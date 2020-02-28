A.D. King Foundation Youth Empowerment Gala – A Memorable Moment

History is meant to be told. The month of February was officially designated as Black History Month by President Gerald Ford in 1976, the United States’ Bicentennial year. He felt those who had accomplishments should always be acknowledged. President Ford broadened the honors after Carter G. Woodson created the event and had the first dedication for “Negro History Week” in 1926 after he realized black history was not being represented in books that help shaped the American history.

In February 2020, I honored the late Rev. Dr. Alfred Daniel “A.D.” King, the brother of Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., Dr. Christine King-Farris and his widow, Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King for standing up and moving forward with the Civil Rights Movement for equality, freedom and justice for all.

A.D. King and his bride, Naomi Ruth Barber King on their Wedding Day – Photo Courtesy of AD King Foundation



His mysterious drowning death took place 15 months after his brother was assassinated. Evidence shows he was murdered but no one has been arrested. Rev. A.D. King was part of many marches; dedicated his life to many communities; became one of the main strategists of the Selma Demonstration; led passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; enacted the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and achieved so much more. Rev. Dr. A.D. King’s legacy is kept alive by the hard work of his wife, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King, Dr. Babs Onabanjo, the President/CEO of A.D. King Foundation, and the dedication of many others.

Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King, Founder/Chairperson and Dr. Babs Onabanjo, President/CEO of AD King Foundation – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The King Family and Friends carrying on the A.D. King Legacy – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Renee Sudderth, Splash Magazine Photojournalist; Dr. Babs Onabanjo and Dr. Tirazah Huff – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth







The last weekend in February, they will travel to Alabama with two buses tracing the routes the Kings traveled so many times from Birmingham, Montgomery, and Selma, Alabama. Everyone is excited about this historical ride.

Throughout 2019, many events took place that were organized by this great foundation. Entrepreneurship Tutoring, Mentoring, Coaching, Advising, Parades, A Health Fair Summit, Partnership with Law Enforcement and Community Policing. However, the highlight in November 2019 was the celebration of the milestone, the 10th Annual A.D. King Foundation Youth Empowerment Fundraising Awards Gala Dinner with the leadership of Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King and Dr. Babs Onabanjo.

Dr. Babs Onabanjo acknowledging the Atlanta Matriarchs of Civil Rights, Dr. Christine King Farris (age 92) and Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King (age 88) for their long life accomplishments during the Civil Rights Movement and the Present – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Mrs. Naomi King with her nephew, Issac Farris Jr., and the son of Mrs. Christine King Farris and the late Issac Farris Sr – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth





The elegant affair was entertaining, epic and outstanding.

The Mistress of Ceremony Dr. Renee’Robertson stands by while Mr. speaks to us – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Boys Scouts of America representing their country and the AD King Foundation – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Soweto Street Beat, a South African world dance theater company based in Atlanta, Georgia and Soweto, South Africa who entertained us with excitement – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Christine King Farris and daughter – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Naomi King, Dr. Babs Onabanjo – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The recipients who received awards have made a difference in our communities, state, nation and world. The A.D. King Foundation displayed and acknowledged the empowering youths through the many enrichment programs and activities that have taken place.

Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth



This special evening consisted of singing, dancing, tributes, dinner and presenting Dr. Christine King-Farris the “Living Legend, Lifetime Achievement & Matriarch of the King Family” Award. Everything was first class. Take a look

Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King was seen smiling and enjoying herself because she knows if it was not for her husband, this foundation would not exist. She enjoyed her special night and ended with a special dance because it was her 88th Birthday. At one moment, I had to join her with others which was funny and exciting. What a great way to celebrate life and remembering her husband’s legacy with those who attended this special event and those who were with her in spirit.

Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King and Renee Sudderth enjoying this beautiful, rewarding evening – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth









Rev. Derek King, the surviving son of Rev. Dr. A.D. King and Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

One of the Matriarchs of the King family, Mrs. Naomi Ruth Barber King who continues to walks proud and tall with her great-great grandsons and keeping A.D. King’s legacy alive – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Dr. Naomi Ruth King and President Dr. Babs Onabanjo cordially invite you to be a part of this legacy and never forget a true soldier of the civil rights movement was Rev. Dr. Alfred Daniel “A.D.” King. The next gala will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Atlanta Metropolitan State College’s Conference Center.

AD King 50th Memorial Service – A King Family Civil Rights Tradition