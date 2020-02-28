“The Winds of Spring” Preview – Welcome Spring with the Rembrandt Chamber Muscians

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians ushers in spring’s longed-for warmer weather with its “The Winds of Spring” concert, highlighting the distinct sounds of woodwinds, on Wed., March 18, at 7:30 pm at The Cliff Dwellers Club in downtown Chicago, and on Sun., March 22, at 3:00 pm at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston.

Audiences can look forward to Mozart’s brilliant Quintet in E-flat Major, Beethoven’s own distinctive Quintet in E-flat Major and Carl Nielsen’s iconic Wind Quintet. Each concert also features performances by the winning ensembles of Rembrandt’s 25th Annual High School Chamber Music Competition, held in January this year.

Rembrandt Ensemble

“Our Winds of Spring program includes three of the most acclaimed and beloved chamber music works for woodwinds,” notes Sandra Morgan, Rembrandt Chamber’s artistic director and the ensemble’s co-founder with Robert Morgan. “Mozart’s Quintet in E-flat major offers breathtaking emotional range. Beethoven’s Quintet—inspired by Mozart’s—is exhilarating to listen to and to play. And Nielsen’s Quintet is full of lightness, humor and optimism.”

Returning as guest artists for the spring concerts are internationally renowned pianist Victor Santiago Asuncion, featured in Rembrandt’s fall 2019 “The Trout” concert, and Gail Williams, horn, widely recognized for her performances with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Chicago Chamber Musicians. Also performing are well-known Chicago artists Wagner Campos, clarinet, and Norbert Niebulowski, bassoon, formerly of the Lyric Opera Orchestra and now with the Minnesota Orchestra. Sandra Morgan, flute, and Robert Morgan, oboe, round out the ensemble for The Winds of Spring.

Now in its 30th season, Rembrandt Chamber Musicians is Chicago’s premiere ensemble focusing on timeless classical chamber music and adventurous new works. The ensemble now comprises the Morgans and long-time ensemble members John Macfarlane, violin, Carol Cook, viola, and Calum Cook, cello.

General admission tickets for The Winds of Spring are $38. Student tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, visit rembrandtchambermusicians, call (872) 395-1754 or email info@rembrandtchambermusicians.org. Attendees are invited to join the musicians for a complimentary ENCORE! reception after the performance.

Wagner Campos

Rembrandt’s season concludes on Sunday, May 31, 2020, with a grand 30th Anniversary Celebration in Evanston’s Nichols Hall, featuring a world premiere for flute, oboe, violin, viola, cello, and piano by celebrated Evanston-based composer Stacy Garrop, followed by Gustav Mahler’s luminous Symphony No. 4, arranged for chamber ensemble. Guests artists Jennifer Macfarlane Haworth, soprano, and Jeannie Yu, piano, will join Rembrandt Chamber for the 30th anniversary concert.

About Rembrandt Chamber Musicians

Founded in the fall of 1990, Rembrandt Chamber Musicians is a Chicago-based ensemble featuring principal members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The ensemble presents world-class performances of chamber music masterworks and hidden gems from the Baroque period to the present, as well as new works commissioned from living composers. Known for its artistry, eclectic programming and outstanding guest artists, Rembrandt Chamber Musicians has consistently garnered high praise and critical recognition for its contributions to the evolution of the chamber music tradition. Rembrandt Chamber Musicians also supports young musicians through its annual High School Chamber Music Competition—now in its 25th year—and through educational outreach in Chicago’s public schools. For more information, check rembrandtchambermusicians.

Nichols Hall

The Winds of Spring

Wed., March 18, 2020, 7:30 pm

The Cliff Dwellers, 200 S. Michigan Ave.,

22nd Floor, Chicago

Sun., March 22, 2020, 3:00 pm

Nichols Concert Hall,

Music Institute of Chicago

1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston

Upon completing his piano and winds quintet, Mozart wrote “I myself consider it to be the best thing I have written in my life.” Beethoven allegedly admired Mozart’s masterpiece so much that it was the inspiration for his own Quintet in E-flat, also featured in Rembrandt’s March concert. Nielsen overheard a woodwind ensemble rehearsing, and was moved to compose his iconic wind quintet. Guest artists: Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano; Norbert Nielubowski, bassoon; Gail Williams, horn; Wagner Campos, clarinet.

MOZART: Quintet in E-flat Major for piano and winds, K. 452

BEETHOVEN: Quintet in E-flat Major for piano and winds, op. 16

Carl NIELSEN: Wind Quintet, op.43

# # #

Cliff Dwellers

30th Anniversary Celebration

Sun., May 31, 2020 • 3:00 pm

Nichols Concert Hall,

Music Institute of Chicago

1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston

Rembrandt Chamber Musicians celebrates its30th anniversary with the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by renowned Evanston-based composer Stacy Garrop, celebrating the individual strengths of ensemble members. The season concludes with Mahler’s luminous Symphony No. 4, arranged for chamber ensemble by Erwin Stein. From familiar melodies to a newly composed classic, this evening will be the perfect bow on a celebratory season. Guest artist: Jennifer Macfarlane Haworth, soprano, and Jeannie Yu, piano.

Gustav MAHLER: Symphony No. 4 in G Major (arranged for chamber ensemble by Erwin Stein)

Stacy GARROP: Commission in honor of Rembrandt’s 30th Anniversary for piano, flute, oboe, violin, viola and cello

Photos: Courtesy of Rembrandt Chamber Players

# # #