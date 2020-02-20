Sue Wong Oscar Gala Review – Fashion Show Highlights Archival Collections

International Fashion Designer Sue Wong brought to life her first annual Oscar Night Gala February 9, 2020, at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in West Hollywood. The star-studded event united fashion and film as The Sue Wong Academy Gala celebrated The Academy Awards through the spirit of art, philanthropy and spirituality.

Sue Wong’s Hollywood glam brought beauty, magic and transformation into her Academy Gala on Hollywood’s greatest night. The first annual Academy Gala from Sue Wong brought a new level of light to Hollywood and her guests to their feet. It was an evening of multiple awards; a major winner was Project Angel Food, a nonprofit that delivers more than fifteen-thousand nutritious meals each week to those affected by life-threatening illnesses in Los Angeles. You can find additional images and outtake on my Facebook Photos Albums here.

With more than three-hundred guests in attendance, The Sue Wong Academy Gala stunned the audience with an Iconic retrospective fashion show and awe-inspiring performances by Shaolin Temple monks. Project Angel Food’s CEO Richard Ayoub was honored with the Humanitarian of the Year award, as well as Christine Devine with the Broadcast Icon Award, Nigel Daly with the British Icon Award, and many more.

As the event came to an exciting close a stellar after party began, featuring some of the most famous rock stars in the world! The two red carpets were jammed packed with multiple press outlets from around the world. As guests viewed The Academy Awards on two huge screens, the unique combination of sophistication, glamour, fashion, and music, created standing ovations throughout the magical evening. “What a night to remember,” said Scott Page, saxophone and rhythm guitarist for Pink Floyd. “The fashion, location, entertainment, and atmosphere brought people together on Oscar night in a way that no one else could. Sue Wong is a host unlike any other!”

I was first introduced to Sue Wong by Splash Magazines founder Lawrence Davis, and my first Fashion Show and Article for Splash Magazine was Sue Wong’s Jazz Babies Collection. The photos I shot at the Cicada Club in Los Angeles that night are still some of my favorites. I hope these photos taken at the Academy Gala will become some of your favorites as well.

Sue Wong’s designs honor the goddess forces — the universal feminine energy that allows women to transcend their time and place. Capturing that spirit with accessible designs of exceptional glamour and beauty, Sue Wong has found a calling she revels in, as couturier to every woman.

Her designs are as timeless as they are romantic. Flattering, lyrical, Sue Wong’s fashions work a kind of magic; drawing on a potion of mystique and seduction, the clothes take on a power of their own. “When a woman puts on Sue Wong, I want to bring out her most confident and feminine self. Alluring and evocative, a Sue Wong design often echoes period style while remaining modern and utterly of the moment. Whether suffused with the sensuous Hollywood glamour of her muses —- Garbo, Dietrich, Lombard — or steeped in the mystery of a Moroccan seraglio, her creations teem with romance.

There is a restrained opulence to everything that emerges from the Sue Wong atelier. Soft chiffon drapes with a decadent nonchalance. A bouquet of hand-beaded and embroidered florets swirls in place. A classic silhouette moves with a flirtatious lilt. Across the collection, fresh, light-hearted design complements bold, dramatic beauty in beguiling ways.

The house of Sue Wong is known for technical excellence as well as ornate and intricate detailing. Her garments are meticulously and lovingly hand-beaded, embroidered and finished by true artisans, employing techniques that were once only practiced in the couture houses of Europe. Her attention to detail and her garment cut are unsurpassed by her competitors. The Academy Gala on this night brought back many of the gowns from the archives of Sue Wong’s collations’ from years past.

The Sue Wong collections are sold at specialty boutiques and the finest retailers throughout the U.S. These include Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Lord and Taylor, and Macy’s. Her garments are available in more than 25 countries.

Project Angel Food cooks and delivers over 600,000 nutritious meals each year, free of charge, to the homes of men, women, and children affected by life-threatening illnesses. Medically tailored meals and nutritional counseling services help chronically and terminally ill people throughout Los Angeles County who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves. Created in response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Project Angel Food’s mission was expanded in 2004 to help more people struggling with the multiple challenges of hunger, isolation, and critical illness. Every week 12,000 meals are delivered to 1,400 people in need from Metro, South and East LA, to Pomona, La Mirada, and Long Beach, and the remote town of Antelope Valley. Since 1989, over 12 million meals have been served to more than 20,000 people. To learn more about Project Angel Food, and how you can also help visit https://www.angelfood.org/

Connect with me, Greg Autry, on Instagram @gregautry.cga,

on Facebook Facebook.com/GregAutryPhoto, and on Twitter @CGAGreg

*Photos ©2020GregAutry ALL RIGHTS RESERVED