Sports Watches

– Water Bottles

– T-Shirts

For a chance to win 1 of 10 “O” Cirque du Soleil prize packages follow Splash Magazines on Instagram @SplashMags and/or Twitter @SplashMagWW and comment on Instagram or retweet: RT & follow for a chance to win 1 of 10 @Cirque prize packages from @SplashMagWW