Oscar-Winning Actress Geena Davis Headlined Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope’s 2020 Shop the Day Away Luncheon™

PALM BEACH, FL – Over 500 attended one of the most exciting luncheons of the philanthropic season. Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope’s 2020 Shop the Day Away Luncheon™ took place on February 26, at The Breakers, Palm Beach with celebrity speaker- Oscar-winning actress, Geena Davis.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER GEENA DAVIS – Photo: Courtesy of Capehart

Guests enjoyed Palm Beach’s most fabulous silent auction featuring more than 500 new luxury designer items from the world’s finest designers and luxury brands, followed by lunch, and the first live auction that raised $34,000 with the one exclusive item for bid- a Private Chef’s Ultimate Dinner Party for 12 courtesy of Creative Edge Parties. The excitement of the day continued when Geena Davis took the stage and shared with the audience about her road to becoming an actor, some of her memorable moments on and off the screen and fun anecdotes about her amazing life and career. She has always been an advocate for women and girls and shared with us her passion for women and sports.

Terri Schottenstein and Sherry Walker Borchert – Photo: Courtesy of Capehart

Chairs, Abby Beebe, Jeff Fowler, and Amie Swan ensured that this luncheon was the most successful one to date with over $750,000 raised to support Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope’s (CAHH) mission of assisting the local children, adults, and families affected by cancer, and the subsequent bills they acquire during the treatment and recovery process.

Gloria Herman and Gabriel Licko – Photo: Courtesy of Capehart

The Chairs were supported by the Cancer Alliance Chairwomen’s Leadership Group, a distinguished group of accomplished individuals who joined forces to support the mission of Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope in supporting local cancer patients in their time of need. Grand Benefactor: Gloria Herman; Grand Honorary Chairs: Janet Levy and Barbara Zand; Honorary Chairs: Sheila Buchbinder, M.D., Rebecca Doane and The Late Margaret Warnock; International Chair: Ari Rifkin; Fashion Chairs: Sharon Apple, Erin McGould, and Soula Rifkin; Vice-Chairs: Sherry Walker Borchert, Elizabeth Bowden, Gail Corder, Arlette Gordon, Adriana Luchechko, Cynthia Martin, Lois Pope, Jacqui Michel, and Terri Schottenstein. In addition to the Leadership Team, the luncheon was very fortunate to be supported by a group of talented and dedicated group of Ambassadors and Philanthropy Guys.

Barbara Zand and Sheila Buchbinder – Photo: Courtesy of Capehart

This special luncheon was dedicated to Kitty Silverstein who worked tirelessly to support CAHH even while battling her own diagnosis. Kitty passed away in November 2019 after her courageous 12-year battle of this dreadful disease.

Sponsors of the 2020 Shop the Day Away Luncheon™ included: Kirna Zabete; Jewelmer; LaunchPad; Olivia Preckel; Palm Beach Media Group; and OTG l 247. Table gifts courtesy of Stefano Laviano and Indigo.

Jacqui Michel and Laura Tanne Moore – Photo: Courtesy of Capehart

About the Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope, Inc. Organization

The Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope, Inc., based in Palm Beach, Florida is a charitable organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of local children, women and men and their families, who are touched by cancer, by providing need-based financial assistance, information resources and access to services and support groups in our community. CAHH seeks to provide respite to those receiving a devastating cancer diagnosis. As a 501(C)(3) formed in 2003, the organization has helped thousands of cancer patients and their families who live and/or receive treatment in Palm Beach County and dispersed over $4 million. Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope focuses on assisting patients with their ordinary living expenses such as rent and mortgage, utilities, auto and health insurance, car payments, food and other basic necessities. Thank you to CAHH for over 17 years of helping those in need and making so many lives better. We salute you.

For more information, please visit www.CAHH.org or call 561-748-7227.

*Feature photo: Jeff Fowler, Abigail Beebe, Geena Davis and Amie Swan