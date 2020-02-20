In Conversation with Sandra Marquez

Sandra Marquez

We live in a world that can be very chaotic with lots of stress. Research has found that stress is the number one killer. I have looked for different methods to deal with my stress. I am delighted to say in my search led me to an energy healer. Her name is Sandra Marquez, and she is the owner of Modern Blessings LLC. She has helped me balance my energy and decrease my stress levels. I had the opportunity for a Q&A with one of the worlds most gifted energy healers Sandra Marquez.





David:

Take me back to the day you decided you wanted to become a energy healer. What inspired you?



Sandra: I’ve had the natural feeling to help others since I was a child. My path eventually led me to energy healing many years ago when I started to research alternative methods to healing debilitating panic attacks and ailments that modern day medicine couldn’t without heavy meds and side effects I didnt feel comfortable with. Modern medicine is great but it’s not a one size fits all and energy healing can complement so many types of regimens. You are the best person to find out what feels right and what’s making a difference.



David:

How does one become a energy healer?



Sandra: You can take courses in specific fields and gain certification in many healing modalities however I feel there needs to be a calling of sorts. There are many who do this purely to gain income and that shouldn’t be your drive. We all need compensation or energy exchange for our work but it shouldn’t be your main focus to this type of work. Your heart needs to be in it.





David:

What have you learned about yourself since becoming a energy healer?



Sandra: I’ve learned we are all connected and that by empowering others to see that they have the ability to heal parts they never knew they had, moves me deeply and keeps me on this path. I am not only helping create change in others but in myself as well. The universe is my teacher and I’m intrigued by all it has to offer.



David:

What are some obstacles you face as a energy healer?



Sandra: I would say people being closed off and that’s ok. You dont need to believe in energy healing in order for it to work but you do need to believe in yourself enough to expand and grow. There are no magic wands, not in this reality anyway. So many people don’t know what energy is and it’s not my job to make anyone believe or shift their mindset, I’m simply there when that person is ready to embark on making a shift in a positive direction.





David:

What is the most rewarding part about your job?



Sandra: Seeing change in others, the transformation process is so precious and beautiful. I am truly grateful and honored to partake in this.



David:

What advice do you have for people wanting to become a energy healer?



Sandra: I would say if you feel the call and it’s in alignment with your path then go for it! I would also say that it’s something anyone can learn on a basic level even if its just for themselves.



David:

How has becoming a energy healer changed your life?



Sandra: I figured out how to shift and transform my own life with energy healing. There are things that mindset no matter how strong or how determined sometimes just wont budge, energy healing gives you the room to make shifts.



David:

If you weren’t a energy healer what other field could you see yourself in?



Sandra: I’ve always worked with people so I would choose a field that gives me that. I love non-profits that make a difference with their missions.



Thank you for your time. Do you have any words of wisdom to all the readers?



Sandra:

Yes, that feeling you have that drives you, that nudge you get, that hunch, listen to it. It’s your soul calling you to do the things it knows you should be doing. It’s not fear based or even ego based, it’s the innate in you, your core being guiding you on your path. Listen because your worth it. Much love and infinite blessings.

Photos: courtesy of Sandra Marquez