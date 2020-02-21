Wonders & Worries – Unmask Gala 2020 in Austin Texas

The 6th Annual Wonders & Worries “Unmasked Gala 2020” presented by Texas Oncology took place on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the majestic JW Marriott in Austin. The proceeds of this annual event provides professional mental health support for children and teenagers in central Texas who are coping with a parent’s serious illness; the services are available in English and Spanish. The glorious evening raised $548,000 which means that one hundred and eighty-three (183) more families can now receive a full year of services with Wonders & Worries for free and professional support for children aged 2 to 18 who have a parent with a serious or chronic illness. Wonders & Worries also offers group sessions, parent consultations, parenting classes, and family fun events.Won

Do you want to get support with Wonders & Worries? The best way to get access to the support you need is calling 512-329-5757 in the Austin area or 210-307-4853 in the San Antonio Area. You won’t need a referral. If you know a family who may need support you would be able to refer the family through this online form. Medical professionals can fax a referral to 512-298-3607.

Splash Magazines attended this event that supports one of the most beautiful and formidable charity events in Central Texas. The event brought together in 2020 an exceptional social gathering with an entertaining program cocktail and raffle, dinner, live auction, and a splendid after party. The sponsors for the event were highlighted by the following groups: Dinner sponsor Alpha Painting & Decorating, Video Sponsors Drs. Punit & Anu Chada , Fusion Sponsor Renewal by Andersen, Quantum Sponsor Wells Fargo Advisors Cooper Scoggin Financial Strategies Group with Scott Drysch, Avatar Sponsors Apple Sport Imports, Ascension Seton Community Investments Group, Duhon Electric, LLC, Fringe Benefit Group, McGinnis Lochridge and Cloud Sponsors Austin Woman Magazine, Brian and Nicole Julian, Jackson Waller LLP, The Jack Webster Grigsby Foundation, and Treehouse Pediatrics.

Last but not least, the Mask Sponsors were Alex Gabbi & Laura Brockway, Alexan Garza Ranch, AstraZeneca, Atlassian, Briggs Equipment, Camp Construction Services Century A/C, Conservice, Doyle & Seelbach, Dr. Brannon & Kelly Hyde, Edible Austin, Gino & Pam Giannotti, Greystar Real Estate Partners, Maxwell, Locke & Ritter, Myriad, SoftServe Inc, Stephen & Diane Dewan, Steve Goldsmith, and Kristen Patton, Tarver Hill Salon, Terry & Kari French, Tom & Mary Elizabeth Mooney, Tom & Savanna Bogardus, Wilson and Goldrick Realtors, Luxe Interiors + Design, Dr. Brannon & Kelly Hyde, and Michael & Kathryn Leins.



The 2020 Unmasked Committee wascomprised of Savanna Bogardus & Monique Threadgill, Co-Chairs, Kristen Patton & Steve Goldsmith, 2019 Chairs, Meredith Bagan, Alex Gabbi, Marwa Gelil, Nicole Julian, Misty Krant, Sam Levassar and Kari Levassar, Nhi Prewitt, and Martha Watanabe.



The Unmasked 2020 Fundraiser Raffle Prizes were a fascinating Austin City Limits TV Taping, Prom Princess for a Day, Austin Soccer VIP Experience, a Seguin Weekend Escape, and a Santa Fe, Suerte Staycation, Del Rio Ranch.



The Unmasked 2020 Live Auction Packages were indubitably unique and unforgettable and included a 12-week old lovable male Bernedoodle puppy, a Sonoma Celebration, a Music and Memories in Colorado trip, a Sailing of The Broadway Cruise and Abroad, an Ultimate Glamping Extravaganza, a Whistler Wonderland Ski Adventure, an Italy Your Way trip, a Magical Maui trip, and a 1.57 carats of diamond for more than $5,500.



The Unmask Gala 2020 is one of the top glamorous charity annual events in the city of Austin TX. Giving to a charity is wonderful especially when you also celebrate it with friends and colleagues and make it fashionably amazing is even better! We are looking forward to this magnificent event in 2021!

Follow Splash Magazines on Twitter @SplashMagWW Instagram @Splashmags Facebook

Follow Yenis Monterrey (Writer) Twitter @Foxactress Instagram @YenisMonterrey