Gravitas Ventures Releases Stand By Me Teaser From Upcoming Streetlight Harmonies Documentary

Streetlight Harmonies Documentary Poster, Courtesy Gravitas Ventures

Streetlight Harmonies, a documentary directed by Brent Wilson, featuring Lance Bass, Brian Wilson, and Brian McKnight, tells the story of how doo-wop was born on street corners in the 1950s. The unmistakable falsetto leads, lilting harmonies and deep-backing vocals set to a bluesy street corner rhythm that created those distinct sounds from Up On The Roof (The Drifters), Tears On My Pillow (Little Anthony & The Imperials), Smoke Gets In Your Eyes (The Platters), and Why Do Fools Fall in Love (The Teenagers), provides memories of an endless jukebox of melodies. No other genre of music can conjure up the innocence of a nation, or the pangs of love quite like the timeless sounds of doo-wop. An entertaining journey through bands, songs and harmonies that evoke both days gone by as well as current hits, Streetlight Harmonies uncovers a definitive period of music and the artists that defined it. Millions recognize the music, but few know the artists and their history that laid the foundation for rock and roll, rhythm and blues, and built a bridge to the civil rights movement. It paved a pathway for Coasters, The Drifters and Frankie Valli who were thereafter singing their hearts out to America on Alan Freed’s influential radio show.

Streetlight Harmonies Documentary is a who’s who of musicians that traces the evolution of American pop music from doo-wop and Phil Spector’s legendary ‘wall of sound,’ up through Motown, to surf music and the British Invasion. It’s a toe-tapping stroll down memory lane for music lovers of all ages. Streetlight Harmonies will be released theatrically on March 31, 2020. Visit Streetlight Harmonies for more information.