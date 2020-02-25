New Day New Chef – A New Vegan Cooking Show

From the Golden Globes to Dunkin’ Donuts, from Burger King to Starbucks, the world is waking up to the benefits of a plant-based diet for the climate, human health and the animals. Now, the skyrocketing trend toward plant-based eating is hitting television with a first-of-its-kind vegan cooking show!

For vegans and/or those wanting to switch to plant based food, this program will be supportive in offering recipes, the support of many famous vegans and lots of new information about plant based food.

New Day New Chef is an entertaining, fast-paced cooking show set to air on Public Television stations throughout the nation and is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.



New Day New Chef is hosted by New York Times bestselling author and former CNN Headline News (HLN) host Jane Velez-Mitchell, who is well-known for advocating a vegan lifestyle. Season one features eight episodes of fun, delicious, easy vegan recipes, such as a tantalizing tower of triple-decker veggie burgers, Spicy Stuffed Italian Peppers and a Superwoman bowl of well massaged kale. Love eggs? We show you how to make eggless, zero-cholesterol, deviled eggs that will be a hit at any party!



“In this New Day of climate and health consciousness, anyone can be a New Chef, and we’ll show you how,” said Eamonn McCrystal, multi-Emmy Award winner and Executive Producer of New Day New Chef. “There’s a new appetite for plant-based food, and we’re serving recipes and information to a large, curious community of foodies and home cooks who want to put their ethics on their plate.”



Each episode features a different celebrity co-host, new chefs and a fresh panel of taste testers eager to sample delicious dishes. From Olympic medalists to movie stars, from muscular body builders to sinewy yoga masters, New Day New Chef entertains Americans while helping them reinvent their diets, boost their energy, lower their carbon footprints and transform their lives with a simple switch to plant-based foods.

Special guests include some of America’s best-known vegans, including:

NBA legend John Salley, Olympic medalist and Game Changers star Dotsie Bausch Marco Antonio Regil, host of Spanish versions of The Price Is Right, and The Wall Vanderpump Rules star and trans activist Billie Lee, TV Chef, Syndicated Radio Host and Producer Elysabeth Alfano, 90210’s Christine Elise Annabelle, Comes Home actress KatieSarife, Star Trek Into Darkness actress Gianna Simone, Supermodel and Producer, Katie Cleary, Sponge Bob and Family Guy voice actress Lori Alan Flip, The Script’sAlly Iseman, TV chef Mario Fabbri Celebrated Los Angeles chefs Babette Davis, the Spork Sisters, and more “Food is what unites us,” notes Executive Producer, syndicated radio host and TV Chef, Elysabeth Alfano. “There is no better connection than the connection we experience over cooking together and sharing a meal. If that meal is healthy for us, the planet and animals, it’s a triple win!” Alfano cooks her recipe of Spicy Stuffed Italian Peppers for Velez-Mitchell and Episode Co-host and Latin podcast sensation, Marco Antonio Regil in episode 5.

New Day New Chef is produced by and in conjunction with Jane Velez-Mitchellof JaneUnChained News, a 501c-3 non-profit. The show is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and on Public TV Stations throughout the U.S. starting this Spring (check local listings).



In addition to CNN Headline News (HLN), host Velez-Mitchell’s television chops include the nationally syndicated Warner Brothers/Telepictures show Celebrity Justice, and local Emmy-winning stints at KCAL-TV in Los Angeles and WCBS-TV in New York. Jane was also honored by Los Angeles LGBT Pride as Person of the Year 2010. She is the author of four books including the bestselling memoir, iWant: My Journey from Addiction and Overconsumption to a Simpler, Honest Life and founder and chief content editor of JaneUnChained News, a multi-platform social media news outlet.



About Jane UnChained News Network: The Jane UnChained News Network is a 501c3 organization that educates through media. Elysabeth Alfano: Elysabeth is a TV/Radio Producer and Host, TV Chef and the owner of Fear No ART Productions. (Fear No ART on PBS, The Celebrity Dinner Party, Gray Is the New Blonde, New Day, New Chef, The Silver-Chic Chef.) With 10 years in TV, film, radio, podcasting and print journalism, and winning awards for same, Elysabeth Alfano launched the Awesome Vegans Podcast and Video Series on WGN Radio in 2018. Her weekly radio show, The Elysabeth Alfano Show: Taking Back Our Health and the Health of the Planet, is the first syndicated, plant-based radio show in the U.S. She is an Executive Producer and a featured chef in the new TV cooking show, New Day, New Chef. She cooks regularly on TV shows across the country.

Elysabeth develops plant-based recipes for restaurants and food companies looking to enter the plant-based market and is a frequent speaker at food festivals and summits on the physical, mental, business, political and environmental benefits of a plant-based lifestyle. For the full bio, click here.



Velez-Mitchell, Alfano and participants are available for interviews. For more information on New Day New Chef, visit newdaychef



Photo credit: Courtesy of Elysabeth Alfano

##